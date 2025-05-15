A Third REBEL MOON Film Would Take An Act From God, Says Zack Snyder Collaborator Kurt Johnstad

The ambitious six-part sci-fi space opera envisioned by Zack Snyder, commencing with Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and continuing with Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, appears increasingly unlikely to reach its intended conclusion.

While The Scargiver briefly soared to the top of Netflix's film viewership charts upon its debut, the lack of news regarding further installments from the streaming giant suggests the saga may be facing an untimely end.

The primary reason is likely due to the fact that Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver's viewership numbers exhibit a sharp decline when compared to its predecessor. This decline in audience retention naturally raises concerns at Netflix about the overall viability and sustained interest in this burgeoning cinematic universe.

Adding to these anxieties is the overwhelmingly negative critical reception that has greeted The Scargiver. Languishing at a mere 16% positive rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 3.8/10, the critical consensus described the film as having few strong points.

Critics have largely echoed the sentiment that the sequel fails to address the shortcomings of the first film, instead delivering an "uninvolving space opera full of flat notes."

From a financial standpoint, Netflix's investment in the Rebel Moon project is substantial, with the first two films reportedly sharing a combined production budget of $166 million. The less-than-stellar viewership performance of the second chapter likely has Netflix executives reassessing the return on this considerable outlay. If no one's tuning in to watch, Netflix is certainly not going to commit another $100 million.

Given the declining viewership, the overwhelmingly negative critical response, and the significant financial investment, the prospects for the remaining four installments of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga appear increasingly dim. The silence from Netflix speaks volumes, leaving the future of this once-ambitious space opera hanging precariously in the balance.

Screenwriter Kurt Johnstad, who wrote the first two films, recently offered a candid assessment of the situation during an appearance on the I MINUTEMEN podcast. While confirming that detailed plans exist for the continuation of the story, Johnstad painted a grim picture for the likelihood of seeing those plans realized.

Said Johnstad, "We outlined movies 3, 4, 5, and 6… very detailed outlines, and Zack has literally plotted out the whole world. We know where we can go… we’ve written… detailed outlines...The second movie was to find the princess. And the third movie is to make sure that the princess is where she should be — sitting on the throne and properly ruling… over the Mother World.”

However, when directly questioned about the possibility of a third Rebel Moon film, Johnstad offered a starkly realistic reply: "With some luck and an act of God, we’ll get to go back to that world."

Johnstad and Snyder are now developing a gritty LAPD thriller for Netflix, likely with a lower budget, as it avoids the high-concept elements of Snyder’s recent work like zombies, space battles, and Spartan warriors.