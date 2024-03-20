GODZILLA Attacks KONG In First Clips And New TV Spot For THE NEW EMPIRE

GODZILLA Attacks KONG In First Clips And New TV Spot For THE NEW EMPIRE GODZILLA Attacks KONG In First Clips And New TV Spot For THE NEW EMPIRE

Warner Bros./Legendary have debuted the first clips from Adam Wingard's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and they spotlight an epic clash of the Titans...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 20, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: Via SFF Gazette

We're now less than 10 days away from the release of the latest MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Legendary Pictures has debuted the first clips and a TV spot featuring plenty of new footage of the iconic Kaiju in action.

The first clip sees Kong encountering a younger ape, dubbed "Mini-Kong" (though his actual name is Suko), for the first time, while the second spotlights a brief clash between the titular Titans, as Godzilla spots the King of Skull Island and charges into battle.

We know Godzilla and Kong will join forces to combat a bigger threat in the movie, but they're clearly going to have a few issues to work through first!

Finally, we have a somewhat bizarre promo with Kong getting a tooth removed and replaced with a silver fang (we're bot sure if this is an actual clip from the movie or just an international promo ad). 

Check out the clips and TV spot at the links below.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Chinese Trailer Unleashes Even More Titans And Highlights The Skar King
Related:

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Chinese Trailer Unleashes Even More Titans And Highlights The Skar King
GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Gets One Final Trailer And Awesome Posters As Tickets Finally Go On Sale
Recommended For You:

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Gets One Final Trailer And Awesome Posters As Tickets Finally Go On Sale
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/20/2024, 11:31 AM
This film is gonna flop hard😅
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/20/2024, 11:32 AM
I honestly can't wait to see some of the premium sculptures and toys for the monsters in this one.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 11:33 AM
Hold up bro, wait a second...Let Me Tell You Something!!
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2024, 11:42 AM
@GhostDog - User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 11:42 AM
@GhostDog - I think he's trying his talents out at being a mime.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 11:47 AM
@lazlodaytona - Next movie he'll take after the late Coco and learn sign language
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 11:52 AM
@Evansly - ....and how to give people the finger
Evansly
Evansly - 3/20/2024, 11:56 AM
@lazlodaytona - From what I have seen from primates, that seems to just be a feature out of the box!

I actually created an AI image for a work joke yesterday and that even had a monkey flipping the bird
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/20/2024, 11:37 AM
Hey, where the hell is FloppWatchers with his top tier level trolling?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/20/2024, 11:41 AM
Meh, can we get an article from you on X-Men `97 so there can be a discussion? Personally I loved these first episodes.. They're almost perfect. Wow. 5 STARS! And the writing was great! Too many great things. This kind of rhetoric on bigotry and hatred is necessary for this world right now
videovac
videovac - 3/20/2024, 11:49 AM
"can we get an article from you on X-Men `97 so there can be a discussion?" - @bobevanz

You got an article. A place to discuss said article, now that's a different story. Check my post below.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/20/2024, 11:43 AM
They "wild animals" behave more like Disneyfied Marvel characters.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/20/2024, 11:46 AM
Damn, is the Nile that deep that Godzilla can swim underwater in it?

Also, they're really gonna mess up the pyramids because they're having a misunderstanding due to a lack of communication? That's pretty entertaining imo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2024, 11:50 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Godzilla like “this mother[frick]er really want a rematch after I kicked his ass last time , we’ll alright then”.

It’s fun.
videovac
videovac - 3/20/2024, 11:46 AM
@JoshWilding shut down the comments section for the X-Men review. Go to the "Reviews" category on this site, look for Josh's Echo review, and you will see that the comment section is open for that article. @Origame had the first comment.

And phuck this movie. Godzilla Minus One stomps a mud hole through it.
Origame
Origame - 3/20/2024, 11:48 AM
@videovac - thanks for the shout out
videovac
videovac - 3/20/2024, 11:58 AM
"thanks for the shout out" - @Origame

No problem.

I had to see if there was a rhyme or reason to the recent comment section shutdowns. That Echo section is still up, it wasn't recently deactivated. It's not a "review" category thing. Josh is shutting down certain articles' comment sections. Wilding said just yesterday or two days ago that commenters account for .5 percent of the traffic that comicbookmovie.com receives. If so, why even point that out "IN" the comment section? And why even shut them down to begin with if they are so insignificant? Help me make sense of this shit.

I hate Zack Snyder, I hate James Gunn, I hate every movie Warner Bros has made since Man Of Steel in 2013, except Captain Marvel (Billy Batson) in 2019, and yet, I bet you won't see any movie about a DC Comics project getting it's comment section shut down. Gunn and Snyder and all them who worked or currently works for WB ain't shit to me, but I bet they won't get their criticism silenced.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/20/2024, 12:13 PM
@videovac - "Wilding said just yesterday or two days ago that commenters account for .5 percent of the traffic that comicbookmovie.com receives. If so, why even point that out "IN" the comment section?"

Because he was having a conversation with me and telling me something. I guess he could've messaged me but other than that there wasn't anywhere else for him to say that

"And why even shut them down to begin with if they are so insignificant? " I think the real question is why keep them, and that's something I think the site is still weighing
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 3/20/2024, 11:46 AM
When are these two gonna just start getting along?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2024, 11:53 AM
I personally love how much personality this Kong has , it’s been that way since Skull Island and it just seems like he’s evolved more since.

User Comment Image

Anyway , seems like this could be fun so looking forward to it!!.

Godzilla fans be eating good right now since they not only have Minus One which is a more serious take but this big fun romp aswell , variety is good.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/20/2024, 11:55 AM
Adam Wingard has turned these films into the dumbest of blockbusters. Kong Skull Island was dope and the I loved the first two Godzilla films in this universe but this is now just dumb as [frick] lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/20/2024, 12:02 PM
@TheLobster - For me Skull island was goofy as sh1t, 2014 was the only attempt at making these films somewhat serious.
videovac
videovac - 3/20/2024, 12:05 PM
"Adam Wingard has turned these films into the dumbest of blockbusters." "I loved the first two Godzilla films in this universe but this is now just dumb as [frick] lol " - @TheLobster

I used to like Adam Wingard too when he first came on the scene with his lower-budgeted horror movies. It's a shame to that he made the jump from lower-priced fair, to, as you said it, higher-priced, dumbed-down, extremely ignorant fair. Why does the black dude in every one of Wingard's Godzilla movies have to be a Michael Bay-style caricature of blacks? I feel like I'm on 4chan watching the guy from "Eternals" make an ass of himself. I thought this DEI/ESG shit was supposed to eliminate shit like that.

How the "phuck" do you make the second Godzilla movie look good by comparison?
videovac
videovac - 3/20/2024, 12:07 PM
"2014 was the only attempt at making these films somewhat serious." - @HashTagSwagg

2014 is essentially "Minus One" as long as Bryan Cranston is on the screen. It all goes to shit the second he dies.
LSHF
LSHF - 3/20/2024, 12:03 PM
"...we're bot sure..."
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 3/20/2024, 12:21 PM
I need this
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/20/2024, 12:24 PM
OT
EZBeast
EZBeast - 3/20/2024, 12:31 PM
Can't fuxking wait!

Also the trailer for Alien Romulus looks good but that franchise has stepped on my balls too many times...
?si=MOecERBzi5aHF998

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder