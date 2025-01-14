RUMOR: Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Crossover Movie Hinges On Box Office Success Of THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU

RUMOR: Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Crossover Movie Hinges On Box Office Success Of THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU

While Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni has ambitious plans for a Star Wars crossover event movie, that would be relegated to Disney+ if The Mandalorian & Grogu isn't a box office success...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Mandalorian & Grogu wasn't originally conceived as a movie but, during 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Disney decided that The Mandalorian season 4 would be better served as a theatrical title. 

After all, why develop a pricey series for existing Disney+ subscribers when there are potentially hundreds of millions of dollars to be made in theaters? That strategy certainly paid off for Moana 2 last November (it's so far grossed $990.3 million worldwide). 

Jon Favreau is at the helm of The Mandalorian & Grogu, while Dave Filoni still intends to release his Star Wars crossover event movie somewhere down the line.

That's not heading our way until after Ahsoka season 2 at the earliest and is expected to serve as the culmination of this post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling. While few official details have been revealed, we're anticipating it being a loose adaptation of "Heir to the Empire."

However, Filoni's movie may not be a sure thing. 

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via SFFGazette.com), "I hear that if the Mando film flops, they'll reconsider their plans and turn the crossover film into a miniseries. Lucasfilm is reportedly going to play it 'safe' with their shows moving forward - whatever that means."

It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for that movie to become a TV show; what would hurt is if this becomes yet another abandoned idea from Lucasfilm that we don't see come to fruition. A previous example which immediately springs to mind is Solo: A Star Wars Story's big Maul tease. Oh, and let us not forget The Acolyte's unresolved ending.

During an appearance at Disneyland's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere last month, Filoni shared an exciting update on where things stand with Ahsoka season 2.

"I'm so well into that as well. I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it, and so I've been enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course, and working some of these arcs through has been a challenge and making sure it's all going to come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans," he teased.

"I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in Season 1," Filoni continued. "I'm pretty happy with it. Love working with Rosario [Dawson], so I can’t wait to get back to that."

As for how work has progressed on The Mandalorian & Grogu movie ahead of its 2026 release, the filmmaker confirmed that shooting has wrapped (all without a single set photo finding its way online). 

"I'm very excited about it as well," Filoni teased. "Jon and I had a great time working on that, as we always do. It was great seeing Grogu. He's become such a star, and it's amazing how it's evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1 and where we are today in a film working with the team which I worked quite a bit with them on the puppetry."

"Legacy effects did a fantastic job, and what a wonderful little creation Grogu is," he concluded, hinting that we could see even more from the already-incredible practical Grogu puppet utilized in The Mandalorian TV series. 

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU's Lead Villain Has Been Revealed With Dave Filoni Reprising THE CLONE WARS Role
Related:

THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU's Lead Villain Has Been Revealed With Dave Filoni Reprising THE CLONE WARS Role
LOGAN Director James Mangold Says His STAR WARS Movie Won't Be Handcuffed By So Much [Immovable] Lore
Recommended For You:

LOGAN Director James Mangold Says His STAR WARS Movie Won't Be "Handcuffed By So Much [Immovable] Lore"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/14/2025, 9:10 AM
Mom, can we have Luke Skywalker?
We have Luke Skywalker at home.

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/14/2025, 9:12 AM
The movie will definitely have a big opening weekend due to how long it's been since we last got a Star Wars movie, however, its overall box office numbers will depend on its quality.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/14/2025, 9:14 AM
Genuinely curious how this performs. While there have been good parts of the Disney+ shows many people are over Star Wars, especially this time period.

Maybe it'll do better than Episode 9
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 9:16 AM
"Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Crossover Movie Hinges On Box Office Success Of THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU" .......yes..... thats normally how directors continue to make movies, what other words of knowledge and wisdom can you share with us? User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 9:20 AM
If true then I’m glad they are taking it slowly and seeing how Mando & Grogu does first then moving ahead with this…

The Mandoverse has done well for them on tv but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily translate to the big screen , especially when the fever around The Mandalorian isn’t at the peak it used to be I think though that can always change once marketing kicks off!!.

Anyway , I do hope the report of them playing it safe with their shows isn’t true if it means they are just gonna stick to familiar characters and such rather then experiment like they have with Skeleton Crew to an extent ,Andor & Acolyte…

The latter might have been flawed (though I still enjoyed it for the most part) but it allowed us to see a different period of time then we normally do so let’s get more fresh & new things please!!.
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 1/14/2025, 9:31 AM
Favreau I trust completely. Filoni I do not.

To me, they're polar opposites.


All they had to do is [frick]ing continue the vibe of Luke Skywalker's apperances in Mando and their spinoff shows that followed. The audience lost their minds when he showed up. It was real, it was visceral. They (Lucasfilm/Kennedy/Disney know it and hated that it had such a profound effect on the audience because it flies in the face of all the bullshit Disney wanted to do and has done that has led SW into ruin.
FK Lucasfilm and Disney.

Favreau all the way.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder