REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Gets An Extended Trailer And Synopsis Promising An Epic Finale

Zack Snyder has put the DCEU behind him and, following the release of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, we have an extended trailer and synopsis for next April's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver!

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire hasn't exactly received glowing reviews from critics, though its 24% Rotten Tomatoes score is somewhat counteracted by a 65% Audience Score. (which, in itself, wouldn't be enough to receive "Certified Fresh" status).  

Still, love or hate what was once Zack Snyder's Star Wars pitch, the second half is coming to Netflix next year. Now, we have the first full-length trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver - via SFFGazette.com - and it promises heaps of epic action as Kora (Sofia Boutella) sets out to defend the moon of Veldt against the forces of the Motherworld.

Needless to say, there are spoilers for that first instalment in this sneak peek, so turn away now if you're still planning to watch A Child of Fire over the holidays!

"We had the titles for a long time," Snyder said earlier this year when asked how he chose the titles of each movie. "A Child Of Fire has a double meaning. The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated."

"Kora is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan," he continues. "Her home was burned down and she was snatched up and brought into the army."

Snyder would go on to explain, "[Kora’s] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa. Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think."

"The second movie is really a war movie. At the beginning they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the ‘Why We Fight’ aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then the next thing is the big battle. It’s really fun."

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld.

On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Ha1frican - 12/26/2023, 1:09 PM
I’ll probably wait for the extended cut. I enjoyed Rebel Moon (the slowmo was egregious even as a Snyder fan though) but it definitely felt rushed even at its 2 hr run time. I’ll check out the extended cut of Rebel Moon then probably wait to watch Part 2 until the longer version is out
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 1:30 PM
@Ha1frican - yes, the first was an intro film. The second will be even better imo.
CorndogBurglar - 12/26/2023, 1:45 PM
@Ha1frican - I'm watching the first one right now. I'm not a Snyder hater. I've enjoyed MOST of what he's done to some extent outside of his DC work. Even Sucker Punch and Army of the Dead were enjoyable for me, even though I realize they are not good movies lol. They are just fun guilty pleasures.

But this? I can't believe what I'm watching. I know Snyder has his hang ups, like not having a good story, bad dialog, too much reliance on slow-mo, and those kinds of things. But I never thought of him as someone that blatantly rips off other IP's.

I know he originally wrote this as a Star Wars movie, and that's fine. But this dude is straight up ripping off Warhammer 40k and he isn't even being sneaky about it.

The Imperial Army soldiers and armor look almost identical to Warhammer 40k's Astra Militarum. They even call them the Militarum in this movie.

And their guns look almost identical to Warhammer 40k bolt pistols and plasma pistols.

Not to mention the general that shows up in the beginning is wearing the exact same uniform as a Warhammer 40k Comissar, who also happen to be the platoon leaders of the Astra Militarum in Warhammer 40k.

The robot says he's part of the Mechanicus Militarum, which is also a name pulled straight from Warhammer 40k. In WH40k the Imperials have a division called the Mechanicus that builds all their robot servitors and vehicles.

There's even a general called Belisarius, and guess what? WH40k also has a very important character named Belisarius.

This shit is egregious as hell and there's no denying what Snyder is doing here. It isn't "paying homage" or "being inspired" by Warhammer. He is straight up ripping off their designs, characters, and other aspects of that fantasy universe.

