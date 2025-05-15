A Third REBEL MOON Film Would Take An Act From God, Says Zack Snyder Collaborator Kurt Johnstad

A Third REBEL MOON Film Would Take An Act From God, Says Zack Snyder Collaborator Kurt Johnstad

Declining Rebel Moon viewership and low scores from film critics suggest a third film from Netflix and Zack Snyder is incredibly unlikely.

News
By MarkJulian - May 15, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

The ambitious six-part sci-fi space opera envisioned by Zack Snyder, commencing with Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and continuing with Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, appears increasingly unlikely to reach its intended conclusion.

While The Scargiver briefly soared to the top of Netflix's film viewership charts upon its debut, the lack of news regarding further installments from the streaming giant suggests the saga may be facing an untimely end.

The primary reason is likely due to the fact that Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver's viewership numbers exhibit a sharp decline when compared to its predecessor. This decline in audience retention naturally raises concerns at Netflix about the overall viability and sustained interest in this burgeoning cinematic universe.

Adding to these anxieties is the overwhelmingly negative critical reception that has greeted The Scargiver. Languishing at a mere 16% positive rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 3.8/10, the critical consensus described the film as having few strong points.

Critics have largely echoed the sentiment that the sequel fails to address the shortcomings of the first film, instead delivering an "uninvolving space opera full of flat notes."

From a financial standpoint, Netflix's investment in the Rebel Moon project is substantial, with the first two films reportedly sharing a combined production budget of $166 million. The less-than-stellar viewership performance of the second chapter likely has Netflix executives reassessing the return on this considerable outlay. If no one's tuning in to watch, Netflix is certainly not going to commit another $100 million.

Rebel Moon 3 act from god

Given the declining viewership, the overwhelmingly negative critical response, and the significant financial investment, the prospects for the remaining four installments of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon saga appear increasingly dim. The silence from Netflix speaks volumes, leaving the future of this once-ambitious space opera hanging precariously in the balance.

Screenwriter Kurt Johnstad, who wrote the first two films, recently offered a candid assessment of the situation during an appearance on the I MINUTEMEN podcast. While confirming that detailed plans exist for the continuation of the story, Johnstad painted a grim picture for the likelihood of seeing those plans realized.

Said Johnstad, "We outlined movies 3, 4, 5, and 6… very detailed outlines, and Zack has literally plotted out the whole world. We know where we can go… we’ve written… detailed outlines...The second movie was to find the princess. And the third movie is to make sure that the princess is where she should be — sitting on the throne and properly ruling… over the Mother World.

However, when directly questioned about the possibility of a third Rebel Moon film, Johnstad offered a starkly realistic reply: "With some luck and an act of God, we’ll get to go back to that world."

Johnstad and Snyder are now developing a gritty LAPD thriller for Netflix, likely with a lower budget, as it avoids the high-concept elements of Snyder’s recent work like zombies, space battles, and Spartan warriors.

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Edgar Wright's BARBARELLA Remake Is Gonna Be Worth The Wait
Related:

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Says Edgar Wright's BARBARELLA Remake Is "Gonna Be Worth The Wait"
MURDERBOT Interview With Lead Star Alexander Skarsgård And Creators Chris Weitz & Paul Weitz (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

MURDERBOT Interview With Lead Star Alexander Skarsgård And Creators Chris Weitz & Paul Weitz (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/15/2025, 8:55 AM

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 8:57 AM
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/15/2025, 9:19 AM
@HashTagSwagg - no
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

User Comment Image
Blergh
Blergh - 5/15/2025, 12:40 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Steve Rogers if he was born in the 2000s
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 12:56 PM
@Blergh - it was on his list
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 5/15/2025, 8:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg - no

ill take disney star wars at their worst over that garbage
Radders
Radders - 5/15/2025, 9:04 AM
Not sure it will be an act of God if we get another of those awful films, it'll be the other side lol
alleverybody
alleverybody - 5/15/2025, 9:54 AM
@Radders - awful awful films. Soul sucking bad.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/15/2025, 9:05 AM
Can anyone please give me quick summary as to why these films failed? I'd rather hear it from a casual viewer instead of some film critic.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/15/2025, 9:09 AM
@DarthAlgar - They were shit.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/15/2025, 9:12 AM
@TheJok3r - Not really a summary but thanks for playing.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2025, 9:12 AM
@DarthAlgar - He's Zack Snyder, not Zack Writer
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2025, 9:13 AM
@DarthAlgar - imagine live action diarrhea
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/15/2025, 9:20 AM
@DarthAlgar - because they're bad.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/15/2025, 9:24 AM
@DarthAlgar - best answer ask on Reddit get mixed answers ask question here it be one sided mostly .,

