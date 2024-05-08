KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES' Reviews Suggest It’s Time For Franchise To Evolve As RT Score Is Revealed

The first reviews for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have been counted, and that means we have a Rotten Tomatoes score! However, despite being mostly positive, it seems some changes need to be made...

By JoshWilding - May 08, 2024 05:05 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The review embargo for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes lifted earlier today, meaning critics are finally having their say about Wes Ball's entry into the long-running sci-fi franchise. 

Following in the footsteps of Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves was always going to be a challenge and, for the most part, it sounds like the filmmaker succeeds...mostly. However, the main complaint is that, despite moving the series into the future, what we get here is largely more of the same. 

It's never great when most reviews conclude by sharing their hopes for a sequel, not due to a hunger for more, but because they believe the next instalment will be better than this one. 

Despite those complaints, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes currently boasts an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie clearly succeeds in many other areas, and we are seeing a lot of praise for the visual effects and action scenes. It also sounds like a solid entry point for newcomers to the Apes franchise.

Check out a roundup of reviews below along with the movie's Tomatometer reveal (via SFFGazette.com).

What are the critics saying about Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?

Behind the impressive CGI, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the definition of generic, all two hours and 25 minutes of it. The ending teases a sequel that offers a more intriguing conflict ahead, but that doesn't help us now. [2/5] - BBC

It's less action-heavy than the last trilogy and inevitably more ape-centric, but this is a promisingly chewy start for the latest series of simian thrillers. These apes are still strong. [3/5] - Empire

The film becomes rather jumbled and preposterous by the very end, but not before some perfectly good action sequences, and the CGI ape faces are very good. This franchise has held up an awful lot better than others; now it should evolve to something new. [3/5] - The Guardian

Fans of the franchise should find much to enjoy in this very solid new installment, which points the way forward to a potential new recalibration of the human-ape balance. - The Hollywood Reporter

Caesar may be long dead, but Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes proves there's still a lot of life in these primates. [8/10] - IGN

This is a far cry from the thrill-a-minute blockbuster that its early 'summer' release date might lead you to expect (if the 'Apes' franchise has always unfolded at a different register from the rest of its multiplex competition, that difference has never been more pronounced than it is here), and the pathos simply doesn’t run as deep as it did by the end of Reeves’ trilogy, but the final moments of Ball’s film make it easy to imagine that its sequels could reach similar dramatic heights. [B] - IndieWire

'Kingdom' checks most of the boxes for longtime 'Apes' fans, and newbies don’t need to any prior homework as a standalone story that mostly explains itself. And as humans, you do commiserate with the onscreen apes themselves, because everything felt a little better back when Caesar was around. [3/4] - USA Today

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' invites us to embrace the drama of apes fighting apes. By the end, though, in what is in effect a teaser for the next sequel, it looks as if the franchise’s blowhard version of the human race will be back after all. That could be enough to make you want to escape from the planet of the apes. - Variety

Related:

Recommended For You:

GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/8/2024, 5:08 PM
Rotten Tomatoes is a flawed indicator of a film's quality, this really just suggests that 81% of people who watched it liked it. Don't really see the problem here, other than lacking journalism from Josh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 5:13 PM
@GaruVonDoom - actually

Plus it’s binary in that it’s either good or bad , no middle ground

Also I have seen movies get 3 stars yet it be listed as rotten or 2 listed as positive so it’s odd
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/8/2024, 5:17 PM
@GaruVonDoom - Josh gonna Josh
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/8/2024, 5:10 PM
Stop the planet of the apes!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/8/2024, 5:45 PM
@Malatrova15 - that's a good title for a sequel
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2024, 5:12 PM
Wow it’s a 86 % from 73 reviews , are you really twisting that as a negative from that headline (given that they are far more effusive reviews then some of the ones you chose to highlight)?.

Anyway , glad to hear the positivity since I have been looking forward to the film…

It seems more like it’s in line with Rise then Dawn or War which itself was a solid film so I’m sure if it’s successful then we will get the emotional complexity of the Reeves films later on hopefully.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 5/8/2024, 6:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "... are you really twisting that as a negative from that headline..."

Yes. Negative (or the hint of such) gets more interest than positive headlines. This is historically true, but I hope this is changing for the better.
RolandD
RolandD - 5/8/2024, 6:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Well , it’s not a Marvel movie so Josh is gonna Josh. He also took some swings at Superman saying that Metropolis looked bland from the little bit of the out of focus view of some of the city’s buildings.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/8/2024, 5:13 PM
Up to 86% now, so the only thing that needs improvements is Josh’s journalism 👍
So happy to be completely wrong on this one; was expecting superfluous sequel syndrome so it’s nice to see it continue to legacy of the last trilogy
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/8/2024, 5:36 PM
@tmp3 - would be hilarious if you watched it and thought it utterly sucked.
tmp3
tmp3 - 5/8/2024, 5:48 PM
@EgoEgor - one of the few times i’d hate that i was right haha
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/8/2024, 5:18 PM
Hope this is good, the director is moving on to Zelda next
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/8/2024, 5:19 PM
Apes together strong. 💪🏿 ✊🏿👊🏿
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/8/2024, 5:50 PM
@TheMetaMan - You said it. 💪🏻✊🏻👊🏻
dracula
dracula - 5/8/2024, 5:24 PM
Wonder if they will ever remake the original in this timeline

They kind of set it up in Rise

Although got to wonder how they would change it to fit the style of this timeline
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/8/2024, 5:51 PM
@dracula - was wondering about that too. I could see the next two movies kinda follow a similar story to the original and Beneath.

Don't think Escape, Conquest & Battle will be reimagined though, since Rise, Dawn & War already had a story taking place in contemporary US with Caesar as it's lead.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/8/2024, 5:27 PM
Sounds like they ain't giving the "Oh Yes" guy a check
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 5/8/2024, 5:27 PM
81% and it has a GREEN SPLAT image on the picture?

🤦‍♂️
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/8/2024, 5:38 PM
@IronGenesis - he also put the fresh tomato there too. Could clickbait but could also be them not want to spoil the score if someone else didn't want to know.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 5/8/2024, 5:39 PM
@EgoEgor - Knowing this sites ‘reputation’ since 2016-2017 (my god has it been that long?)

It is def click bait.

And I fell for it. 😔.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 5/8/2024, 5:39 PM
Josh, this is one of the worst click bait articles you've ever written...
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/8/2024, 5:42 PM
anything less than a 50 mil opening is a flop
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 5/8/2024, 5:44 PM
“ KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES' Reviews Suggest Its Time For Franchise To Evolve As RT Score Is Revealed”

“Its” denotes possession. “It’s” is a contraction of the words “it” and “is”. DM for my Venmo, because you owe me $5 for today’s (see how that works?) grammar lesson.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/8/2024, 5:45 PM
In what world is this a bad score 😭😭😭


I don’t understand people
LSHF
LSHF - 5/8/2024, 6:10 PM
Ape fatigue? 😄
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 5/8/2024, 6:10 PM
So it's good...

