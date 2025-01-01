RUMOR: Warner Bros. Planning More DUNE Movies... With Or Without Denis Villeneuve

RUMOR: Warner Bros. Planning More DUNE Movies... With Or Without Denis Villeneuve

We know Dune: Messiah is on the way, but a new rumor is claiming that Warner Bros. intends to move forward with at least one more movie, with or without director Denis Villeneuve...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 01, 2025
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Dune and Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve has stated that he has no intention of helming any more movies in the franchise after his planned Dune: Messiah adaptation, but that doesn't mean Warner Bros. will stop making them!

According to scooper Daniel Richtman (and backed up by a report from World of Reel), the studio is planning to move forward with at least one more Dune movie and a second TV series.

HBO's Dune: Prophecy was not as acclaimed as the films, but it reportedly did pretty well from a viewership standpoint.

The first two movies were big successes, but a fourth chapter would still be somewhat surprising given the direction Frank Herbert's saga goes in after the second book. Villeneuve has shown little interest in adapting the later novels, Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune, as he feels the story starts to become too "esoteric."

According to World of Reel's source, the filmmaker "was rather irked by these potential plans to expand the franchise, with or without him."

How would you feel about the Dune franchise continuing after Messiah with another director at the helm? Let us know in the comments section down below, and check out an impressive fan-made poster for Messiah from diamonddead-Art.

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning Dune. 

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter,), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Léa Seydoux (James Bond, Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin’s Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/1/2025, 8:45 PM
Prophecy has more characterization in one episode than Dune 2 has in 3 hours of runtime. And better female characters across the board. Lady Jessica became one dimensional in part 2 as did Paul, Stilgar became comic relief (moronic decision) chani was chani aka zendaya heavily overacting. Harkonnen became Canon fodder.

I thought part 1 was much better as it had Duke Lehto and the political machinations of having to run a planet whilst knowing it's your undoing. And Paul wasn't static like he is in part 2. First time he's in fremen land in part 2 he tells Jessica he needs to win over the unbelievers....and he does just that.

I'm fully on board with other creators getting a Crack at this universe.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/1/2025, 9:00 PM
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/1/2025, 9:02 PM
Here we go.., Let’s squeeze the juice till it’s dead and buried.

I mean these guys in Hollywood are truly oblivious to what the art of movie making is anymore.

It’s just money , money , money.

Without Denis?? I mean 3 is enough. Oh yeah, they have a to series.

Funniest thing is I haven’t seen any, but I know when enough is enough.

Let it go.

Lord of the rings, ring power, lord of the something? They couldn’t leave it alone.

For [frick]s sake

