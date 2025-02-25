STAR WARS: Could Marvel's Kevin Feige Be In Contention To Take Over From Kathleen Kennedy?

STAR WARS: Could Marvel's Kevin Feige Be In Contention To Take Over From Kathleen Kennedy?

Believe it or not, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige has been named as one potential individual t take over from Kathleen Kennedy as President of Lucasfilm when she steps down later this year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 10:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The news that Kathleen Kennedy will be stepping down as President of Lucasfilm later this year broke this morning, and THR has now shared an update with a list of potential candidates to replace her - and one of the names is none other than current Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Star Wars creator George Lucas hand-picked Kennedy as his successor back in 2012 before selling his ownership stake to Disney. Now, for the first time, the Mouse House will pick somebody new to lead the next era of the galaxy far, far away.

Kennedy came in for a lot of criticism over the years for a number of missteps associated with the franchise, but there's no arguing with the huge level of success (early on, at least) she managed to achieve, and insiders believe finding a replacement will be no easy task.

Outside of Star Wars, Kennedy played a part in developing the likes of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Gremlins (1984), The Color Purple (1985), The Goonies (1985), Empire of the Sun (1987), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)  and the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990).

“One reason Kathy stuck around for so long is because there is no credible alternative,” said one of THR's sources. “What people don’t understand is that it’s not a creative job,” said another. “That’s about 10 percent. The rest of it is dealing with Disney, licensing and fans.”

“It’s really hard to find people who have love and knowledge of Star Wars and can run a big company. This is someone who needs to know how long a lightsaber is and how you charge it,” says Stephen Galloway, dean of Chapman University’s film school (via Variety). “How many executives know the answer to those questions?"

Even so, a few potential names have emerged: Along with Feige, there's The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau, current Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, Bad Robot's Hannah Minghella, The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, and former 20th Century Fox Head of Production Emma Watts.

We're not sure if these are all realistic possibilities, but insiders believe that Filoni is the most likely pick. Others feel that Feige would be the best choice, but don't think he's quite finished at Marvel - no matter how much some would love to see him step aside.

Who would you most like to see step in to replace Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm? Drop us a comment down below.

STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Expected To Step Down As Lucasfilm President By The End Of This Year
Related:

STAR WARS: Kathleen Kennedy Expected To Step Down As Lucasfilm President By The End Of This Year
Let STAR WARS Be Rated R - The Fans Are Ready To Embrace It
Recommended For You:

Let STAR WARS Be Rated R - The Fans Are Ready To Embrace It

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/25/2025, 10:19 PM
The only way to bring massive hype back to Star Wars is

To announce a
Knights Of The Old Republic Trilogy
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/25/2025, 11:00 PM
@WakandaTech -

And the first movie looks good.
RolandD
RolandD - 2/25/2025, 10:20 PM
Filoni or Favreau. That much is an easy decision. I don’t know who would be better at the job between the two of them though.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/25/2025, 11:01 PM
@RolandD -

Filoni kind of sucks.

Can't say Favreau would be good either.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/25/2025, 10:27 PM
I nominate James Gunn!!!


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/25/2025, 10:59 PM
@Forthas - say what? DEI killed so many big franchises and star wars is one of poor mismanagement names because of pushing this agenda. Say yes to normal entertainment. Bring that back please not these agenda driven BS
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/25/2025, 10:29 PM
It'd Sure AF be an upgrade, but I'm hoping Dave Filoni gets the job.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/25/2025, 10:50 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Dave Baloni is a failed apprentice who only knows how to make children's cartoon's, his work with life action is just lifeless.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 2/25/2025, 10:36 PM
Jon Favreau is the only right choice. And then he can retcon Episodes 8 and 9 and do it right. He is our only hope.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/25/2025, 10:36 PM
I am not sure how well it would translate but an interesting choice might be a TV producer. I am thinking Ronald D. Moore. He has made some interesting science fiction on the small screen. Plus, he kind of looks like a young George Lucas in my opinion.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/25/2025, 10:37 PM
Don't he already have enough problems with a course correction for the MCU?
Yetiman
Yetiman - 2/25/2025, 10:38 PM
Please no
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/25/2025, 10:49 PM
He wouldn't be much better considering the MCU went to shit once he starting adding his "a kevin feige production" label.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 2/25/2025, 10:51 PM
Get a man to run things, make it a boy brand again, get rid of the woke, get rid of the “yass yass” force is female nonsense , bring in hot women. Make Star Wars like the corridor Luke in Mandalorian scene, badass scenes like that, movies that people or the paying audience aka mostly straight male audience wants to see.

Make Star Wars Great Again.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/25/2025, 10:55 PM
Anyone that has at least a plan for the franchise would work at this point
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/25/2025, 10:55 PM
Pay Lucas with more stock from his house. Hell a monkey could do a better job at this point
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/25/2025, 10:55 PM
a better move would be to give synder both star wars and marvel
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 2/25/2025, 10:56 PM
He lost his fastball. Sadly he's another hack.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/25/2025, 11:00 PM
Unfortunately he already has his hands full with Marvel movies and TV

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder