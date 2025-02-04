CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Action-Packed Clip Featuring Cap & Falcon Draws Mixed Response Online

A second full clip from Captain America: Brave New World is now online, and while this latest preview of the next Marvel Studios movie features plenty of action, it hasn't exactly gone over all that well with some fans.

The sneak peek finds Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) engaged in hand-to-hand combat with a tough opponent, while Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) takes down some bad guys from the air in his upgraded Falcon suit.

The little dance Torres does after defeating his foes and the action choreography in general have come in for some ridicule. Are people being a little harsh here? Have a look at the clip for yourselves in the player below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

During a new interview with Games Radar, Mackie compared Brave New World's "old school Marvel" vibe to Avengers: Endgame.

"Marvel has a very amazing system," he tells the site. "And you know when you're in a Marvel movie, the first 20 minutes is the setup with a crazy action piece, right? And then you get into the bread and the butter and the meat of the story, and because now you're invested in these characters, you get to build and emotionally evolve with the characters to the point of the precipice, of the mass crescendo, where all of it could go wrong or all of it could go right, and that climax is what captures you with a Marvel movie."

"And I think we've seen it so many times. I feel like the best moment of it in cinematic history is the moment when Steve Rogers walks out on a cliff, we've all been blipped away, and you see him facing Thanos's army," he adds. "That one shot. Everybody in the theater went, 'Oh no!' And then everybody cheered. 'Yo Cap, can you hear me?' [Cheers] That emotional climax? Marvel has made it a science. And I feel like this movie does it extremely well. And Julius [Onah] as our director crafted it in a brilliant way with this movie."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.