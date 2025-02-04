CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Action-Packed Clip Featuring Cap & Falcon Draws Mixed Response Online

Marvel Studios has released a second clip from Captain America: Brave New World, and it finds Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres engaged in separate battles...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 04, 2025 11:02 AM EST

A second full clip from Captain America: Brave New World is now online, and while this latest preview of the next Marvel Studios movie features plenty of action, it hasn't exactly gone over all that well with some fans.

The sneak peek finds Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) engaged in hand-to-hand combat with a tough opponent, while Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) takes down some bad guys from the air in his upgraded Falcon suit.

The little dance Torres does after defeating his foes and the action choreography in general have come in for some ridicule. Are people being a little harsh here? Have a look at the clip for yourselves in the player below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

During a new interview with Games Radar, Mackie compared Brave New World's "old school Marvel" vibe to Avengers: Endgame.

"Marvel has a very amazing system," he tells the site. "And you know when you're in a Marvel movie, the first 20 minutes is the setup with a crazy action piece, right? And then you get into the bread and the butter and the meat of the story, and because now you're invested in these characters, you get to build and emotionally evolve with the characters to the point of the precipice, of the mass crescendo, where all of it could go wrong or all of it could go right, and that climax is what captures you with a Marvel movie."

"And I think we've seen it so many times. I feel like the best moment of it in cinematic history is the moment when Steve Rogers walks out on a cliff, we've all been blipped away, and you see him facing Thanos's army," he adds. "That one shot. Everybody in the theater went, 'Oh no!' And then everybody cheered. 'Yo Cap, can you hear me?' [Cheers] That emotional climax? Marvel has made it a science. And I feel like this movie does it extremely well. And Julius [Onah] as our director crafted it in a brilliant way with this movie."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/4/2025, 11:02 AM
Who's the guy kicking Mackie's ass? He might have a better chance taking on Red Hulk.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/4/2025, 11:02 AM
I love how you “contents creators/Article copy and pastors love to sprinkle seeds of doubt about marvel films.

“Some guys online said this movie won’t be good!”
Let’s make an article about it!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:13 AM
@slickrickdesigns - but have you seen the clip? Youtbers can do better than those stunt choreography
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/4/2025, 11:24 AM
@slickrickdesigns - damn those pastors!

*shakes fist 🤬
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 2/4/2025, 11:05 AM
Yeah this is kinda weird.
But im just here for the Hulks
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 2/4/2025, 11:06 AM
Yikes 😬 This better be an enjoyable movie because so far it seems like it’s going to be a butchered travesty. I’m staying optimistic.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/4/2025, 11:06 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/4/2025, 11:07 AM
Well, it is a little...you know...

User Comment Image

It's the quips. They take away from any suspense or tension in the scenes.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/4/2025, 11:14 AM
@Nomis929 - I think it's the editing. Very choppy.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/4/2025, 11:18 AM
@AnEye - Yeah, that might be it.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/4/2025, 11:26 AM
@Nomis929 - Sounds like Marvel
AnEye
AnEye - 2/4/2025, 11:08 AM
Lol okay that was very underwhelming and a little silly.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:08 AM
"Are people being a little harsh here"

When its a Marvel movie. Lolz
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/4/2025, 11:09 AM
Honestly, what's the problem?
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/4/2025, 11:09 AM
@SATW42 - @TheFinestSmack - yeah I [frick]ing know
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/4/2025, 11:19 AM
@SATW42 - User Comment Image
McGee
McGee - 2/4/2025, 11:29 AM
@SATW42 - You know damn well what the problem is.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/4/2025, 11:10 AM
This was like 5 movies they stiched together to make whatever this is. Seth Rollins kind of outed all the reshoots. He even said they reshot the entire thing basically.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:21 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - nothing good will come out of such things thats for sure
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:11 AM
Omg just watched it. Thats some horrible choreography.

Obvously they dont have the same team from catws which also did extraction.

Not good
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 11:16 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:18 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - lolz i am not sarcastic. See it for yourself and cringe!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 11:20 AM
@vectorsigma - f*ck, i actually misread your statement... i thought you meant "Obvously they dont have the same team from catws which also did extraction.... not good" like i read that sarcastically cuz CappTWS and Extraction was f*cking awesome and i knew what you were getting at... i just misinterpreted what you were saying LOL
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:23 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - haha thats fine.

Catws and extraction action are great!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/4/2025, 11:12 AM
I don’t necessarily have an issue with Torres’s little celebratory dance since it’s been shown in FaTWS that he’s a bit of a fanboy however I do think the comedic beat doesn’t really land here…

The fight also between Sam & the other guy is also just alright at best , a bit choppy but still able to see everything for the most part.

It seems like this might be part of the opening sequence of the film which is reportedly one of the things they reshot so hopefully all this flows & works better in context since it’s not really that strong of a clip on its own.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/4/2025, 11:19 AM
@theBlackSquare - Yeh, it isn't anything to put me off but seems too out of context to make much impact, having the sidekick do a silly dance is no big deal however as your going to have at least one less serious character. The biggest problem is not knowing much about the guy Sam is fighting with as to why it starts out looking he is the underdog to someone 'only human' when he has a big red dude who is way more OP yet to face. Puzzling therefore the decision to release a clip that may work well enough in context but on it's own does nothing to add any sort of hype.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 2/4/2025, 11:13 AM
Have to say, I've been a big cheerleader for this film. I hate the anti-black Cap movement, and all the other unfounded shit people have said about this film.

But objectively, this looked bad. A slow, cumbersome, WWE-like fight scene – more like a rehearsal than a take. And very bad effects on Falcon landing.

Still, perspective... it's just a short clip. And I'm still excited to see the rest – because it looked a hell of a lot better than this.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 11:14 AM
didnt watch the clip... but was it really that bad? i mean... my expectations are none for this movie based on the director, writer, producers, leaks and Mackie as the lead... i'll still see it, but, is it getting hate for no reason?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:19 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - the action is so bad on the clip. Think wwe levels of fighting
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/4/2025, 11:15 AM
Sigh...this site has become so unfun like the rest of the Internet that the bitching is part of the headlines now.

I...I think I'm done with all of it, honestly. Everything is a negative comment or a childish entitled nitpick or a baseless "wooooke" outcry. This sh*t used to be a passtime, a hobby, something we liked. Now it's all been taken over by mob mentality, gatekeeping and ill will like a f*cking cancer, screw all of that.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/4/2025, 11:16 AM
ok that was pretty shitty, poor fighting, bad humor during fights just ruin the moment, not everything film needs to be a joss whedon film. Please kill off falcon 2.0 he's annoying as phuck. Having a fan boy sidekick never works out in films. Hopefully they will chas kramer him
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/4/2025, 11:17 AM
@harryba11zack - such a guilty pleasure movie of mine with an AWESOME soundtrack.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/4/2025, 11:17 AM
i dont see [frick]ing problem. people just to [frick] off. they been butt hurt since day one that cap is black. too bad he sticking around as cap too. you know what i say to them butt hurt [frick]s......


User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:20 AM
@supermanrex - tell me you are joking 😅
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/4/2025, 11:21 AM
I was afraid they were going to write Sam like FAWS (Malcolm Spellman is co head writer on the film and wrote the series). Seems like we can't get away from the snippy, sarcastic Sam. This movie will have the same humor. I don't see how this is supposed to be the same theme as CAWS.

This movie is going to be terrible. Its going to be a series of this happens, then that happens, then Red Hulk for 5 minutes.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/4/2025, 11:21 AM
Excited for this but that fight scene was absolute garbage 🗑 💩
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:26 AM
@BraveNewClunge - they are going for the wwe crowd
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/4/2025, 11:21 AM
It's one minute and eleven seconds out of HOW MUCH TIME, LOL? We don't even know how the fight STARTS. It doesn't look any worse than a fight in an Expendables film.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/4/2025, 11:29 AM
@JayLemle - they dont have the catws stunt team based on this clip. So expect the worst
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/4/2025, 11:23 AM
"Its going to be like CAWS!" said the true believers.

CAWS we get multiple serious fights with Bucky and the elevator scene. This we get Falcon Cap being quippy with stupid dialog and terrible choreography.
