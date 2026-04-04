Buckle This! SPACEBALLS 2 Goes To Ludicrous Speed With Official Release Date

Spaceballs 2 is moving at ludicrous speed with Amazon MGM Studios announcing that the long-awaited sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1987 cult classic will hit theaters on April 23, 2027, perfectly timed for the original film’s 40th anniversary.

Die-hard fans might worry that the studio, under Jeff Bezos’ watch, is simply mining nostalgia to boost box office numbers. But rest assured, they’re not just doing this for money. They're doing it for a sh*tload of money.

We've been combing the desert in hopes of finding any sort of clues or hints about the plot for Spaceballs 2, but we ain't found sh*t. Amazon MGM did, however, share a tongue-in-cheek synopsis, teasing, “the title is rumored to be the name of the movie, and plot details are being described as information about what happens in the story."

An earlier logline playfully described it as “a non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion film.” True to the original, Spaceballs 2 is expected to skewer today’s crowded sci-fi landscape, including Star Wars, Star Trek, Alien, and plenty more that have emerged in the decades since. Mel Brooks leaned into the joke with an announcement video featuring a Star Wars-style opening crawl that read:

"Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. But since then, here have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel."

The crawl went on to also referenced two Dune movies, seven Jurassic Park films, the Avatar franchise, the MCU's 36 movies (and two different Robert Downey Jr.’s), the DCU’s multiple reboot attempts, various Lion King adaptations, eight Harry Potter movies plus the upcoming HBO series, Star Trek on Paramount+, seven Alien movies, and even Oppenheimer.

“But in thirty-eight years,” it concluded, “there has only ever been one… Spaceballs. Until now.”

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

While initial development of the long-awaited sequel was confirmed in 2024, we got our first major production update last June with confirmation that Rick Moranis was coming out of retirement to reprise his role as Lord Dark Helmet. It was also confirmed that Mel Brooks would return as Yogurt, alongside original stars Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) and Daphne Zuniga (Princess Vespa).

In addition to the returning cast, Spaceballs 2 will star Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Lewis Pullman. Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is directing from a screenplay by Josh Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

Amazon MGM will begin the search for more money when Spaceballs 2 hits theaters on April 23, 2027. When will then be now?