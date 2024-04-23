DUNE Director On Paul's MESSIAH Arc; Rebecca Ferguson Says "I'd Love To See Timothée Turn Into A [SPOILER]"

Dune: Part Two is just about to pass the $700 million mark at the worldwide box office, and director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that he is currently working on the script for Part Three, which will at least partially adapt the second book in Frank Herbert's saga, Dune: Messiah.

While speaking to the New York Times, Villeneuve teased Paul Atreides' arc in the planned third film, drawing comparisons to The Godfather's Michael Corleone (Al Pacino).

"He betrayed her in many ways. But the big thing for Chani is that it’s not about love. It’s about the fact that he becomes the figure that will keep the Fremen in their mental jail. A leader that is not there to free the Fremen, but to control them. That’s the tragedy of all tragedies. Like the Michael Corleone of sci-fi, he becomes what he wanted to avoid. And he will try to find a way to save his soul in the third part."

The filmmaker has previously said that he intends to take a long break before returning to Arrakis, and will likely work on some other projects in the interim. Though he will almost certainly finish his trilogy at some point, star Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) believes the prospect of another Dune movie is a "tricky conversation."

"[Part Two] is banking and people are loving it, and it has the most phenomenal cast in it," the Silo actress tells The Playlist. "Of course, there would be a third one, but it’s a lot of pressure on Denis. It’s a lot of pressure to continue. And when do you make the creative decision? Do you go when it is at the best, or do you make one that could fail and not be as good? It’s a really tricky conversation. It depends on the script; it depends on the money. It depends on all of the actors that have not got a deal for the third film. That’s a lot going on there. So there’s a lot to take into consideration before just writing a third script, you know?"

Messiah jumps forward quite a few years, and the story goes to some pretty out-there places. A direct adaptation is unlikely, and while Ferguson admits that she hasn't read the book, there is one aspect she's heard about that she would like to see!

Book spoilers follow.

"I mean, come on. Clearly, we’re not going to be that close to the book. That’s ridiculous. Although I would love to see Timothée turn into a worm. As long as my character doesn’t go and sit [somewhere] hot and covered in fabrics, I’m happy."

It's worth noting that Paul Atreides doesn't actually become a worm, it's his son Leto II, and it doesn't happen until the third book in the saga, Children of Dune. Even so, if Part Three is Villeneuve#39;s final Dune film, he may well decide to incorporate certain things from the rest of the saga.

"Lisan al Gaib!"#DuneMovie is now available on Fandango At Home! Check out this exclusive 10-minute preview, and pick up the epic at the link below👇https://t.co/jmujVQDZqT pic.twitter.com/54iGIpkyhp — Fandango (@Fandango) April 16, 2024

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.