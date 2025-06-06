RUMOR: THE LAST OF US Star Bella Ramsey Eyed For A "Big Marvel Role"

We don't have much to go on, but according to a new rumor, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is being eyed for a major role in an upcoming Marvel Studios project.

By MarkCassidy - Jun 06, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Coming off their acclaimed turn as Ellie in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey is reportedly being eyed for a Marvel Studios role.

Though this should only be viewed as a rumor for the time being, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Marvel is interested in signing Ramsey for a "big role" in an upcoming project. This obviously covers a lot of ground and even more potential characters, and it's entirely possible that Kevin Feige and co. simply have the highly in-demand actor on their radar.

Ramsey might well have taken a meeting (or two), but Marvel meets with a lot of talent, often without any specific role in mind.

That said, there are some major MCU movies on the horizon, and  - assuming this is accurate - we can't help but wonder if Ramsey might be in line for a role in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Ramsey broke on to the scene as the fierce Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, before going on to impress in the likes of Catherine Called Birdy (or just Birdy in certain regions), Requiem, His Dark Materials, and Time.  

Despite a tense season 2 finale cliffhanger, Ramsey is set to return as Ellie for the third season of The Last of Us. They also have George Jaques' comedy drama Sunny Dancer on the way.

Are there any Marvel characters you'd like to see Ramsey play? Let us know in the comments down below.

The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed and centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenager who may be key to a cure for a deadly pandemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle the 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 1's cast also featured Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna, and Troy Baker as James..

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam also executive produce.

MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For Doctor Doom, X-MEN Casting Heats Up, And Who We WON'T See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
MCU Rumor Roundup: Plans For Doctor Doom, X-MEN Casting Heats Up, And Who We WON'T See In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
RUMOR: Hunter Schafer Will Not Play ZELDA, But Is Being Eyed For A Marvel Studios Role
RUMOR: Hunter Schafer Will Not Play ZELDA, But Is Being Eyed For A Marvel Studios Role

Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 6/6/2025, 6:02 PM
Oh boy cant wait for these comments
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 6:06 PM
@Batmandalorian - i can
Kadara
Kadara - 6/6/2025, 6:08 PM
@Batmandalorian - I don't know why grown ass people feel so comfortable attacking a young woman like her and Greta Thunbeg. As if it validates their miserable lifes.
jst5
jst5 - 6/6/2025, 6:25 PM
@Kadara - You a fan of the Doom Goblin,huh?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/6/2025, 6:43 PM
@Kadara - Greta and Bella are just vessels through which the actual perps speak.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/6/2025, 7:01 PM
@Kadara - not on this site but wasn’t there fan who attacked little girl in marvel movie iron man daughter maybe for avengers end game or something ?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/6/2025, 6:05 PM
Make it happen Feige
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 6:28 PM
Mr. Potatohead will have to remove his mustache before Mrs. Potatohead arrives.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/6/2025, 6:06 PM
Yes Marvel is back
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/6/2025, 6:31 PM
Feminist Marxists hate straight men so much that they had meetings, deciding who would be a woman unattractive enough to make them upset.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/6/2025, 6:06 PM
Big day! We've had Bella Ramsey, Hunter Schafer (twice!) and Kathleen Kennedy. Just need Brie Larson, Cynthia Erivo, and Rachel Zegler and we'll have angry nerd bingo!
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:06 PM
I'm definitely going to, not come back here later lol
People saying she's a bad actress is one thing (and debatable, because it's just as much about director's direction) but insulting her physical appearance makes me feel terrible inside. I was raised on the golden rule and I'm sure many others were too. How come in 2025 it feels like I was plucked out of my universe and put into a very cruel one?
Kadara
Kadara - 6/6/2025, 6:09 PM
@Vigor - Yeah it's mainly people attacking her physical appearance for me, it's just not how I was raised.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/6/2025, 6:10 PM
@Vigor - I think assholes that were always assholes just started thinking it was okay to drop the act over the past few years. Maybe they think they're being edgy or "anti woke" by being raging pricks.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 6/6/2025, 6:11 PM
@Vigor - you feel terrible while she looks it. Id say she got the worst deal of the two
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:16 PM
@MarkCassidy - Or it's just a joke and people who were tired about being told what we can and cannot joke about because of a ridiculous notion of what is to pearl-clutchers are pushing back against that. Because you know what... people like that are offended by EVERYTHING... so it's better just ignore them or, even better, be super offensive to throw it back in their face.

