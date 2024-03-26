STAR WARS: Hayden Christensen And Liam Neeson Reveal Whether They Plan To Return To The Franchise

It's now been close to half a decade since we last sat down to watch a new Star Wars movie in theaters. However, with The Mandalorian & Grogu and The New Jedi Order (starring Daisy Ridley) both likely heading into theaters in 2026/2027, we may be on the cusp of the next era of big screen storytelling for this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

For now, Lucasfilm seems content to stick to familiar characters and settings. We'd like to think that will eventually change, but it's still hard not to be excited about catching up with familiar faces from the franchise's past.

Hayden Christensen, for example, has returned as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in several recent projects, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

During an appearance at this weekend's Awesome Con, he was asked (via SFFGazette.com) about his legacy and how Star Wars will always be part of it. "I don’t think that way," he began, "but to get to be a part of Star Wars and get to play this character [Anakin Skywalker], that’s really been the greatest blessing in my professional life."

"I suppose...you’re going to have to see," he said of his future as the character. "As a creative person, you hope to create things that will work out and outlive yourself. And I feel like with Star Wars, we get a bit of that."

We're expecting Christensen to reprise this role in Ahsoka season 2 and, depending on what happens there, Dave Filoni's eventual Star Wars movie. Why Lucasfilm hasn't made plans for a Darth Vader movie or TV show is hard to say!

In related news, Liam Neeson - who starred as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace - has also been questioned about his own Star Wars future. Since 1999, the actor has lent his voice to the character in various animated projects and made a widely celebrated cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale as well.

For now, though, it seems he's content to move on from the role.

"I enjoyed very much being with Ewan and George Lucas on The Phantom Menace," Neeson said in an interview with Screen Rant. "We shot that 26 years ago! Would I do it again? I don't think so. Too ******* old, ya know? I can't see the situation, I really can't, you know?"

Beyond being Force Ghost, there's really not much left for Neeson to do as Qui-Gon and with Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 also currently looking somewhat unlikely, we're sadly not banking on seeing him reprise the role in the near future.

You can hear more from Christensen in the X post below.