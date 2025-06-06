RUMOR: THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Eyed For A "Big Marvel Role"

Coming off their acclaimed turn as Ellie in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey is reportedly being eyed for a Marvel Studios role.

Though this should only be viewed as a rumor for the time being, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Marvel is interested in signing Ramsey for a "big role" in an upcoming project. This obviously covers a lot of ground and even more potential characters, and it's entirely possible that Kevin Feige and co. simply have the highly in-demand actor on their radar.

Ramsey might well have taken a meeting (or two), but Marvel meets with a lot of talent, often without any specific role in mind.

That said, there are some major MCU movies on the horizon, and - assuming this is accurate - we can't help but wonder if Ramsey might be in line for a role in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Ramsey broke on to the scene as the fierce Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, before going on to impress in the likes of Catherine Called Birdy (or just Birdy in certain regions), Requiem, His Dark Materials, and Time.

Despite a tense season 2 finale cliffhanger, Ramsey is set to return as Ellie for the third season of The Last of Us. They also have George Jaques' comedy drama Sunny Dancer on the way.

Are there any Marvel characters you'd like to see Ramsey play? Let us know in the comments down below.

