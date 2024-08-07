BARBARELLA's New Look Revealed For Comic Book Relaunch Ahead Of Sydney Sweeney's Live-Action Reboot

This October, the scintillating siren of the spaceways is back, as Barbarella saunters her way into new comic book adventures from writer Blake Northcott (Catwoman) and artist Anna Morozova (Judge Dredd).

The relaunch precedes the planned movie reboot starring Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web) which Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) is in talks to direct.

"The new Barbarella series finds Barbs fresh off from saving the universe (again) and cherishing a little rest and relaxation with her unique alien pet companion Vix," reads an official description. "This is Barbarella, though, and she's about to discover that not all pleasure planets are created equal. In fact, some are downright unreal."

"Meanwhile, all the way across the galaxy, there is something off about Earth's oldest and most venerable colony. Altogether, Barbarella's uniquely well-rounded skills will be in dire need across the cosmos, and she's sure to run into all manner of unscrupulous figures along the way."

In these new tales from Northcott and Morozova, Barbarella will also get up to more planet-hopping than we've seen in previous adventures, visiting worlds that have never been explored before. Along the way, she'll meet both new characters as well as returning favourites for diehard fans, especially those familiar with the classic movie.

"There are only a handful of sci-fi/fantasy characters who have endured for decades, and Barbarella is right at the top of the list, alongside Leia, Ripley, and Sarah Connor," Northcott says of the series. "Telling one of her stories is the opportunity of a lifetime - how could I say no to that?"

Morozova's slick interior artwork is topped off with a choice of four covers for fans. Joseph Michael Linsner, Annie Wu, and Richard Pace all contribute, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon portrays the beloved character as well.

Is what we see here an indication of how Sweeney's Barbarella will look on the big screen? We're sure inspiration will be pulled from countless comics and the 1968 movie, though this would be a badass costume for the space traveler.

You can see those, and some interior artwork from Barbarella #1, below.

Fresh off saving the universe (yeah, she works big) from being enslaved by self-proclaimed gods in Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold, Barbs and Vix are ready for a little R&R - but they're about to discover that not all pleasure planets are created equal. In fact, some are downright unreal! Meanwhile, in another quadrant of the galaxy, something is off with Earth's oldest and most venerable colony - something that only Barbarella's uniquely well-rounded skills can resolve!

BARBARELLA #1

Written by BLAKE NORTHCOTT

Artwork by ANNA MOROZOVA

Covers by JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ANNIE WU, RICHARD PACE, RACHEL HOLLON

On Sale 10/2