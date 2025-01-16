David Lynch, Director Of Beloved Classics Like DUNE And TWIN PEAKS, Has Died Aged 78

Legendary filmmaker David Lynch has sadly passed away at 78. The writer and director was known for helming some all-time classics, including 1984's Dune and beloved TV series Twin Peaks. Read on for more.

By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filmmaker David Lynch, a true visionary known best for helming Mulholland Drive, Twin Peaks, and Dune, has died aged 78. Last year, the writer and director revealed he'd been diagnosed with emphysema after a lifetime of smoking.

Lynch said at the time he was unsure about directing again due to being unable to leave his home. On Facebook, his family wrote, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time"

"There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us," the statement continued. "But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

Lynch, who had an eye for the unusual and extraordinary, made his feature debut with Eraserhead before taking charge of The Elephant Man, a movie which earned eight Academy Award nominations. While his adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune was a box office flop in 1984, it's since become regarded as a cult classic. 

He bounced back with Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart before turning television on its head with Twin Peaks. The series became a beloved classic and, much to the delight of fans, returned 25 years later with a limited series picking up where season 2 had ended. 

Later in Lynch's career, he worked on the likes of Lost HighwayMulholland Drive, and The Straight Story. His final movie was 2006's Inland Empire, though he released several short films in 2020. 

Talking last November about his eventual death, Lynch said, "The physical body drops off, but we’ll all know each other again. Enlightenment is stepping off the wheel of birth and death into immortality, total fulfilment, total liberation."

"I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen," he continued. "Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me."

"And now, because of Covid, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold. So I probably would be directing from my house...they’ve now invented ways where you can direct from home. I wouldn’t like that so much. I like to be there amongst the thing and get ideas there. But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it," he added, thinking of ways to do what he loved to the very end. 

Our thoughts go out to Lynch's family at this time. RIP. 

AnEye
AnEye - 1/16/2025, 2:10 PM
RIP Mr. Lynch....
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/16/2025, 2:13 PM
Rest in peace
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/16/2025, 2:15 PM
My heart bleeds. Was really hoping he would have managed to make his Odyssey back to Twin Peaks one last time
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/16/2025, 2:16 PM
What the fugg…
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/16/2025, 2:19 PM
🙄😲

I just added Twin Peaks to my watch list a couple hours ago. I didn't know this guy was the director, but it threw me off seeing he was a part of the show in the headline. RIP.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/16/2025, 2:39 PM
@KennKathleen - Also watch the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/16/2025, 2:21 PM
An absolute giant of an artist. He lost me for good about halfway through Mulholland Drive, but he's one of those artists that made you feel better, just knowing he was out there.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/16/2025, 2:33 PM
World just got a little less interesting.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/16/2025, 2:34 PM
A true legend. Rest in peace.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/16/2025, 2:35 PM
Rest in peace sir and thank you for the nightmares.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 1/16/2025, 2:35 PM
RIP legend
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/16/2025, 2:38 PM
Now that's what I call a legend. Eraserhead and Blue Velvet are some of my favorites. R.I.P
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/16/2025, 2:41 PM
User Comment Image

Rib to a legedn
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/16/2025, 2:44 PM
@GiverOfInfo - This post is very Lynchian.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/16/2025, 2:42 PM
RIP legend. God bless Steve Spielberg for casting Lynch as John Ford in The Fablemans.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/16/2025, 2:42 PM
Check out Twin Peaks.

My favorite David Lynch movies:
Eraserhead
The Elephant Man
Dune
Wild at Heart
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
The Straight Story
Mulholland Drive
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 1/16/2025, 2:45 PM
Love his work or hate his work(I mostly love his work), David Lynch was the definition of a true artist. He did work on his terms and he never dumbed it down for the audience. RIP to a true artist.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/16/2025, 2:46 PM
Man, what a sad dad, first Bob (Mr. Baseball) Uecker and now David Lynch! :(
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/16/2025, 2:47 PM
Wow, what a legend.

All these old timers all leaving.

That's life, a constant that we need to accept.

Rest in peace.

