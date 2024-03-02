GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Unleashes A TOHO-Style Trailer And New Poster Teasing An Epic Team-Up

TOHO has shared a new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and it features some epic never-before-seen footage from Legendary's latest monster mashup.

Delivered in the style of a trailer for a classic TOHO Godzilla movie, it ditches the clichés so often seen in trailers for U.S. blockbusters to hype kaiju fans up in a way those all-too-familiar teasers are unlikely to.

We also have a new poster spotted by a fan which continues to hype up the fact Godzilla and King Kong will "UNITE" for their battle against the Skar King. The latter is proudly displaying his new B.E.A.S.T. glove, a likely game-changer for him in this sequel.

"There’s a bit of a truce," director Adam Wingard previously teased. "Godzilla’s in control of the surface world and Kong is down in Hollow Earth. It wasn’t, 'Okay, give me a call when something goes wrong, Kong. And I, Godzilla, will rush to the rescue!'"

"The buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic is probably the best one to describe Godzilla and Kong. My influences are always embedded with the ‘80s, and the ‘80s were prime for [that] storyline. There’s a lot of misunderstanding - the way that the monsters communicate isn’t straightforward."

Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in the X posts below (via SFFGazette.com).

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.