JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Featurette Includes Tense New T-Rex Attack And Mutadon Footage

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Featurette Includes Tense New T-Rex Attack And Mutadon Footage

Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World Rebirth, and it spotlights some tense new footage from this next instalment in the block-busting franchise...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 29, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park

We're now just over a month away from the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, and Universal Pictures (via Fandango) has followed up the recent final trailer with a featurette spotlighting quite a bit of new footage.

In addition to interview clips with director Gareth Edwards and stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, there are some shots of the iconic T-Rex as she prepares to attack a fleeing family in the "riverboat chase." These events played out in Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park novel, but were not adapted for Steven Spielberg's movie.

We also see a group of characters hiding from the "Mutadons" (believed to be a cross between a pterosaur and a velociraptor) in a scene that appears to pay homage to the original Jurassic Park's kitchen sequence, which saw Lex and Tim stalked by the raptors.

Here's what Johansson had to say about her lifelong love of the franchise during CinemaCon back in March.

“It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie. This time I went to Steven Spielberg directly and told him I’ll play any role, even if I was eaten in the first five minutes. So it’s an incredible honor to be here.” She also said that she was determined to, "put the scares back into Jurassic." 

The Jurassic World movies never had a problem packing theaters despite mixed reviews, but Dominion was viewed by many as a low point for the franchise. Can Rebirth get fans back on board?

Check out the new featurette at the link below.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2.

Scarlett Johansson Goes From Being An Avenger To Battling Dinos On New JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Posters
Related:

Scarlett Johansson Goes From Being An Avenger To Battling Dinos On New JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Posters
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Final Trailer Adds Mutant Dinosaurs To The Mix And Pure Carnage Ensues
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Final Trailer Adds Mutant Dinosaurs To The Mix And Pure Carnage Ensues

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/29/2025, 6:36 AM
Scarjo turns into a velociraptor on this one
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/29/2025, 6:44 AM
Jurassic World Rebirth looks AWESEOME I will be there Opening Night. Easy 1 Billion at the Box Office.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/29/2025, 6:54 AM
"Mutadon".

Even though Michael Crichton is dead, he still just threw up.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/29/2025, 6:57 AM
"There's no fear about how he was gonna create these dinosaurs"
The f**k does that even mean? the dude used CGI, just like the last 3 movies.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/29/2025, 7:04 AM
@HashTagSwagg - yes but the directors of the other 3 movies were obviously scared when using that CGI 😌
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/29/2025, 7:30 AM
I like the director but this looks generic and Scarjo looks so fake in this type of character.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder