Mark Hamill Contextualizes Previous "Done With STAR WARS" Comments

Mark Hamill Contextualizes Previous &quot;Done With STAR WARS&quot; Comments

Recently, Mark Hamill sparked buzz by declaring he was finished with Star Wars. Now, the legendary Luke Skywalker actor is offering more insight on what it truly means for his future with the franchise.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 15, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Mark Hamill recently caused a stir among fans in late May when the legendary Luke Skywalker actor suggested he was finished with Star Wars.

He had stated, "...But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.”

Now, in a fresh interview with Sunday Today, Hamill is providing some much-needed context to those earlier remarks.

"I don't want to make a big pronouncement like, 'This is my decision.' I'm just saying that it really felt like a conclusion. My character was given complete closure. I died, ironically, by overdosing on the Force, I might point out."

"And once the Skywalker trilogy was over, it was a whole new era for them. George gave them this amazing canvas- the entire galaxy, they can do westerns, mysteries, comedies, whodunits, anything within that realm of the Star Wars. And they're doing so well. I love Rogue One, The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett. I just say, I had my time. I'm really appreciative, but I'm really looking forward to the future, for all these new projects."

"But I do know that when I mention anything about the space movies, it gets extra scrutiny, as opposed to me talking about anything else. And I said that, and then I saw headlines, 'Mark Hamill quit Star Wars.'"

"Let me just say, they haven't asked me. It's not like they said, 'Please come back. ' Come on, how much can you do with a Force Ghost? I'd like to see a movie set all in the Force Ghost realm, I can have conversations with Alec Guinness."

As Mark Hamill mentioned, Luke Skywalker meets his end in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. His death comes after performing an advanced Jedi technique known as Force projection, allowing him to create a realistic illusion of himself on the battlefield of Crait while his physical body remains on the remote island of Ahch-To.

Luke’s final act of heroism serves as a critical distraction, buying Leia and the surviving members of the Resistance just enough time to flee the clutches of Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Channeling a powerful and life-draining Force projection across the galaxy, Luke sacrifices himself in the process, his body fading into the Force as he finds peace in his final moments.

He later reappears in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker as a Force ghost, returning to guide Rey during one of her darkest hours. Isolated on Ahch-To and doubting her place in the fight, Rey receives a much-needed push from Luke, who offers wisdom, encouragement, and his old lightsaber.

His presence helps her reclaim her sense of purpose and prepares her to confront the rising evil threatening the galaxy.