I like rebel moon it had boring parts I choose rebel moon over avatar any day avatar have high positive score reviews don’t mean I like avatar movies
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/15/2025, 9:36 AM
@DarthAlgar - It's like other Snyder movies in that it looks good, but the story and dialogue are terrible.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/15/2025, 9:45 AM
@DarthAlgar - if you like majority of Snyder’s films then this will be ok for you. It’s just Snydered up so much the story lacks any real connection to the audience. Plus the fact they made pg13 version first and released an R rated version way later didn’t help get people into it.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/15/2025, 10:19 AM
@DarthAlgar -
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/15/2025, 10:52 AM
@DarthAlgar -

Rebel Moon" faced criticism and a lukewarm reception due to its perceived over-reliance on familiar tropes, a rushed narrative, and a lack of compelling character development. The movie's plot felt like a mishmash of existing sci-fi and fantasy elements, failing to offer anything truly original. Additionally, the PG-13 rating seemingly limited the film's ability to fully explore its themes and action sequences, as the director's cut version, which was more violent and adult-oriented, didn't receive a significant boost in viewership.

There's your AI summary on why it failed.

You're welcome.

Nolanite out
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 5/15/2025, 11:21 AM
@DarthAlgar - Cinematography and action are good just like almost all his movies but he goes nuts with the slow motion. the story hits on themes or rebellion and an heir to the throne I think, been a bit since I watched it. I ended up skipping thru scenes I think. this is coming from someone that loves watchman and sucker punch but not a fan of his DC movies.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/15/2025, 12:55 PM
@DarthAlgar - they sucked
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/15/2025, 1:16 PM
@DarthAlgar - it is honestly difficult to explain how bad they were in my opinion. The first was not very entertaining, but the second was even worse. And maybe the best example of it is there's a slow motion wheat tossing scene. I wish I was not kidding, but that is kind of symbolic of the films. No real substance, an over-indulgence of the wrong things, not paced well, thin characters and so on...

I honestly do not feel there's anything redeeming about the films and hope his next turn at the wheel will be the one. I liked the Vegas Zombie movie a lot more.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/15/2025, 1:16 PM
*wish I was kidding...
dracula
dracula - 5/15/2025, 8:09 PM
@DarthAlgar - because snyder's fanbase isnt as big as they claim to be
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/15/2025, 9:06 AM
couldnt get through the 2nd one... so dont see why theyd make more of these super expensive not good movies no one wants
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 9:06 AM
I have been really patient of snyder. I liked mos and even bvs inspite of the criticisms

But Rebel Moon was the final straw on how horrible his writing is
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/15/2025, 10:53 AM
@vectorsigma - obviously you didn't read the article.

He didn't write these films.

Stupid.

Nolanite out
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 10:57 AM
@Nolanite - lolz i admit i didnt read it.

I am so out of touch of Netflix stuff that I thought he wrote this.

But still bad all the same, lolz 😂
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/15/2025, 1:29 PM
@vectorsigma - I remember him doing in promotional interview for BvS and he said he thought the idea of having Batman and Superman talking in their costumes was silly, so he wanted their first interaction to be out of costume.

I think the problem with him is that he's into making his visual style and "cool moments" but he has no storytelling instincts for making a meaningful or remotely interesting story.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/15/2025, 9:53 PM
@EgoEgor - i agree. I think it is a consensus in most of snyder critics that he can do great visuals but needs a lot of help in the story dept.

But Rebel Moon seems to be bad on all aspects, the cgi looks cheap being a netflix production
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/15/2025, 9:08 AM
Let's see if your god is real.
VileBlood
VileBlood - 5/15/2025, 9:11 AM
God already allowed this abortion of a franchise to exist. God sucks for that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/15/2025, 9:13 AM
And Snyder bots say these movies are amazing HAHAHAHAHA
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/15/2025, 9:21 AM
Bad movies are bad. Someone needs to leash Snyder, that's the only way he's effective.
grif
grif - 5/15/2025, 9:21 AM
glad i have not seen them yet then.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/15/2025, 9:25 AM
I gave up about half an hour in to the 2nd one.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/15/2025, 10:58 AM
@MarvelousMarty - Same here. Right after that guy begs her to kill the king guy in front of his own daughter and then the same guy starts shouting at her for doing it and accusing her of murdering the king and then the daughter turns into a ball of light or something. I was just like, "what in the actual hell is happening here?" and turned it off.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/15/2025, 9:25 AM
Honestly two of the worst movies ever made. nonsensical garbage.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/15/2025, 9:26 AM
Other than all the tiddies, Rebel Moon was pretty awful
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder