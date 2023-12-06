NOSFERATU: Count Orlok Intimidates Hutter In New Image From Robert Eggers' Remake

"Your wife has such a beautiful neck..."

We still haven't had a full reveal of It star Bill Skarsgård as the sinister Count Orlok in Robert Eggers' highly-anticipated Nosferatu remake, but we did get a blurry look at the vampire's visage last week, and this latest still provides another teasing glimpse.

This time, we see the undead nobleman's skeletal hands as he stands beside a rather terrified-looking Thomas Hutter, who's played by Renfield and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Nicholas Hoult.

Lily Rose-Depp (The Idol) will play Hutter's wife, Ellen, with whom Orlok develops an unhealthy obsession (if you've read Bram Stoker's Dracula, you'll have a pretty good idea of what to expect).

During a new interview, Eggers reiterated that Skarsgård completely lost himself in the role, and was even more "unrecognizable" as the vampire than he was under the prosthetics that allowed him to bring Pennywise to life in the It movies..

"There are things that are Schreck-like but I felt we had to do something else," The Northman director tells Total Film. "Basically I was like, 'What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like for real?' Bill lost a tremendous amount of weight."

"He’s so transformed in every aspect that I don’t know if people will give him the credit," the filmmaker went on. "You can see Bill [as Pennywise] in the It make-up; you can’t detect any Bill here. He worked with an opera coach to lower his voice an octave. I think people are going to think we treated it digitally, but that’s his performance."

F.W. Murnau directed the original 1922 classic, while Werner Herzog helmed a rather bizarre 1979 remake. The story is loosely based on Dracula, but there are several key differences.

"Nosferatu tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him."

Nosferatu was recently given an official release date, and will arrive on Christmas Day, 2024. We're expecting a trailer to debut online fairly soon, so be sure to keep an eye on FearHQ for updates.