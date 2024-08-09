ALIEN: ROMULUS Social Media Reactions Are In Following First Screening

The first social media reactions to Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus are in (via SFFGazette.com) following last night's early screening, and the movie is being hailed as "among the very best" of the franchise (one post actually claims that it is the best).

These initial reactions are almost always at least somewhat hyperbolic, and while we're sure Romulus is very good/great, are we really supposed to believe that it's better or even as good as Ridley Scott's masterpiece or James Cameron's sequel?

At any rate, it does sound like the movie has managed to recapture some of the sustained dread and pervasive atmosphere of the original Alien, and several posts mention an insane final act.

Have a read through the reactions below, and check out a new teaser.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.