Ridley Scott Admits He "Wasn't Happy" About ALIEN And BLADE RUNNER Sequels Being Made Without Him

Ridley Scott Admits He &quot;Wasn't Happy&quot; About ALIEN And BLADE RUNNER Sequels Being Made Without Him

Filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott has reflected on sequels to Alien and Blade Runner being made without him, admitting he wasn't happy about not being behind the camera of both Aliens and Blade Runner 2019...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com)

Alien and Blade Runner both spawned sequels, but filmamker Sir Ridley Scott wasn't behind the camera for them. James Cameron helmed the now-classic Aliens, with David Fincher later taking charge of the poorly-received, yet still fondly remembered, Alien 3

As for Blade Runner, Dune director Denis Villeneuve took charge of Blade Runner 2049, a movie that proved to be a worthy follow-up to Scott's groundbreaking 1982 original. 

Talking to Vanity Fair (via SFFGazette.com) about Gladiator II, Scott confirmed he was never asked to direct sequels to either movie or told about their development while it was happening. He blames that on being a relatively new filmmaker and having little interest in making follow-ups at the time. 

"I was slow out the starting gate," Scott admits. "I mean, I should have done the sequels to 'Alien' and to 'Blade Runner.' You change over the years. At that time, I didn’t want to go through it again. So Jim Cameron came in - and then David Fincher - on 'Alien.'"

"I’m the author of two franchises. Most directors in Hollywood - certainly, let’s say, at my level - don’t let that stuff go. But I did 'Alien' as my second movie, so I didn’t have much choice," he explains. "And ‘Blade Runner’ was my third movie. So, I had no choice because I had very tough partners."

"It was kind of 'Welcome to Hollywood.' I was never told or asked [about sequels]. You can imagine I wasn’t happy."

Scott has previously said he regrets not helming Blade Runner 2049; he will, however, executive produce the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 TV series, likely giving him far more creative control in the process (whether he plans to retcon Villeneuve's creative decisions remains to be seen).

The director is also believed to have given his seal of approval to Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien: Romulus, though his involvement with that franchise (and Noah Hawley's TV spin-off) is likely minimal.  

Understandably, Scott was keen to take charge of Gladiator II and we recently got a first look at that sequel before its November release. He did step behind the camera to work on more Alien projects, of course, though his prequels - Prometheus and Alien: Covenant - drew a mixed reception and struggled at the box office. 

"I shouldn't have had to make that decision [to step down]. But I had to. I should have done Blade Runner 2," Scott said last year. "I have to be careful what I say. It was f***ing way too long. F*** me! And most of that script’s mine."

Let us know your thoughts on Scott's remarks in the comments section below. 

ALIEN: ROMULUS Teaser Image Features A Showdown Between Cailee Spaeny And A Bloodthirsty Xenomorph
Related:

ALIEN: ROMULUS Teaser Image Features A Showdown Between Cailee Spaeny And A Bloodthirsty Xenomorph
ALIEN: Rumored Title And New Details On Noah Hawley's FX Series Revealed
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: Rumored Title And New Details On Noah Hawley's FX Series Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
nerdygeek12
nerdygeek12 - 7/3/2024, 4:58 AM
They were better off without him
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 5:00 AM
And yet both movies were better than his originals.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/3/2024, 5:09 AM
User Comment Image

As stated above, the sequels were better.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 5:13 AM
"I mean, I should have done the sequels to 'Alien' and to 'Blade Runner.' You change over the years. At that time, I didn’t want to go through it again."

What the hell is he b1tching about?! He just admitted he didn't want to go through it again...it's HIS own DANG fault.

Plus, Cameron did one of the rarest things in the industry: make a sequel that was better than the original (Aliens and Terminator 2).
God Father part 2, Empire Strikes Back (I know it's part of a giant franchise trilogy)
ROCKY 2
Top Gun: Maverick
The Dark Knight (tho, I am one of the few that thought Batman Begins was better)
Spiderman 2
X-Men 2
Star Trek 2: Wrath of Kahn
Original Dawn of the Dead
Bride of Frankenstein

and I'm sure there are quite a few more direct sequels that top the original.
Turklander
Turklander - 7/3/2024, 5:17 AM
Blade Runner 2049 is my favorite movies of all time, so it was for the best

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder