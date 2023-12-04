GODZILLA MINUS ONE Surpasses Initial Projections For Record-Breaking $11 Million North American Debut

Godzilla Minus One is once again breaking box office records, but this time in North America, following its release in Japan.

The picture grossed $11 million in North American theaters this past weekend, giving it the largest North American debut for a live-action Japanese film.

Of course, there are numerous anime films that have grossed more than this, but Minus One has already made $23 million in Japan. The film's relatively modest production budget of $15 million has led to a current worldwide gross of $34.5 million worldwide and counting.

Minus One debuted at #3 in the domestic box office weekend rankings, trailing only Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. You can see the full weekend results below.

Impressive $11M opening wknd #boxoffice for #GodzillaMinusOne taking 3rd place at nationwide #boxoffice. Biggest debut of 2023 for a foreign language movie. Glowing grades with A CinemaScore, 97% RT critics and 98% RT auds. #Godzilla — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) December 3, 2023

TOP 5 DOMESTIC BOX OFFICE



1. RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE ($21M)

2. HUNGER GAMES ($14M)

3. GODZILLA MINUS ONE ($11M)

4. TROLLS 3 ($7.6M)

5. WISH ($7.4M)



Indie distributors rescuing the domestic box office... — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) December 3, 2023

Last month, Gareth Edwards, director of Legendary Pictures' Godzilla (2014) praised Minus One during Japan's Godzilla Fest 2023. He even went so far as to say that Minus One might be the best Godzilla film to date.

"There were a lot of things that I felt were very new for Godzilla [in Godzilla Minus One], and I felt jealous the whole time I was watching the movie. This is what a Godzilla movie should be...[Godzilla Minus One] must be mentioned as a candidate for the best Godzilla movie of all time."

That's high praise given the fact that Edwards' 2014 film kicked off Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse is looked upon very favorably by North American kaiju fans.

Godzilla Minus One is directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki (Lupin III The First, Dragon Quest: Your Story). It stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi, Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana, and Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda.

In a previous interview, Yamazaki revealed that he was partially motivated by Shin Godzilla to tackle the newest take on kaiju king.

"I had been approached several times but turned it down until my team’s technology was capable of expressing the Godzilla I had envisioned. After seeing Shin Godzilla, my motivation increased, and my technology evolved considerably. I was once again formally approached and decided to give it a try."

The official synopsis for the film reads, "In the final days of World War II, a small group of Japanese soldiers encounter a dinosaur-like creature on a remote island and are massacred—leaving only two survivors. Two years later, the creature, now many times its original size and capable of shooting thermonuclear breath, appears and begins attacking ships off the coast of Japan—moving ever closer to the still-devastated, post-war Japanese mainland."

Godzilla Minus One started its limited theatrical run in North America on December 1. Special fan showings will be available on November 29.