STAR WARS Rumor Round-Up: Henry Cavill In Talks, Natalie Portman's Cut OBI-WAN KENOBI Role, & More

A few Star Wars-related rumors have been doing the rounds online over the past few days, but since most of them really serve more as updates on previous reports, we've gathered them together in this round-up.

We'll start with the recent report that Ewan McGregor could be set to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the second season of Ahsoka. Daniel Richtman claims to have confirmed that the Scottish actor will indeed appear as the legendary Jedi Master, but we're still not sure exactly how the character will factor into the story.

Since Ahsoka is part of the "Mandoverse" and takes place long after Kenobi's death in A New Hope, we assume he'll either be a Force Ghost, or appear to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the World Between Worlds as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) did in season 1.

Next up, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider has heard that Natalie Portman actually shot at least one scene as Padmé Amidala for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, but it never made the cut. If accurate, this could lend support to the recent scuttlebutt that the Thor: Love and Thunder star will reprise the role for Ahsoka season 2, but Lucasfilm has denied the rumor.

Moving on to the big-screen corner of the Galaxy Far, Far Away, and MTTSH is reporting that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Deadpool and Wolverine) is now in talks for an undisclosed role in an upcoming Star Wars movie.

This follows a previous rumor that Cavill was being eyed for a part in the new Star Wars trilogy that Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) was tapped to write and produce last year.

Here's what Cavill had to say about his appreciation of Star Wars several years ago.

"I am a fan of them. I would have to read a script and speak to a director before I could possibly say if I’d be interested in being a movie it’s not as simple as you know. Yes, it’d be fun and ideal but what if the script sucks…you’ve got to keep your fingers crossed that it works."

Finally, we have heard that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie - tentatively titled New Jedi Order - will feature at least one other previously established character from the sequel trilogy. There's been a lot of speculation that it could be John Boyega's Finn, but there are obviously several other possibilities.

Here's what Naomi Ackie, who was introduced as former Stormtrooper Jannah in The Rise of Skywalker, had to say about potentially returning during an interview with Screen Rant.

"Ask them," she responded when quizzed about her future in the franchise. "Star Wars, get it together!... I get a call, we'll see what happens, I'll see if I'm free!"

What do you make of these latest Star Wars rumors? Let us know in the comments section.