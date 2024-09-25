JURASSIC WORLD: CHAOS THEORY Season 2 Trailer Reunites Our Heroes With An Old Friend

After a rip-roaring start earlier this year, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory returns for its eagerly awaited second season on October 17, and, based on the newly released trailer, it looks like they won't be wasting any time getting to the bottom of last season's biggest reveal that their presumed dead friend Brooklynn is indeed very alive. However, it sounds like she's changed quite a bit since her friends last saw her.

The new logline teases, "With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker. Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other."

The new season will consist of 10 episodes, all set to launch on the same date. In addition to the new trailer, we also have a handful of stills and a brand new poster, offering a first look at a dangerous new dinosaur that'll be causing all kinds of trouble for our young heroes this season.

The cast features Paul-Mikél Williams ("Darius"), Sean Giambrone ("Ben"), Darren Barnet ("Kenji"), Raini Rodriguez ("Sammy"), Kausar Mohammed ("Yasmina"), Kiersten Kelly ("Brooklynn"), and Anaiya Amira ("Zayna").

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley serve as showrunners, while Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall are attached as executive producers.

For those unfamiliar with the Camp Cretaceous sequel, the series synopsis reads, "Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own."

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season two starts streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on October 17!

Watch the season two trailer below: