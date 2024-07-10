DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie Has Now Found A Writer

Lucasfilm has thrown a lot of Star Wars ideas at the wall in recent years and, on the big screen at least, most haven't become a reality. Still, the mystery project being helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy just took a big step forward.

According to The Insneider (via SFFGazette.com), the filmmaker has enlisted long-time collaborator Jonathan Tropper to pen the script for his first foray into the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

This isn't a huge shock in some respects as they've been working together for at least the past decade; previous projects include This Is Where I Leave You, Kodachrome (produced by Levy and written by Tropper) and, perhaps most famously, Netflix's The Adam Project.

Tropper also has a long list of television credits to his name, including Banshee Warrior, Your Friends and Neighbors, and Jason Momoa's See (for which the writer served as showrunner).

As for Levy, he's rumoured to next direct Avengers 5, suggesting his Star Wars movie is a long way from shooting.

"When Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a 'Star Wars' movie, her central mandate to me was 'I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies - with a 'Star Wars' story," Levy recently said.

"So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in the early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie."

"The experience that I’m currently having with Marvel on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is showing me firsthand that it is indeed really possible to feel empowered and personal about making a movie within a universe that is bigger than any one film," he continued. "My 'Deadpool' movie is turning out to be exactly what Ryan [Reynolds] and I had hoped when we started off."

"So I’m going into the development of my ‘Star Wars’ movie with a similar optimism and faith that my instincts will be allowed to lead the way."

Lucasfilm announced three Star Wars movies at last year's Celebration event in London. Those included James Mangold's (Logan) First Jedi story, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's (Ms. Marvel) Daisy Ridley-led Rey project, and Dave Filoni's (Ahsoka) Mandoverse crossover.

Since then, The Mandalorian and Grogu has also been announced; Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins is believed to still be attached to the long-delayed Rogue Squadron as well.

As always, stay tuned for Star Wars updates as we have them.