Spaceballs: The New One First Footage And Release Date Revealed At CinemaCon

Last September, the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel announced its full cast by poking fun at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens table read photo released way back in 2014.

Rick Moranis was officially confirmed to play the iconic Dark Helmet, and Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga will also return as Lone Star and Princess. Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Anthony Carrigan, and Lewis Pullman are among the new additions, with George Wyner, who played Colonel Sandurz in the 1987 classic, also making a comeback.

The legendary Mel Brooks returns to his three roles as Zen Yiddish, Yogurt, and President Skroob. Spaceballs, which Brooks directed, grossed $38 million and remains a beloved classic in the eyes of many sci-fi fans...despite not exactly being a critical hit.

Taking over from the 99-year-old Brooks, Josh Greenbaum helms this follow-up from a script by Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez (LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), and Gad.

During Amazon MGM Studios' CinemaCon presentation last night, the comedy legend appeared by video to announce that the sequel is titled Spaceballs: The New One.

While we have part of the announcement video below, those lucky enough to be in Las Vegas got to see a full trailer that, according to Variety (via SFFGazette.com), "spoofed everything from 'Star Wars' to 'Avatar' to 'Harry Potter.' Just like the opening to 'The Force Awakens,' there’s a sandy desert scene with robots and Jedi-like explorers wandering the dunes — plus someone frozen in carbonite like Han Solo."

"The sci-fi jokes came fast and quick, including Moranis' Lord Dark Helmet peeing at a urinal next to a Na'vi from 'Avatar.'"

No logline or synopsis has been revealed, and Amazon is keeping the story under wraps. In a press release, the studio makes a point of stating that, "plot details are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield."

In Spaceballs, we visited a distant galaxy, where planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader, President Skroob (Brooks), orders the evil Dark Helmet (Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air.

But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy).

Spaceballs: The New One arrives in theaters on April 23, 2027.