I'm not even halfway into the movie yet and I've already picked all these things out.
Blergh - 12/26/2023, 2:02 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Something I like about this is the artstyle, guess I now know why. Not into Warhammer at all but the design of the movie (aside of the ships) is fine
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 2:41 PM
@CorndogBurglar - why hasn’t WH40K sued him?
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 2:44 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I just googled Belisarius, he’s originally a Byzantine commander. You sound incredibly stupid now, an enraged fanboy blinded by his biases
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 2:49 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I almost believed you there for a second, good thing I did my own research. What a crackpot you are, Snyder has been know too pull names and personalities from real historical persons.
AllsGood - 12/26/2023, 1:09 PM
Hack Snyder Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire.
IShitYourPants - 12/26/2023, 1:10 PM
*violent pant shitting sound intensifies*
FireandBlood - 12/26/2023, 1:12 PM
I tried giving it a go, but after Odin started narrating the opening, the girl started smelling the dirt, and then the whole “you thought” back and forth, I gave up. Not for me, son ✋
HeeroG - 12/26/2023, 1:16 PM
But should people really watch this or should they wait for the Super-Duper-Extended-Trully-Real-Directors Cut?
Steel86 - 12/26/2023, 1:16 PM
Zack might be the best visual director of our time but he needs a side kick that he trusts with dialogue and story. And someone tell him to chill out with all the slow mo. Every punch and shoot out doesn't have to be slow motion. Ha, if he didn't do it so much that properly would've helped with the ending being rushed.
DanFlashesShirt - 12/26/2023, 1:19 PM
@Steel86 - you spelt Denis Villeneuve wrong
Steel86 - 12/26/2023, 1:21 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - Haha, I said might. But its all relative
AllsGood - 12/26/2023, 1:25 PM
@Steel86 - Not Even Close. Snyder is One of the worst.
Steel86 - 12/26/2023, 1:30 PM
@AllsGood - Visual?.. Really you think so? Watchmen, 300, Sucka Punch, MOS, Rebal Moon. These films are stunning imo.
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 1:39 PM
@Steel86 - FYI, you’re arguing with a Disney troll.

He’s part of the DrReedRichards, FireandBlood, AmazingFILMporg troll gang
AllsGood - 12/26/2023, 1:43 PM
@Steel86 - Not a Very Impressive List. Almost laughable CGI and Visuals.
Steel86 - 12/26/2023, 2:49 PM
@worcestershire - Thank you for the heads up. Noted
CaptainMexico - 12/26/2023, 1:16 PM
This movie was the worst.
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 1:29 PM
@CaptainMexico - for you*
UniqNo - 12/26/2023, 1:24 PM
The movie wasn't as bad as critics made it out to be. Was a good Saturday night watch for me.. Part 2 i think will be better as there's no more need for set up.

I will say Fisher was annoying in his role and they wasted Hunham in his.He'll always have problems with accents lol.
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 1:29 PM
@UniqNo - yeah I didn’t like Fisher either. I feel bad for him though, he seems scarred after his DC experience..
UniqNo - 12/26/2023, 1:41 PM
@worcestershire - I think he can act. He was alright as Cyborg and the little part i saw him in True Detective 3, but he was corny AF in Rebel Moon. It may have been down the writing and the character though.
BigMonkeyBrain - 12/26/2023, 1:54 PM
Zack overdid the slo-mo in this, even by Zack Snyder standards. LOL.

You can tell there's been a downgrade in his fight choreography as well - the fight scenes seem more tv standards level compared to his previous work.
GhostDog - 12/26/2023, 1:55 PM
@BigMonkeyBrain - he’s becoming a parody of himself with the slo-mo
GhostDog - 12/26/2023, 1:55 PM
I tried to watch this. It’s derivative of like a dozen different things. Which isn’t always a problem if you’re at least adding something new at the same time, which this doesn’t. It’s just the same schlock Snyder peddles. Plays like it’s smarter than it actually is, is drowned in bad dialogue, overly stylistic visuals, and empty characters.

It reminded me of the Riddick and the Pitch Black films sooooo much too. Like I know this blatantly rips off of a lot of properties but Riddick should be added to the list too. Haven’t seen it mentioned.
DocSpock - 12/26/2023, 2:01 PM

How will this be epic when the first one was so bad?

So Snyder. Visually beautiful but a lousy movie.

Blergh - 12/26/2023, 2:03 PM
@DocSpock - I do wonder though, what if we pitted Snyder and Whedon together.
Would they have murdered each other but delivered a beautiful and well written movie?

One makes movies look like TV shows but writes great characters and stories.
The other makes beautiful movies but can't tell a story if his life depended upon it.
DocSpock - 12/26/2023, 2:29 PM
@Blergh -

That is an excellent thought.
mpk1988 - 12/26/2023, 2:32 PM
The has passion and tries hard - but that's it. Anything original from him story or screenplay wise is pretty much Dogpoop..
Knightrider - 12/26/2023, 2:48 PM
Couldn’t get through the first one, so I won’t be watching the second.
This is another example of pushing a franchise/universe that hasn’t even put down a solid foundation.

Make an audience demand a sequel, don’t push one on them

