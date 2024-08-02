SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced Is Being Hunted In Terrifying First Clip From ALIEN: ROMULUS

SUPERMAN Star Isabela Merced Is Being Hunted In Terrifying First Clip From ALIEN: ROMULUS

In the latest Alien: Romulus sneak peek, Isabela Merced's Kay is on the run from a Xenomorph, with the aim of the game being to stay quiet and not get torn apart! We also have a cool new magazine cover...

By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Alien
SFFGazette.com

Alien: Romulus will finally take the long-running sci-fi franchise back to its horror roots, and the first clip from the movie is most definitely not for the faint of heart. 

In the sneak peek, we watch Isabela Merced's (Superman) Kay attempt to elude a pursuing Xenomorph. She needs to keep quiet and stay calm, something we'd argue is easier said than done given the terrifying creature on the loose and out for her blood.  

Speaking of the titular alien, we also have a new look at the iconic creature courtesy of a new magazine cover. With just a couple of weeks until Alien: Romulus is released in theaters, this is no doubt the first of many new looks we'll be getting from 20th Century Studios. 

"When we were doing reshoots, Fede Álvarez gave me the iPad where he watches playback, and he had the movie pulled up," Merced said in a recent interview. "So I told him I wanted to see parts of it, and he showed it to me. I was the one holding the iPad, and there were ten people around me watching it on the iPad."

"So there’s a scene that I’m in, and they all had to turn away. Not one person stayed looking at that iPad because it was so disgusting. And I was watching it like...I was so excited [Laughs]."

"I love sci-fi, I do. So he let me watch half the movie on the iPad. I said [to Fede], 'If the iPad is heavy, I can carry it for you. I can hold it,' [Laughs]," she continued. "So I’m really, really excited for that one. Again, I’m lucky enough to be a part of these projects with the best of the best. I can’t believe it. I’m so in shock, and I don’t know when I’m going to wake up."

You can check out this new Alien: Romulus clip and magazine cover below.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler), and Walter Hill (Alien), with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) serving as executive producers. 

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on August 16.

ALIEN: ROMULUS Unleashes Scary New TV Spot And Some Of The Best Movie Posters We've Seen This Year
