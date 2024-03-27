GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Eyes A Roar-Some $135 Million Global Opening But Could Fall Short Overseas

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has begun opening in some theaters, and will roll out to the rest of the world over the long Easter weekend. Currently, all signs point to the movie conquering the competition with a global box office debut of around $135 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened at a time when people were still reluctant to visit theaters thanks to the pandemic; despite that, it made a solid $48 million in the U.S. over a five-day launch, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact it dropped on HBO Max - for free to subscribers - at the same time.

According to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), this follow-up is eyeing an international launch of $80 million - $85 million and a domestic debut of $50 million. However, that's a softer launch overseas as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's predecessor scored $105 million back in 2021.

What's changed? China, for starters. Hollywood movies no longer perform as well there as they once did and while the movie has landed a day-and-date opening in the Middle Kingdom, it simply won't be able to repeat what happened the last time these behemoths shared the screen.

There's also the simple fact that, three years ago, Godzilla vs. Kong was the only new movie playing in multiplexes!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also faces stiff competition from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. That movie was no critical daring, but it's been buoyed by positive word-of-mouth from moviegoers and should earn around $15 million in the U.S. over the Easter weekend.

"Only time will tell," director Adam Wingard says in the video below when asked if he'll return for another movie. "I think the seductive thing as a filmmaker when you’ve done two movies is to complete it as this trilogy - that’s always what everybody expects."

"We’ll see. It really depends on how the movie does. I think that there’s a lot of really cool ideas we have [about] where we would go with it. I’m open to it and excited for what the future brings."

“I’m open to it and excited what the future brings”: #GodzillaXKong director Adam Wingard on making a third film to complete his MonsterVerse trilogy pic.twitter.com/tT0JJv7zIX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 26, 2024

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.