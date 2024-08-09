ALIEN: ROMULUS Social Media Reactions Are In Following First Screening

Can Alien: Romulus possibly live up to those first two movies in the franchise? The first social media reactions are in and, apparently, it does!

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 09, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien

The first social media reactions to Fede Alvarez's Alien: Romulus are in (via SFFGazette.com) following last night's early screening, and the movie is being hailed as "among the very best" of the franchise (one post actually claims that it is the best).

These initial reactions are almost always at least somewhat hyperbolic, and while we're sure Romulus is very good/great, are we really supposed to believe that it's better or even as good as Ridley Scott's masterpiece or James Cameron's sequel? 

At any rate, it does sound like the movie has managed to recapture some of the sustained dread and pervasive atmosphere of the original Alien, and several posts mention an insane final act.

Have a read through the reactions below, and check out a new teaser.

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers.

SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced Is Being Hunted In Terrifying First Clip From ALIEN: ROMULUS
SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced Is Being Hunted In Terrifying First Clip From ALIEN: ROMULUS
ALIEN: ROMULUS Unleashes Scary New TV Spot And Some Of The Best Movie Posters We've Seen This Year
ALIEN: ROMULUS Unleashes Scary New TV Spot And Some Of The Best Movie Posters We've Seen This Year
Evansly
Evansly - 8/9/2024, 2:04 PM
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/9/2024, 2:17 PM
@Evansly - The mentions of practical effects got my attention
Gambito
Gambito - 8/9/2024, 2:09 PM
I don’t care how much money or acclaim it gets it won’t EVER be better than 1 or 2 the movies this one is clearly ripping off
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 8/9/2024, 2:20 PM
@Gambito -

what is even the point of this bitterness?

it's like you don't want to enjoy something you're clearly a fan of.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/9/2024, 2:25 PM
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/9/2024, 2:35 PM
@Gambito -I'm super excited for this, but I tend to agree with you. Alien, IMO, is one of the few perfect films ever made. Still, can't wait!

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 2:38 PM
@Gambito - Then just stay home and watch your video tapes
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/9/2024, 2:52 PM
@Izaizaiza - No movie, no matter how good will be as good as the originals. Good example being prey. Which is great, but not a masterpiece like predator.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/9/2024, 3:00 PM
@Izaizaiza - HAHAHA this GIF is perfect and made me laugh wayy too much. anyways

TGIF, lets get drunk tonight
Gambito
Gambito - 8/9/2024, 3:01 PM
@Gambito - nothing but love for Fede don’t get me wrong I’m going to see it but those clowns even trying to compare it to the originals is a travesty
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/9/2024, 3:12 PM
@TheRogue - Agreed! This doesn't have to break any new ground for me, just be a great story in that universe
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/9/2024, 3:12 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Will do! 🍻
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/9/2024, 2:12 PM
MercwithMouth
MercwithMouth - 8/9/2024, 2:12 PM
I just wanna know if it's as good as Alien vs Predator: Requiem.

WE NEEDS TO KNOWS!!!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 8/9/2024, 2:16 PM
Not putting too much weight on these reactions, but I am already hyped AF for this, so at least they haven't dampened my excitement. CANT WAIT!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/9/2024, 2:22 PM
I never trust these first paid reactions.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/9/2024, 2:26 PM
I never trust the 1st reactions but regardless i was already wicked pumped to see this. Havent seen a GOOD Alien film since Alien 3 directors cut.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/9/2024, 2:26 PM
Hoping it's good.

Jesus Christ does that guy have a long neck.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/9/2024, 2:33 PM
I can't wait for this! I'm not sure that younger audiences can appreciate the atom bomb that the first film was, and I don't expect this to be that, but it looks like a fantastic romp in that universe!

HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/9/2024, 2:38 PM
Only Aliens I like are ____________
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/9/2024, 2:46 PM
DP&W is overrated. This is where it's at
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/9/2024, 2:54 PM
That first tweet said "It’s the best in the franchise".

That's where you stop reading, close your laptop and with a clear conscience and a calm heart dispense with the laptop into the nearest garbage disposal unit and never go to the internet on any other device ever again.

Todays lesson was all about hyperbole.

