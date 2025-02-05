CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Says Movie "Cements" Sam Wilson As Leader Of THE AVENGERS

Though Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was arguably the primary focus of the previous Avengers movies, Steve Rogers led the team, and it sounds like Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is going to inherit that same responsibly along with the mantle of Captain America.

During a new interview with Collider, Brave New World director Julius Onah was asked about Wilson's future in the MCU as the franchise's new Sentinel of Liberty.

"All I'll say is, right now my heart and soul is in this film, but I think this is a movie that cements Captain America and Sam Wilson as our new Captain America as a leader of the Avengers going forward. So I'm just really excited about getting this out in the world."

So, it sounds like Wilson will have stepped up to lead the new incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes by the time Avengers: Doomsday arrives.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Mackie will be the lead, however. While we're sure Cap will play a major role in the story, we have heard that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) - like Iron Man before him - will be considered the main character (though this is just a rumor).

Sam Wilson returns to his 58th Rescue Squadron for one more jump. Watch as Captain America, Anthony Mackie, joined Pararescuemen at Nellis Air Force Base as they jumped out of an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II.



pic.twitter.com/3nvV4koCV1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 5, 2025

"[I'm] excited as hell," Mackie told Total Film in a new interview. "You have to think about how much work and how much time went into this. They told me I was gonna be Captain America five years ago. So I've just been biding my time waiting for this moment. But the excitement of it comes with the idea of, Marvel gave me the best cast, they gave me the best script, they gave me the best crew, they gave me the best director to make the best movie we could make. And I'm just really proud of it. I'm proud of the fact that it turned out the way it did, and it's entertaining, and it's heartfelt, and it's fun, and it's everything a Marvel movie is supposed to be."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.