If you're offended, well, okay. As Stephen Fry once said, "So what?"
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:18 PM
@MarkCassidy - you're onto something. All the predicted cruel comments already here are from the known right wing folks on this website

I wish I could say I was surprised
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/6/2025, 6:19 PM
@HistoryofMatt - nah, I'm pretty sure it's the first thing.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:20 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I mean you guys always do this "but it's just a joke" routine. Meanwhile a person offs themselves at the expense of your not funny joke
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:26 PM
@MarkCassidy - Nah, I'm pretty sure people naturally rebel against censorship. Busting balls and razzing is a natural way to blow off steam as well has help people grow a thick skin. If someone calling Bella Ramsey a Potato, which is objectively hilarious, upsets them so much that says way more about how mentally weak they are than it does anything else.

Millennials and Gen-Z are too soft and unstable and over-coddled and over-feminized.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 6:29 PM
@HistoryofMatt - "Millennials and Gen-Z are too soft and unstable and over-coddled and over-feminized."

Ironic that you're on a message board under a comic-book movie article writing about the values of masculinity. For such a badass you kinda act like a pretty pudgy little fatty
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:32 PM
@Vigor - That's a sophistic argument. By your logic, any reason given to why a person unalives themselves should be censored, which is what I would expect from someone with your world view. Let's not treat the mental illness and help them to become mentally strong, no, let the blame be elsewhere and then censor that thing. Or, tell them how much they're a victim and keep them in therapy forever so the psychologist or more likely the psychiatrist so Big Pharma can get their hooks in the person and make them life-time patients, can by a new house.

You're talking about people so mentally weak, because of how they've been raised, that they cannot handle what generations before them handled. Everyone was "bullied" as a kid. 99% of us are stronger for it. God, if you can't handle teasing, how will you handle the world? How could you handle combat if there's a war? How could you handle any hardship?

We're in the "Weak men create hard times," cycle of world history. So many weak men, and women.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:34 PM
@HistoryofMatt - im convinced. The problem is the existence of the internet and social media. So a joke amongst friends can now be shared a million times, go viral, and be all consuming for the victim

And i guess theres the other factoid which is that you lack emotional quotient to realize how your little "grow a thicker skin" joke that was harmless towards a celeb that would never see it before the internet existed, is now a weaponized bully tactic.
If this is what you need to do, to feel better about your life and day to day, I truly feel sorry for your existence. You should maybe look into taking a thc gummy. Or joining a local hiking group. Something, anything to help you disconnect from the vile toxicity of the internet
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:35 PM
@Vigor - I'm a liberal, but go on.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/6/2025, 6:36 PM
@HistoryofMatt - "Busting balls and razzing." Right. Nobody is buying your laughable justification. It's not about having a thick skin or being able to "take a joke," it's about people being horrible c*nts for no other reason than they feel it's some kind of "rebellion" against being told they have to suppress their base instincts, which is to be a horrible c*nt. Just little children in the schoolyard... little bully boys that never had to grow up.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:40 PM
@Vigor - Who's to say I don't already do all of that? Or none of that? You've already made one incorrect assumption about who I am.

Dude down there called me a pudgy fatty, and I laughed. Which, by the way, is how you handle "bullying" if you could even call it that. Not because it isn't true or it is true, but because when you're not mentally weak words by those who don't know you can't hurt you.

At the end of the day, among the worst thing adults have done to children is remove everything "bad" from their lives. They're incredibly unprepared to be healthy, well-adjusted adults, which is, again, why so few of them in the last two generations born after me are.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:41 PM
@MarkCassidy - we had this little thing called shame and ridicule that kept people in line, when they did immoral things that weren't technically illegal

Now their president is doing those exact things. So they feel emboldened to be their worst selves
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:43 PM
@HistoryofMatt - "I'm a liberal, but go on"

HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:44 PM
@MarkCassidy - Or... she looks like a potato. I don't know what to tell ya, Mark. She looks like a potato. It's right there. If you find that offensive and that makes you mad, well...

HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:46 PM
@Vigor - Weird that you think that, because the kind of shame and ridicule I'm thinking of is exactly what you and Mark find offensive.

Shame kept people moral and from parading around showing their genitals to children. Ridicule kept people from being so morbidly obese that they can't fit on an airplane or bus seat.

What you're talking about Vigor is the opposite of that. You're anti-shame. You're anti-ridicule. People like you are the ones who tore down social mores and created suicidal empathy and "intolerant tolerance."
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 6:46 PM
@HistoryofMatt - then liberally take your claim to a lack of masculinity in society and apply them to your lifestyle.

Is the new generation just “too soft” or was your generation also “too soft” for your grandparents generation?

I wish we were as soft as you claim, because we’ve got two very big and well documented wars go on right now, multiple others brewing and smaller battles being fought as we speak.
Yes, men in the west mostly don’t go around pissing on every corner and flip their dick around to see who has the longest. But superficial macho behavior is not masculine, it’s [frick]ing pathetic.

You want to be a man? Defend someone who’s getting attacked on the street. Aid those who can’t help themselves.
Don’t go around attacking those weaker than you because you feel silenced. BE a man and protect the weak from the oppressively strong.

Our mothers raised us to respect and love each other, that doesn’t mean we can’t defend, protect and provide.

That being said, if overt masculinity is your personality? That’s fine, just be aware that the way you’re trashing the modern generation, so did your ancestors trash yours.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:50 PM
@HistoryofMatt - i was taught not to make fun of something someone can't change. Such as Bellas physical appearance. If you called her fat or that her hair looked greasy or her breath stank. That's one thing. But her appearance is how she was born. She didn't get plastic surgery to change her appearance. This is her

And she recently announced she is slightly autistic. Its possible her appearance may be related to her being on the spectrum. Who knows. Either way it's cruel

How did you react when trump made fun of the handicap reporter? Just curious. Was that or should that be OK, so reporter grew a tougher skin? Is that how we should treat each other? Post a photo of your mother. Let's see what we can pick apart
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 6:50 PM
@HistoryofMatt - as you said yourself: me calling you a fatty led to your masculine reaction to “laugh it off”, implying that the statement did something to you.

How do you think that actress feels about being called a potato not by ONE nobody on a message board but thousands of [foo foo]s.

You claim to adhere to masculine traits: then be a man and protect/respect a weaker person than you (weaker as in the sense that she’s younger).
You don’t have to lie and pretend that she’s attractive to you but sometimes you don’t have to be openly offensive towards some kid
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 6:51 PM
@Blergh - Nothing you said has any bearing on this particular conversation. As it is, I served my time. I buried some friends along the way. I know what it is to give of yourself in all the ways you say, and guess what? I still think it's hilarious that Bella Ramsey looks like a potato.

I guess I'm just an enigma.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/6/2025, 6:52 PM
@Blergh -

"You want to be a man? Defend someone who’s getting attacked on the street. Aid those who can’t help themselves.
Don’t go around attacking those weaker than you because you feel silenced. BE a man and protect the weak from the oppressively strong."

HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 6/6/2025, 7:01 PM
@Vigor - To your last, you do know that's just one of the many media hoaxes that have been debunked, right? You have to know that, a decade later. I have to believe it filtered down even to people like you by now.

No matter how many times we're shown the media lies about Trump, people like you are always willing to believe the next one. I get it though, I used to believe the lies, too. Once you see the "Very fine people on both sides" hoax for what it is, and see the entire video, you would have to be a moron to implicitly trust anything the media ever says again.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 7:02 PM
@HistoryofMatt - that’s unfortunate, you weep for the lack of masculinity in modern days culture but aren’t ready to step up yourself because you feel tou r done your due. But you’re still here complaining, that you do have energy for.

I implore you to reflect and think about going out there again and help those weaker than you instead of complaining about their looks on the internet.

I’ll offer you this: if Bella was your daughter, would you say the same about her looks on the internet?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/6/2025, 7:05 PM
@HistoryofMatt - that same vigor you’ve got defending Trump, that’s what I want to see you do for someone who isn’t literally the president of the United States but maybe someone less fortunate
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/6/2025, 7:27 PM
@MarkCassidy - "we can say the r-word now cuz woke is over!"
