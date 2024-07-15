ALIEN: COVENANT Stills Reveal New Look At The Movie's Cast Including SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced

Alien: Romulus is very nearly here and a few new stills from Fede Alvarez's long-awaited reboot have been released today. In those, we see more of the human cast...most or all of whom will end up being torn to shreds by the movie's Xenomorphs!

Among them is Madame Web and Superman star Isabela Merced. She plays Kay in the movie and is the youngest member of this group.

"I really do believe that there are specific sequences in this film that will scar some kids that sneak into the movie for life," the actress tells Total Film.

Her co-star, David Jonsson, adds, "You can definitely say goodbye to a [PG-13]. The halfway house with Fede [Álvarez, director] is just not his style. If you’re going to try and scare people, then you scare them."

"He doesn’t know how to not put that spin on it," Cailee Spaeny notes. "That is just his instinct. He’s waiting to do something strange and twisted. And you know he’s got it when you’re right on the edge of going, 'Should we do this?' That’s when you know, 'OK, Fede is in his sweet spot.'"

Check out those stills from Alien: Romulus, along with a newly released TV spot, below (via SFFGazette.com).

In the new issue stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced and director Fede Alvarez tell us all about the highly anticipated sci-fi horror sequel.



The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.