DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Has Now Found A Writer

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Has Now Found A Writer

We've known for a while now that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has been talking to Lucasfilm about helming a Star Wars movie, and a new report claims the movie has found a writer. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: The InSneider (via SFFGazette.com)

Lucasfilm has thrown a lot of Star Wars ideas at the wall in recent years and, on the big screen at least, most haven't become a reality. Still, the mystery project being helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy just took a big step forward. 

According to The Insneider (via SFFGazette.com), the filmmaker has enlisted long-time collaborator Jonathan Tropper to pen the script for his first foray into the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

This isn't a huge shock in some respects as they've been working together for at least the past decade; previous projects include This Is Where I Leave YouKodachrome (produced by Levy and written by Tropper) and, perhaps most famously, Netflix's The Adam Project.

Tropper also has a long list of television credits to his name, including Banshee WarriorYour Friends and Neighbors, and Jason Momoa's See (for which the writer served as showrunner). 

As for Levy, he's rumoured to next direct Avengers 5, suggesting his Star Wars movie is a long way from shooting.

"When Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a 'Star Wars' movie, her central mandate to me was 'I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies - with a 'Star Wars' story," Levy recently said. 

"So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in the early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie."

"The experience that I’m currently having with Marvel on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is showing me firsthand that it is indeed really possible to feel empowered and personal about making a movie within a universe that is bigger than any one film," he continued. "My 'Deadpool' movie is turning out to be exactly what Ryan [Reynolds] and I had hoped when we started off."

"So I’m going into the development of my ‘Star Wars’ movie with a similar optimism and faith that my instincts will be allowed to lead the way."

Lucasfilm announced three Star Wars movies at last year's Celebration event in London. Those included James Mangold's (Logan) First Jedi story, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's (Ms. Marvel) Daisy Ridley-led Rey project, and Dave Filoni's (Ahsoka) Mandoverse crossover.

Since then, The Mandalorian and Grogu has also been announced; Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins is believed to still be attached to the long-delayed Rogue Squadron as well. 

As always, stay tuned for Star Wars updates as we have them.

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Reportedly Being Eyed To Play A Jedi In Upcoming STAR WARS Project
Related:

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Reportedly Being Eyed To Play A Jedi In Upcoming STAR WARS Project
STAR WARS: Rey Movie Rumored To Introduce A Lot Of New Young Adult Leads
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: Rey Movie Rumored To Introduce "A Lot Of New Young Adult Leads"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 4:44 PM
That's cute. I'm sure it'll be released around the time of patty Jenkins movie, taika waititis movie, and Rian Johnsons trilogy.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/10/2024, 5:12 PM
@Origame - dont forget D&D's movie!
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 5:27 PM
@Ryguy88 - might as well throw the rey movie in there as well. The fact they immediately revealed mandalorian was releasing and before rey right when the controversy happened (which wasn't long after the director was announced) shows they immediately lost faith.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/10/2024, 4:47 PM
This is one guy I actually feel like is a right fit for modernising Star Wars in a big way. He’s been quietly grinding away success after success in Hollywood, and definitely seems to be influenced by Star Wars.

User Comment Image User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/10/2024, 4:57 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Yeah! He does Sci-fi, fun and adventure very well. Wonder what topic/subject he will get to play with in that universe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 4:59 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - yeah

Out of his work I have seen , his films tend to be enjoyable and have this sense of fun and adventure to them that would fit SW.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/10/2024, 5:28 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - one of my favorite directors working today.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/10/2024, 4:47 PM
"I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies"

Yeah, this quote makes me think this movie won't get made either. Isn't this the same Promise that Lord & Miller and Jenkins were brought on? We all know how that ended.

Anyway, I do hope this gets made. I think Levy and Watts are directors that fit Star Wars. Especially the Star Wars that we got in RotJ.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/10/2024, 4:50 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah man, you’re right. I think the sooner Kennedy steps down, the better the Star Wars Universe is better off at this rate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 4:53 PM
@bkmeijer1 - isn’t Jenkins still doing it?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 4:58 PM
@bkmeijer1 - also you picked 2 examples out of many…

What about JJ Abrams ,Rian Johnson , Tony Gilroy ,Jon Favreau or Leslye Headland ?

Headland has said that Kennedy told her to add more of her sensibilities to the story.

They were allowed to bring their taste to the their stories yet you aren’t singling that out

People are always quick to point out the negatives and but never stuff like that regardless of how one felt about it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/10/2024, 5:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I picked those two, because I only knew of two. I believe it when I see if Jenkins is truly back though.

But yeah, you got me anyway. Out of those you mention though, only two of them (Favreau and Gilroy) are universally beloved for their work.

My point moreso I guess is that's it's a phrase used to lure creators in, without it holding much consequential weight.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 5:25 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I don’t know about universally beloved since there are people out there who thought Andor was boring and “not SW” while I have seen some turn on Filoni & Favreau after Mando S3 and Ahsoka..

I guess they have been more liked then most lol

I get that it can be a buzzword but I feel like it holds weight when they are allowed to bring more of themselves and their sensibilities like Tony Gilroy and their love of SW like the others to their stories which has been the case to varying degrees.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/10/2024, 5:28 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - She's not going anywhere. Not in your lifetime.
If there's anything to be learned from these people, is they will never conceed defeat or admit they've made mistakes.
All they will do is to continue to double down on their mistakes and blame the fans for not eating enough of their slop.
Kk has her job for life.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 4:54 PM
Damn , that’s a good get since he has some nice credits to his name such as Banshee & Warrior (both of which he co-created and showran)…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also he was one of 4 writers on the Adam Project so depending on if you liked it or not , he may not have had that much to do with the final product (I thought it was decent).

Anyway , intrigued as to what this could be but still most interested in James Mangold’s Dawn of The Jedi.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/10/2024, 4:58 PM
Add this to the list of Star Wars movies that never happened. We should start a poll on how long before him and KK part ways over creative differences. What a shit show Star Wars has become.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/10/2024, 5:28 PM
Don't do it, Star wars is not what it used to be and they wont let you change it for the better.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder