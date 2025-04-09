Thought Downey's Doom Looked Bad? 7 More MCU Villain Designs That Infuriated Comic Book Fans

An apparent first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s take on Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday has divided fans, but it's not like this would be the first time that happened. Here are a few more examples...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Over the weekend, a first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom leaked online. While we can't say for sure whether it's the real deal, we have good reason to believe it is and the MCU's take on the character's MCU...well, it's not looking great.

We'll get to that a little later in this feature, but real or not, it still got us thinking. As many of you pointed out when that image surfaced shortly after Downey's 60th birthday, it's not like this would be the first time Marvel Studios has dropped the ball on an iconic villain.

In this feature, we're looking back at some of the most noteworthy examples of comic book baddies where something was lost in translation during the journey from page to screen. 

You can find out who rocked a design every bit as bad as Doom by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

7. Gorr The God Butcher (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Gorr-Infobox-copy

We appreciate that Christian Bale didn't necessarily want to don a motion-capture suit to play Gorr the God Butcher, but it would have been infinitely better than this half-hearted effort in Thor: Love and Thunder

Weird makeup and a few markings on his skin did little to make Bale look any less ridiculous, and the fact he donned little more than a grey cloak...well, it pales in comparison to the living black substance that surrounded his comic book counterpart (which also formed the Necrosword and made Gorr a living weapon capable of killing Thor). 

This didn't work and was another disappointment in a movie full of them. 
 

6. Deathlok (Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

maxresdefault-2

It's still unclear whether Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is canon (at least on Earth-616), but it would be wrong not to mention this abomination of a costume...even if the blame lies more with Marvel Television than Marvel Studios. 

While there’s no denying that this character needed a few tweaks during the transition from page to screen, the costume he ended up with just looked like cheap garbage. The rubbery material and unnecessary lights mean it would have been a better fit for an old Power Rangers episode from the 1990s.

It's not difficult to appreciate that superhero costumes on a TV budget are no easy feat, but whoever came up with this...well, have they ever even seen a picture of Deathlok? The ABC series improved as time went on, but this was an unforgettable low point.
 

5. Green Goblin (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

rob-brunette-rob-brunette-snwh-portfolio-gliderbig

We hate to be negative about this incredible movie, but c'mon, Spider-Man: No Way Home really didn't do the Green Goblin justice from a costuming perspective.

His classic (and admittedly divisive) green suit barely received any screentime, and the mask was destroyed far too soon. When the Goblin made his presence felt later in the movie, it was in a cobbled-together costume, which is saved only by the fact that the purple poncho and hood at least pay homage to the comic books. 

We appreciated seeing Willem Dafoe's manic face during these scenes, but that mask should have been given another chance. The fact scenes showing Norman building his new suit were cut is also a shame. 
 

4. Taskmaster (Black Widow)

taskmaster-black-widow-actor

This...this was bad

Black Widow's Taskmaster not wearing a literal skull on his head is an easy decision to understand on Marvel's part, and the attempt to include the blue, white, and orange colour scheme we're used to seeing in the comics is appreciated. However, the way it's combined for the MCU does not work and looks pretty silly. 

While Marvel Studios is no longer hiding the fact he is a she in Thunderbolts*, the suit only looks a little bit better. The MCU typically nails costume design, but something here simply didn't translate properly. As a result, Taskmaster was little more than a generic action movie baddie. 
 

3. Whiplash (Iron Man 2)

Whiplash-Profile-copy

Whiplash – who was a weird mashup of both that villain and Crimson Dynamo – had a couple of different looks in Iron Man 2, but both of them underwhelmed.

The first might have been the worst, though, and while his use of Tony Stark’s arc reactor technology played a key role in the sequel’s plot, it just looks like a lazy Iron Man knock-off and comes across as uninspired as a result.

His final appearance (which received a laughably short amount of screentime) is so generic that it’s hard to remember what Whiplash even looked like when he finally donned his own suit of armour. Trust us when we say it was bad, though, because there was nothing in this movie that redeemed Mickey Rourke's big bad. 
 

2. Ghost (Ant-Man And The Wasp)

Ghost-Ant-Man-and-the-wasp-copy

Making Ghost a female villain in Ant-Man and The Wasp wasn't a bad idea, and choosing Hannah John-Kamen to play the character was a genius move on Marvel's part. It's just a shame that both the movie itself and the costume the villain wore were so underwhelming. 

There's a creepy quality to Ghost in the comics that was completely lacking here with this sterile, plasticky effort that looked beyond generic on screen. The mask was a real miss, while the addition to the hood ensured that pretty much nothing we saw here actually worked. 

We're excited to see Ghost return in Thunderbolts*, and while that design is a definite improvement, it still doesn't quite manage to do the source material justice.
 

1. Shocker (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Shocker-Prepares-To-Punch-copy

Before we conclude this feature, we have to mention another forgettable villain who deserved so much better. 

An action figure confirmed that Marvel Studios once considered a comic-accurate design for Shocker, but that was abandoned, and he ended up looking like a generic thug with generic sci-fi gauntlets rather than a memorable supervillain. Honestly, it's one of Spider-Man: Homecoming's biggest failings.

The Vulture looked great, so we don't really know what went wrong here. There's been no sign of Shocker (or Scorpion) since, so perhaps Marvel Studios hopes to redeem them down the line. For now, though, we'll continue to struggle to accept that this is how Shocker looked during his live-action debut.
 

Honourable Mention: Doctor Doom (Avengers: Doomsday)

Gn1i-HEXQAAx7r-J

Look, we know this isn't Downey's "confirmed" look as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, but it seems likely (there are far too many specific design elements for a simple birthday card). 

On the one hand, we can accept that this is what a Victor Von Doom without a world would look like as he explores the Multiverse. Then, when he gains the power of a God, the classic "God Emperor Doom" showing up is surely a given. Still, it's hard not to find fault with this approach, and there's one specific part of the design we hate. 

Yes, we're talking about the mask. It clearly takes its cues from Iron Man and makes sure to show enough of Robert Downey Jr.'s face so that no one will be able to forget he's playing Doom. This could be a major misstep. We'll see. 
 

SUICIDE SQUAD Star Viola Davis Wants To Join The MCU; Yeah, Absolutely. I've Watched All Of Them 5-6 Times.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/9/2025, 12:22 PM
Gonna stop you there with the Goblin. Completely incorrect. That was the best design we could’ve hoped for in terms of comic accuracy and being grounded.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/9/2025, 12:28 PM
@fanboy03191 -
Gobby was fine and I also didn't mind Deathlok for a TV costume.

And what the hell were they going to do with Whiplash?

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/9/2025, 12:43 PM
@Goldboink - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/9/2025, 12:55 PM
@fanboy03191 - I thought that Goblin looked great too.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 4/9/2025, 12:24 PM
Could this be "a" look for Doom, on his way to building his own suit and ultimately donning his more comic accurate look? Just a thought.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/9/2025, 12:29 PM
If that's even close to Doom's actual look...

User Comment Image

Seriously it looks like some shit Taika Waititi would design.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/9/2025, 12:47 PM
@DarthOmega - User Comment Image

Am I trippin' or is that Zemo's cape??? 🧐
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/9/2025, 12:49 PM
@KennKathleen - I dunno but it's giving Prince Batdance vibes

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 4/9/2025, 12:50 PM
@DarthOmega - kinda looks like Waititi playing Doom 🤮🤮🤮
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/9/2025, 1:03 PM
@Gambito - It's the hair. That's what made me think of it. I hope to Odin this is not his final look.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/9/2025, 1:07 PM
@DarthOmega - this is just Josh's Doomsday copium post
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/9/2025, 1:14 PM
@DarthOmega - @DarthOmega - bruh- I said ... the same thing!!! I can't find the [frick]ing article.
WaffeX
WaffeX - 4/9/2025, 12:30 PM
Ghost looked great in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ghost looks horrible in Thunderbolts
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/9/2025, 12:33 PM
Taskmaster looks ok just under the hood is terrible
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/9/2025, 12:44 PM
@AllsNotGood - I would have loved to see them dive into his skillset a bit more.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/9/2025, 12:34 PM
Ummm, hello, we just got the WORST looking villain in the last movie.... The Leader was F*CKING awful

Honorable mention to Ultron as i was sooooo disappointed with that look and it left A TON to be desired

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/9/2025, 12:36 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Also, this list is poo poo. Ghost Goblin and Taskmaster all look decent enough to me... not amazing like Thanos but not enough to hate them like Gorr or The Leader
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/9/2025, 1:06 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - User Comment Image
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 4/9/2025, 12:42 PM
@Killswitch32 - we're getting an entire recycled listicle just because some piece of fan-art got traction over the weekend. we are not dealing with their best, here.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/9/2025, 12:58 PM
@Killswitch32 - Wow, look at Josh blatantly plagiarizing HamiltonParker.. Unless they are the same person

User Comment Image
eddyxx
eddyxx - 4/9/2025, 1:12 PM
@Killswitch32 - I thought you all were joking about Josh Wilding and HamiltonParker being one and the same.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/9/2025, 12:38 PM
I thought Goblin and Ghost's designs looked alright🤷🏾‍♂️
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/9/2025, 12:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Completely on the same page.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/9/2025, 1:22 PM
@Wahhvacado - Yeah, if you look at those characters comic designs what they went for was really for the best.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/9/2025, 12:47 PM
Green Goblin’s NWH design, while plain, was far fukcing superior to the Raimi costume.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/9/2025, 12:51 PM
@FrankenDad - Agreed. No need to cover one of the most terrifyingly animated faces in Hollywood.

At best, allow the serum to change his skin tone and have Dafoe begin possible "Demon Face syndrome" symptoms, but if they can't get it perfect- leave it be.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/9/2025, 12:53 PM
Dumb list… all of the above was fine.
The real travesty was Cross Bones and his handy capable gauntlets. The only thing for anyone on that list is
Task Master should’ve been a dude.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/9/2025, 1:02 PM
@slickrickdesigns - 🤔🎯🎯... let's not forget:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/9/2025, 1:13 PM
@KennKathleen - sure.. let’s include cameo characters.
Although I did like the idea of the Mandarin when we saw the trailers for IM3. I didn’t like the twist of him being a drugged up actor/impersonator.
And they didn’t do much better with Wen Wu as the Mandarin too. Could’ve leaned harder into his look, especially in the flashback scene.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/9/2025, 1:10 PM
I love how he made Doom's Eyes Wide Shut outfit a "honorable mention". Gotta love it 😆
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 4/9/2025, 1:13 PM
Yeah I mean Mandarin should be on that list. They [frick]ed him up royally. IF the way he was being portrayed would have played out, then it would have been one of the best takes on a villain yet. But they [frick]ed it off. Please dont [frick] up Doom
rychlec
rychlec - 4/9/2025, 1:19 PM
M.O.D.O.K anyone?
NOID
NOID - 4/9/2025, 1:20 PM
I guess it doesn’t matter as much now since the movie was trash but I thought Gorrs design was an absolute travesty… comic book look with bale acting and good script could’ve been special

