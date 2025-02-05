CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Says Movie "Cements" Sam Wilson As Leader Of THE AVENGERS

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah offers a big hint that Sam Wilson will take over as the new leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the next Avengers movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 05, 2025 08:02 PM EST

Though Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was arguably the primary focus of the previous Avengers movies, Steve Rogers led the team, and it sounds like Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is going to inherit that same responsibly along with the mantle of Captain America.

During a new interview with Collider, Brave New World director Julius Onah was asked about Wilson's future in the MCU as the franchise's new Sentinel of Liberty.

"All I'll say is, right now my heart and soul is in this film, but I think this is a movie that cements Captain America and Sam Wilson as our new Captain America as a leader of the Avengers going forward. So I'm just really excited about getting this out in the world."

So, it sounds like Wilson will have stepped up to lead the new incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes by the time Avengers: Doomsday arrives.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Mackie will be the lead, however. While we're sure Cap will play a major role in the story, we have heard that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) - like Iron Man before him - will be considered the main character (though this is just a rumor).

"[I'm] excited as hell," Mackie told Total Film in a new interview. "You have to think about how much work and how much time went into this. They told me I was gonna be Captain America five years ago. So I've just been biding my time waiting for this moment. But the excitement of it comes with the idea of, Marvel gave me the best cast, they gave me the best script, they gave me the best crew, they gave me the best director to make the best movie we could make. And I'm just really proud of it. I'm proud of the fact that it turned out the way it did, and it's entertaining, and it's heartfelt, and it's fun, and it's everything a Marvel movie is supposed to be."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Reveals Why Seth Rollins And The Serpent Society Were Cut
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/5/2025, 8:20 PM
It cements His Way out
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 2/5/2025, 8:21 PM
Can't wait to see him lead the new team!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/5/2025, 8:23 PM
Flop city.

As a consolation ill still watch it on day 1
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 9:04 PM
@vectorsigma -

I may or may not.

But I will never pay for it.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/5/2025, 8:24 PM
Like myself, the director must think the people who aren't POC's on the team are a bunch of DEI hires too.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 2/5/2025, 8:46 PM
@JayLemle - what? Sam has led the avengers in the comics. In the movies, he was a grief counselor and bene the man of the people for a long time.

Steve is what we think America is.
Walker is what America is.
Sam is what we want America to be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 8:50 PM
@JayLemle - dude , you might need to clarify your joking now lol
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/5/2025, 8:54 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - I'm not against Sam leading the team. This is about those DEI hires that aren't a person of color, on the team. Sam leading the Avengers in the Sacred Timeline would be AWESOME!
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/5/2025, 8:55 PM
@TheVisionary25 - there's no fun in that. Others get to sneak-diss on here. I'm just joining the fun.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/5/2025, 8:59 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Walker Is what América must be , Rogers Is what América was , Wilson Is what we aré fixing rigth now
USA USA USA !
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 8:59 PM
@JayLemle - lol, fair enough.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/5/2025, 8:27 PM
I'm fine with that. Sam was a leader/supporter of people long before he met Steve as seen with him running the Vets program in Winter Solider.
Reginator
Reginator - 2/5/2025, 8:28 PM
Why would he be cemented as the leader? He is a veteran counselor, not a combat leader while in the military. Put Rhodes as the leader, he at least has training to lead.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 8:30 PM
cement my d1ck
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 2/5/2025, 8:30 PM
And cue all the haters that says that this won’t set Sam up as a leader.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/5/2025, 8:31 PM
@RolandD - Say
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 8:58 PM
@RolandD -

Why would we say that?

Disney has a mission to do things like this.

It would be surprising if they didn't.

Sam will lead the Avengers, and it will be anti white lefty loons nonsense.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 2/5/2025, 8:32 PM
This sucks. I wish I was looking forward to this like I would have years ago. They lost me after end game. Some bright spots after that but ultimately im kinda feeling like the magic is gone.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 8:59 PM
@Batmandalorian -

That's by design.

The lefties are enacting revenge against conservative fans.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/5/2025, 8:58 PM

So many stupid people want this to be a racial issue. It isn't. Mackie is a good character actor. He does not have the charisma, presence, and highest level acting skills required to headline the biggest moneymaking franchise in movie history.

I hope the movie is great so it's not up to him to carry it.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/5/2025, 8:58 PM
Whatever you say, Jan.

I have tickets for opening weekend, but that's only because I'm a glutton for punishment. I still want it to be good. But I have doubts.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 9:03 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -

You've voted for more shitty MCU movies.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 2/5/2025, 9:00 PM
Yeah, right....
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/5/2025, 9:02 PM
This is by design.

The lefties are enacting revenge against conservative fans.

They are purposefully pissing off conservative fans of:

Marvel
DC
Star Wars
Star Trek
Doctor Who
Indiana Jones
Disney
Et al

And they are indoctrinating people.

Be aware of who is doing what and why.

View Recorder