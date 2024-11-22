DUNE Star Josh Brolin Says He'll "Quit Acting" If Denis Villeneuve Isn't Nominated For A Best Director Oscar

Gurney Halleck actor Josh Brolin is adamant that Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve should be nominated for an Academy Award for his work on the sci-fi sequel...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 22, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Despite the first Dune movie picking up a nomination for Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards, Denis Villeneuve was not nominated for Best Director. Understandably, this didn't sit very well with a lot of people - including star Josh Brolin.

Brolin, who played loyal Atreides War Master Gurney Halleck in both movies, was very vocal about Villeneuve being overlooked the first time, and is even more adamant that the filmmaker should be recognized by the Academy for his work on recent sequel, Dune: Part Two.

“If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting,” Brolin tells Variety. “It was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him.”

We're sure Brolin won't actually retire if Villeneuve isn't nominated, but it would definitely be viewed as a massive snub if the acclaimed filmmaker didn't receive some awards plaudits for the sci-fi sequel, which is generally viewed as being even better than its predecessor.

Villeneuve will return to helm the now officially green-lit Dune: Part Three - which will adapt the second book in Frank Herbert's saga, Dune: Messiah - and Brolin is expected to reprise his role along with the rest of the main cast.

"Those hoping for blockbuster escapism might find themselves shook by this faithful, at times borderline depressing adaptation," we said in our review of Part Two. "But Dune Part Two is Sci-fi spectacle at its finest and most audacious, as Villeneuve builds-upon and possibly surpasses (opinions will vary) his previous film with aplomb."

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

grif
grif - 11/22/2024, 12:01 PM
i guess he wont be in that goonies sequel nobody wants then.


LSHF
LSHF - 11/22/2024, 12:07 PM
No, he won't.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/22/2024, 12:11 PM
Having the film broken up into two parts has kind of comprimised the awrads season for Dune 2. Hans Zimmer has already been disqualified of sorts because his score for Duune 2 used too much music from the first film...

https://variety.com/2024/film/news/dune-2-score-ineligible-hans-zimmer-1236186389/

In addition, I think personally, that Rebecca Ferguson should be considered for best actress however the strength of her acting is dependent on the first film to show the change in the arc of her character which is also the case with Tomothee Chalemet. It is too bad that both films could not be viewed as one film and considered that way. I think it would win or at least earn more nominations that way.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/22/2024, 12:14 PM
Denis only has one best director nomination.. that's the problem. He's arguably top 3 directors working right now. He hasn't made a bad movie yet, in fact he improves with every movie. Just like Return of The King was a sweeper for the oscars, Messiah will do the same
Forthas
Forthas - 11/22/2024, 12:17 PM
I hope that Dune Prophesy does not venture into the trap that doomed Star Wars. In the first episode it seemed like one character has a super power. I hope that is not the case and that it is a trick.

The mysticism in Dune should remain subtle and mysterious. The constant increase in power levels and abilities and the attempt to define the force in the Star Wars universe was a mistake hopefully Dune will avoid.

