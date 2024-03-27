Does GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Potentially Spoilery Answer!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has started arriving in theaters across the globe, and if you're wondering whether you need to stick around until after the credits this weekend, we have an answer for you.

Mar 27, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has begun rampaging into theaters across the globe and will almost certainly dominate the box office this Easter weekend.

A sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, the movie pits the titular duo against the formidable duo of Skar King and Shimo. However, we're sure many of you are eager to know how this blockbuster fits into the wider MonsterVerse and what it means for the franchise moving forward. 

We'll be posting some spoiler-filled recaps soon, but in the meantime, we have intel on whether you should stick around after the credits. Post-credits scenes have become the norm thanks to Marvel movies, but they've never really been utilised by this series. 

Thanks to SFFGazette.com, we can confirm that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire doesn't feature a mid or post-credits scene

However, if you do choose to stick around - SPOILER WARNING - you'll hear a roar that we believe belongs to Mothra. That's clearly meant to set the stage for what comes next and is really the only major tease in a movie that proves largely standalone (filmmaker Adam Wingard has expressed an interest in returning for a threequel but has repeatedly said nothing is confirmed at this stage).

Will you be watching Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters this weekend?

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

