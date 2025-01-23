STAR TREK: SECTION 31 Boldy Goes Nowhere With Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score Of The Franchise

The first ever non-theatrical Star Trek movie, Section 31, beams onto Paramount+ tomorrow, and the review embargo has now lifted.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Craig Sweeny, Star Trek: Section 31 sees the return of Michelle Yeoh as Discovery villain Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets.

The supporting cast includes Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, Robert Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, Humberly Gonzalez, Joe Pingue and Miku Martineau.

Though there are a handful of positive verdicts, it's fair to say that the majority of critics decided not to set phasers to stun, as Section 31 has landed the worst Rotten Tomatoes score (22%) in Star Trek history, just behind the infamous Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (23%).

Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, January 24. Will you be tuning in?