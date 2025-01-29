STAR WARS Rumor Round-Up: Henry Cavill In Talks, Natalie Portman's Cut OBI-WAN KENOBI Role, & More

We've rounded up a few of the Star Wars rumors that have been shared online over the past week or so, including updates on Henry Cavill's (possible) involvement and Natalie Portman's return...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

A few Star Wars-related rumors have been doing the rounds online over the past few days, but since most of them really serve more as updates on previous reports, we've gathered them together in this round-up.

We'll start with the recent report that Ewan McGregor could be set to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the second season of Ahsoka. Daniel Richtman claims to have confirmed that the Scottish actor will indeed appear as the legendary Jedi Master, but we're still not sure exactly how the character will factor into the story.

Since Ahsoka is part of the "Mandoverse" and takes place long after Kenobi's death in A New Hope, we assume he'll either be a Force Ghost, or appear to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the World Between Worlds as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) did in season 1.

Next up, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has heard that Natalie Portman actually shot at least one scene as Padmé Amidala for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but it never made the cut. If accurate, this could lend support to the recent scuttlebutt that the Thor: Love and Thunder star will reprise the role for Ahsoka season 2, but Lucasfilm has denied the rumor.

Moving on to the big-screen corner of the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and MTTSH is reporting that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Deadpool and Wolverine) is now in talks for an undisclosed role in an upcoming Star Wars movie.

This follows a previous rumor that Cavill was being eyed for a part in the new Star Wars trilogy that Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) was tapped to write and produce last year.

Here's what Cavill had to say about his appreciation of Star Wars several years ago.

"I am a fan of them. I would have to read a script and speak to a director before I could possibly say if I’d be interested in being a movie it’s not as simple as you know. Yes, it’d be fun and ideal but what if the script sucks…you’ve got to keep your fingers crossed that it works."

Finally, we have heard that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie - tentatively titled New Jedi Order - will feature at least one other previously established character from the sequel trilogy. There's been a lot of speculation that it could be John Boyega's Finn, but there are obviously several other possibilities.

Here's what Naomi Ackie, who was introduced as former Stormtrooper Jannah in The Rise of Skywalker, had to say about potentially returning during an interview with Screen Rant.

"Ask them," she responded when quizzed about her future in the franchise. "Star Wars, get it together!... I get a call, we'll see what happens, I'll see if I'm free!"

What do you make of these latest Star Wars rumors? Let us know in the comments section.

BeNice123
BeNice123 - 1/29/2025, 8:02 AM
Meh!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/29/2025, 8:06 AM
I hope Cavill stays far away from Star Wars- for his sake.

I wanna see him win big. Cyclops big. Beast big. Something I actually wanna see big.
gambgel
gambgel - 1/29/2025, 8:10 AM
Cavill should stay away from movies/franchises like this, imo.

He can do much better, he and his agent should focus on better and more interesting projects. Just doing franchises is not it.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/29/2025, 8:16 AM
Henry Cavill should be Superman!!!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/29/2025, 8:26 AM
@Forthas -

Very true, but sadly that ship has sailed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 8:23 AM
If this Ewan McGregor being in Ahsoka S2 rumor is true then I wouldn’t be surprised if we get Clone Wars flashbacks in this rather then Force Ghost which would be cool to see!!.

I’m down for Cavill being in a SW film , could see him as a Jedi/Sith or maybe even moreso as a rogue.

Also I know he’s been doing well in the more indie/non franchise space since after TROS but would love to see Boyega back as they write the character of Finn better…

I thought he was alright overall but barely had anything to do in TROS so it would be nice if he has some renewed focus , perhaps as a now Jedi Master at Rey’s school?.

User Comment Image

I still don’t love the idea of him inexplicably being force sensitive and would have much preferred his arc in Trevorrow’s version of Ep but oh well , they made their choice so hope they follow up on it.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/29/2025, 8:28 AM
Obi-wan was a Big part of Ahsoka life in the clone wars so that makes sense on some level.

Cavill and Star Wars... idk.. would love it for him, but he needs a win after The Witcher dismissal and not knowing how that Warhammer thing is gonna turn out. I'm a huge Cavill fan but would rather see him in the MCU than SW which is a sinking ship
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/29/2025, 8:30 AM
Cavill seems like a genuinely nice guy. I would love to see him get a bit of a meaty roll. The funny thing is I've seen him in at least a dozen things, and I honestly have no idea if the guy is a decent actor or not 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️
AC1
AC1 - 1/29/2025, 8:31 AM
If Cavill did join Star Wars I could see him being a villain, he's got an imposing presence and it's a great way to differentiate him from Superman which is obviously his most well known role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 8:52 AM
@AC1 - yep or a more morally ambiguous character.

Like imagine him as a con man shifting alligiemces for his own gain?.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/29/2025, 8:33 AM
Puddle Watkins
Gambito
Gambito - 1/29/2025, 8:41 AM
Great let’s hire box office poison Cavill for the next movies 🤦🏻‍♂️ might as well cast Will Smith in the lead too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 8:52 AM
If true then I guess I could see that cut Padme scene from Obi Wan being perhaps him reminiscing about her and how Leia is similar to how she was…

If so then I don’t think it was needed since the conversations we got between him & young Leia were enough especially the end one.

?si=0eQ9KRaleXLIPn3b

I know it wasn’t to everyone’s liking (a true shocker when it comes to SW nowadays) but I liked that show overall!!.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/29/2025, 9:03 AM
Henry Cavill should have been around in the 80's, when you could get your very own direct-to-video action series just by being able to perform your own stunts, while holding a grumpy face. Something like that would be so much better use of his (lack of) acting range/skills.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 9:10 AM
@FinnishDude - his Superman didn’t have much to work with especially in BVS but I feel he has more range then you think

Maybe he’s just not been afforded that opportunity but his roles from Man From Uncle to Fallout to Witcher to Ministry have been different to varying degrees and he’s done them well imo
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/29/2025, 9:08 AM
I need the Calverine back tho
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/29/2025, 9:09 AM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Wait it’s Cavillrine lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 9:11 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - honestly

He had little screen time but did well in the brief moment he was on screen

Wouldn’t mind him as the MCU Wolverine.

User Comment Image
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/29/2025, 9:12 AM
Maximum doubt on this one. Warhammer will be his main focus for the next 5+ years. Other roles sure, but don't think he'll be jumping into another franchise soon.

