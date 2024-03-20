GODZILLA Attacks KONG In First Clips And New TV Spot For THE NEW EMPIRE

We're now less than 10 days away from the release of the latest MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Legendary Pictures has debuted the first clips and a TV spot featuring plenty of new footage of the iconic Kaiju in action.

The first clip sees Kong encountering a younger ape, dubbed "Mini-Kong" (though his actual name is Suko), for the first time, while the second spotlights a brief clash between the titular Titans, as Godzilla spots the King of Skull Island and charges into battle.

We know Godzilla and Kong will join forces to combat a bigger threat in the movie, but they're clearly going to have a few issues to work through first!

Finally, we have a somewhat bizarre promo with Kong getting a tooth removed and replaced with a silver fang (we're bot sure if this is an actual clip from the movie or just an international promo ad).

Check out the clips and TV spot at the links below.

Rebecca Hall (Dr. Ilene Andrews), Brian Tyree Henry (Bernie Hayes) and Kaylee Hottle (Jia) will reprise their roles from the previous movie, but Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be back, with Legion alum Dan Stevens taking over as the main protagonist. Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House also joined the cast.

Director Adam Wingard will collaborate once more with production designer Tom Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, and composer Tom Holkenborg. Terry Rossio is back on script duties, along with Jeremy Slater and Wingard's frequent collaborator Simon Barrett.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The story sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

Are you looking forward to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Drop us a comment down below.