REBEL MOON - PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE Arrives With Second Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Zack Snyder's Career

After initially debuting with a single-digit score on Rotten Tomatoes, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is among Zack Snyder's worst-reviewed movies even as that percentage slowly starts to rise!

By JoshWilding - Dec 15, 2023 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Zack Snyder's unique approach to filmmaking means he's always had a rather tough time with critics; for example, the negative response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (along with a catastrophic second-weekend box office drop) led to the DCEU undergoing a complete creative overhaul. 

After finally being allowed to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League by Warner Bros. in 2021, the filmmaker has put the DC Universe behind him and is now building a new sci-fi franchise for Netflix with Rebel Moon. The idea for that originated from a Star Wars movie Snyder once pitched to Lucasfilm, but Part One: A Child of Fire doesn't sound like any sort of a rival for that Galaxy Far, Far Away. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, the first wave of reviews has hit Rotten Tomatoes and, for the time being, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire has a dismal 28% score on the review aggregator based on 30 verdicts. 

This is the second worst Tomatometer score of Snyder's filmmaking career, with the lowest-rated title Sucker Punch at 22%. Man of Steel (56%) and Batman v Superman (29%) are his only other "Rotten" releases as everything else the filmmaker has helmed is "Fresh" (though still not what many would deem to be critically acclaimed). 

There are still plenty more reviews to be counted, of course, and this is an improvement over the 9% it arrived with earlier today. Fortunately for Snyder, he has such a devoted fanbase that a Rotten Tomatoes score is unlikely to matter to those all-important streaming numbers. 

Here's the synopsis for Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire:

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. 

The movie's cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." 

Other cast members include Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll. 

Snyder directs from a script he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

