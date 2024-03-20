ALIEN: ROMULUS Gets A Terrifying First Trailer; Director Fede Alvarez Confirms Timeline

As promised, Disney/20th Century Studios have debuted the first teaser trailer for Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus, and this should make long-time fans very happy indeed...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 20, 2024 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via SFF Gazette

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus, and it takes things back to basics for what the tagline promises will be a "truly terrifying cinematic experience."

It obviously remains to be seen if this side-sequel(?) manages to recapture the sheer dread of Ridley Scott's classic, but this intense, visceral teaser is definitely a step in the right direction.

The trailer begins with terrified screams (always a good sign) and empty, blood-splattered cryo-tubes, before we cut to members of this new crew being chased down by what looks like a full army of Face-Huggers.

We don't see any actual full-grown Xenomorphs until right at the end, when Cailee Spaeny's character - looking more than a little Ripley-esque - hears a sound and looks up to a quick glimpse of that familiar extendable inner jaw jutting out at her.

While chatting to THR, Alvarez confirmed that Romulus takes place between the events of Scott's Alien and James Cameron's direct sequel, Aliens.

"The way we crafted it is, if you haven’t seen any of them, I’m jealous because you’ll have an incredible experience. You’ll have all these worlds of Alien coming at you, and you’ve never experienced any of this. You don’t know how the creature is born, and you don’t know any of these things. That’s fantastic. You’ll have a blast."

"Now, if you’ve seen the others," he continues, "then it’s a completely different experience in a way, because you’ll see and you’ll find those connections with the other movies. And if you’re a fan, you’ll be that person who annoys your friends in the theater, by telling them that you know what this is from and where that gun is from and what the characters are talking about."

In a separate interview with Total Film, the director offered an explanation for the "Romulus" subtitle.

"It’s based on the Romulus and Remus myth. If people aren’t familiar, it’s the creation myth of Rome. Romulus killed Remus. It’s not a siblinghood that went down the right path. [Alien: Romulus] is a film about siblinghood. A lot of the character stories are related to siblinghood. As you may know, Weyland-Yutani, which is the big company in the Alien movies, has this obsession with Rome and Imperialist iconography.

You really have to go deep into the canon, but a lot of the planets, and a lot of names come out of the early Roman Empire, either from rivers or cities. And there’s a station where most of the story takes place. It’s called the Renaissance Station, and it’s made of two big models that are connected. One is Remus, the other one is Romulus. And that’s as much as I can tell you."

Check out the trailer and poster below, and let us know what you think.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? Comic Will See Actor Paul Reiser Answer, What If... Carter Burke Had Lived?
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 1:32 PM
I really need to rewatch Alien and Aliens! I think they are still on Hulu at least
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 3/20/2024, 1:45 PM
@Evansly - disney plus if you have it
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 1:58 PM
@AquaClunge - I had no idea! Good call out
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/20/2024, 1:33 PM
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 2:00 PM
@JustAWaffle - This video is a classic
r1g0r
r1g0r - 3/20/2024, 1:33 PM
Always look forward to a new approach to an old favorite.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 1:49 PM
@r1g0r - Like-wise. and Alverez is an awesome director.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/20/2024, 1:35 PM
Looks great.🖖🔥💗
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 1:35 PM
They using Unreal Engine 5 and have Amy Henig (Uncharted series) writing and directing
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/20/2024, 1:40 PM
@GhostDog - looks great! I eas a bit unclear if that was a game or a stand alone animated movie, but it said all captured in engine so I'm guessing a game.

Let's hope it's not a fiasco like the last Avengers game.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 1:49 PM
@GhostDog - Do I want it to be good? Yes. I would love for it to be great. But, its going to be bad.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 1:50 PM
@HammerLegFoot - how do you figure?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 1:52 PM
@lazlodaytona - Track records. I love the MCU, I love the comics, I love that animated movies. But the games always fall short. Guardians was a good game.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 1:54 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I understand. Hopefully this one will be an anomaly.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 1:54 PM
@lazlodaytona - Believe me I do to. I really hope its good.
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 3/20/2024, 2:04 PM
@GhostDog - gotta give credit when credit is due… This looks very promising if it’s a video game. I’m assuming that this is not T’Challa, but his grandfather. Would be a very fun co-op game.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/20/2024, 1:36 PM
Now that's a teaser! Looks great!

A contained setting is what an Alien movie needs. I bet it's going to be the best reviewed since Aliens.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 3/20/2024, 1:38 PM
That looks good.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 1:39 PM
Hahahaha that was pretty cool. I dig the tone. And I love the franchise. So much potential to take this universe in a few different directions that all tie together.

Let's see what you got for me 😀
The1st
The1st - 3/20/2024, 1:51 PM
@TheVandalore - That's the thing too right? Tone. So many modern directors tackle comic and other IP, talk about how they what want to "explore" and aspect or "have a vision", but are so caught up in it that the tone seems like an afterthought. This show seems to know exactly what it is supposed to be.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/20/2024, 1:39 PM
Looks claustrophobic, coulda done without the Ripley 3.0 though.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 1:42 PM
I like how cramped it looks.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 1:42 PM
I'm in. Looks promising.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/20/2024, 1:45 PM
@SuperCat - LLLLOOOOLLLL!!!!!!!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/20/2024, 1:43 PM
In Space No One Can Hear You Scream.

Old timer Rant: You can bring in all the "tough" female protagonist you want in these sequels... but none of them will be as iconic as Sigourney Weaver's Ripley.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 1:52 PM
@Nomis929 - Or Linda Hamilton's 'Sarah Connor' in T2.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/20/2024, 2:13 PM
@lazlodaytona - I was talking about in the 'Aliens franchises, but yeah, Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor is another iconic female movie character.

Ironically, what the two chracters have in common was their personal arcs and how they change from your preception of them in the initial movie and the first sequels.

Ripley started out as a tough, no nonsense commander who would put the misson and regulations first, even before her own co-workers, and eventually re-kindle how to be nurturiing and caring and think oof others when she got involved with newt in the sequel.

Sarah Connor was a "valley girl" with no real responisbility or any toughness in the first movie and eventually became the mother of the resistance leader who reaches him atht neeeds to be done becasue she got toughen herself up knowing what the future would bring.

Both are excellent examples of how to develop a character arc in movies.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/20/2024, 1:45 PM
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/20/2024, 1:46 PM
@SuperCat - That CG dated quickly, hope this avoids that mistake.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/20/2024, 1:47 PM
Cautiously optimistic after how much I enjoyed his Evil Dead project.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/20/2024, 1:49 PM
For better or for worse, this looks like a mash-up of every Alien movie.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 1:50 PM
Pfft...Dead Space rip off
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 1:53 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Go away troll.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 1:55 PM
@HammerLegFoot - pfft, loser
Forthas
Forthas - 3/20/2024, 1:54 PM
Despite the lack of star power, this looks really promising and will be a good test of how valuable the Alien brand is or is not!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 3/20/2024, 1:56 PM
Please be good

Disney has ruined Star Wars and Marvel is failing as of now

I'm really hoping that we can get this 2 Franchises going

Planet of the Apes Universe
Alien/ Predator Universe
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/20/2024, 1:57 PM
Movie looks intriguing, trailer is okay. With Alvarez, looks to be a sure bloody and and should-be suspenseful ride. I enjoyed seeing Covenant in theaters; if I do see this at the cinema, I know I'll have a good time (haven't gone in some time at any rate).
grif
grif - 3/20/2024, 1:58 PM
girl with the gun better die first
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/20/2024, 2:03 PM
looks good, reminds me a lot of Alien: Isolation, the only thing that kinda sucks about it is that this takes place between alien and aliens so in order to keep the previous film continuity everyone in this film needs to die or just float into space by the end there by killing any investment I could have for the characters.

Also if the plot leak for for this film is true about how they get an alien onboard then this film could have the dumbiest phucking plot they could have gone with. I'm talking retard level writing. User Comment Image

