HIGHLANDER Reboot Starring Henry Cavill Gets Positive Production Update From Director Chad Stahelski

After being stuck in development hell for almost a decade, we got word that the Highlander reboot is finally moving forward earlier this year, and we now have confirmation that the movie is set to begin filming next January in Scotland.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski shared the update with Collider.

"We start shooting in January in Scotland, that's why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout."

"It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love," he added. "I love what it's about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it's a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together."

The filmmaker went on to discuss the level of commitment and work the cast will be required to put in to master the sword fighting techniques, noting that he wants to bring something to the movie's signature blade battles that audiences haven't seen before.

"Most of our concerns now are not really about training cast. We've got that machine up and running, and I think we have the right cast. We have the right people. We have the right trainers. We've dug up some of the best sword people I’ve ever met in my life in the last six months, that are helping us. It's more about how do you bring it all together and make it something. It's not Princess Bride, it's not Crouching Tiger, it's not Master & Commander, it's not Zorro. What's this new look of action or sword fighting that people could be excited about? That keeps me up at night."

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is on board to play the lead role, but we don't know if the main character will be a new take on the first film's Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) or a brand-new protagonist.

The new movie is expected to stick to the basic premise of the original, however: A race of immortals do battle across time with the ultimate goal of emerging as the sole survivor (decapitation gets the job done) and claiming the prize of mortality.

The original Highlander spawned a series of inferior sequels and a TV show, which was mostly well-regarded by fans.

Are you looking forward to a new Highlander movie? Are you glad it's going to be a reboot, or would you prefer another sequel? Drop us a comment down below, and always remember...