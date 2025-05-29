JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Featurette Includes Tense New T-Rex Attack And Mutadon Footage

We're now just over a month away from the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, and Universal Pictures (via Fandango) has followed up the recent final trailer with a featurette spotlighting quite a bit of new footage.

In addition to interview clips with director Gareth Edwards and stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, there are some shots of the iconic T-Rex as she prepares to attack a fleeing family in the "riverboat chase." These events played out in Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park novel, but were not adapted for Steven Spielberg's movie.

We also see a group of characters hiding from the "Mutadons" (believed to be a cross between a pterosaur and a velociraptor) in a scene that appears to pay homage to the original Jurassic Park's kitchen sequence, which saw Lex and Tim stalked by the raptors.

Here's what Johansson had to say about her lifelong love of the franchise during CinemaCon back in March.

“It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie. This time I went to Steven Spielberg directly and told him I’ll play any role, even if I was eaten in the first five minutes. So it’s an incredible honor to be here.” She also said that she was determined to, "put the scares back into Jurassic."

The Jurassic World movies never had a problem packing theaters despite mixed reviews, but Dominion was viewed by many as a low point for the franchise. Can Rebirth get fans back on board?

Check out the new featurette at the link below.

See how director Gareth Edwards brings dinosaurs to life in #JurassicWorldRebirth. In theaters July 2.



Get your tickets on Fandango - https://t.co/ZC8dTrVrq7 pic.twitter.com/c2r15DXYCj — Fandango (@Fandango) May 28, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2.