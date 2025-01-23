STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Boldy Goes Nowhere With Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score Of The Franchise

The review embargo for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 has now lifted, and the first ever non-theatrical Trek movie was not a big hit with critics...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 23, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The first ever non-theatrical Star Trek movie, Section 31, beams onto Paramount+ tomorrow, and the review embargo has now lifted.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Craig Sweeny, Star Trek: Section 31 sees the return of Michelle Yeoh as Discovery villain Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets. 

The supporting cast includes Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, Robert Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, Humberly Gonzalez, Joe Pingue and Miku Martineau.

Though there are a handful of positive verdicts, it's fair to say that the majority of critics decided not to set phasers to stun, as Section 31 has landed the worst Rotten Tomatoes score (22%) in Star Trek history, just behind the infamous Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (23%).

Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, January 24. Will you be tuning in?

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Trailer And Poster Sees Michelle Yeoh Emperor Philippa Georgiou Assemble A Team Of Spies
EarlChai
EarlChai - 1/23/2025, 1:46 PM
Literally no one wanted this.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/23/2025, 1:46 PM
This always looked like shit. Here was the opportunity to do something interesting with Section 31 and it's nothing but a Star Trek version of Suicide Squad.

Please tell Alex Kurtzman to boldly go fuk himself.

Thanks.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 1/23/2025, 1:52 PM
“Boldly Goes Nowhere” lol

grif
grif - 1/23/2025, 1:52 PM
keep making this garbage and then think nobody will remember you brought it into existence

JuanRGuijarro
JuanRGuijarro - 1/23/2025, 1:54 PM
I like Michelle Yeo, bout she is in everything nowadays... There are not other older female action actress?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/23/2025, 1:55 PM
@JuanRGuijarro -

Well she just won an Oscar so it makes sense she would get more work now
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 1/23/2025, 1:54 PM
"It's life Jim, but not as we know it."

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/23/2025, 1:57 PM
Notice how something that could of been super cool turns out like pure crap

Star Trek CIA has a cool sound to it

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/23/2025, 2:01 PM
Oh no, poor Michelle.

Why you got to go and do that??

Saw the trailer, didn't look that bad.

Then again, I'm not a trekky.

Never got into Space shows, I liked Star Wars trilogy, 1st and 2nd. If that counts.

For [frick]s Sake
Forthas
Forthas - 1/23/2025, 2:03 PM
Geez! This franchise needs a break! While popular in its own right, I have often wondered why Star Trek has never found the same level of fandom popularity as Star Wars. I have a theory that it is because it is episodic as opposed to an ongoing drama. I am not sure, but I think film or TV franchises that focus on immediate conflicts within a broader ongoing one (Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings) tend to do better than franchises where stories are started and resolved without any overarching conflicts that ties each installation of the different stories together (Star Trek, Battle Star Galactica). I have no data to back that up. But I will one day crunch those numbers to seeif there is something there.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/23/2025, 2:09 PM
Writers of DS9: "Oh no, Gul Dukat, a character who we meant to be basically a stand-in for Hitler, is becoming liked by the audience. We need to fix this"

Writers of Discovery: "Oh no, Mirror!Georgio, a character we want to be a cool anti-hero, but is basically a smug cannibalistic Space-Hitler, isn't liked by the audience. We need to double-down on her being cool and the audience just should fix their attitude"
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/23/2025, 2:16 PM
Too bad it couldn't have been a show. The movie just looks like a Star Trek take on Guardians of the Galaxy.

