STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE Returning To Theaters For 25th Anniversary; Check Out A New Poster

It's been 25 year since the first of George Lucas' Star Wars prequels arrived in theaters, and The Phantom Menace is being re-released for a limited time this May...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

To mark the movie's 25th anniversary, Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace is returning to theaters for a limited run from May 3, just in time for Star Wars Day.

As you might expect, there was a lot of excitement for The Phantom Menace in the build-up to its release, and while the movie certainly had its share of defenders at the time, most would have to agree that it didn't exactly live up to the hype.

The first Star Wars prequel was criticized for (among other things) its poorly-written dialogue, wooden acting, and uninvolving story (we probably don't even need to mention a certain CGI Gungan), but it can be easy to forget the positives: The exciting Pod-Race, the epic three-way lightsaber duel between Darth Maul, Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn, and John William' sublime "Duel of the Fates."

The movie benefitted from reevaluation - along with Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith - after the release of the underwhelming The Rise of Skywalker, and many Star Wars fans have come to feel that the Prequel Trilogy is actually stronger than the Sequel Trilogy overall.

Whether you happen to agree or not, seeing The Phantom Menace on the big screen again (or for the first time) would surely be a worthwhile experience.

To mark the re-release, Empire has debuted some new poster art from Matt Ferguson, featuring Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon, Padmé, and Darth Maul looming in the background. Ferguson later weighed-in with his thoughts on Episode 1's return to theaters.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) ; Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd), who will later father Luke Skywalker and become known as Darth Vader, is just a 9-year-old boy. When the Trade Federation cuts off all routes to the planet Naboo, Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan are assigned to settle the matter."

Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:02 AM
Relive the crushing disappointment again! (tm)
tylerzero - 2/11/2024, 10:23 AM
@Feralwookiee -

Sure, it was the first couple of viewings, but I thought it was Citizen Kane by the sixth time I forced myself to watch it in the theater.
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:42 AM
@tylerzero - Wow.
That's some different level of masochism right there. Lol
bobevanz - 2/11/2024, 10:43 AM
@Feralwookiee - it's better than 2,7,8 and 9
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:46 AM
@bobevanz - I would say it's "better" than 7-9, but they don't even count imo.
Episode 2 is a mess, but I enjoy it a lot more than TPM.
Th3Batman - 2/11/2024, 10:10 AM
No one would look twice at this movie or its sequels if it weren't for how bad Disney screwed up theirs.
Drace24 - 2/11/2024, 10:19 AM
@Th3Batman - Bullshit. The prequels were always great. The reason they are experiencing their rennaissance now is because the people who grew up with them are now adults and able to overshout the boomers who can only ever seem to talk about how much they hate everything and are still weirdly obsessed with Jar Jar Binks.

?si=918NX7tLabCYB_Fi
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:22 AM
@Drace24 - "The prequels were always great."

🤪
Drace24 - 2/11/2024, 10:38 AM
@Feralwookiee - Yes? Obviously it's my opinion? Feel free to disagree. I'm not gonna shame you for that. That's what I had to put up with for all my life as a Star Wars fan. I've been bullied of fansites for liking the prequels by petty manbabies when I was a kid. My first painful contact with the concept of a toxic fandom.
So by all means, stick to your unedited VHS copy of Empire Strikes Back if you prefer. That's cool with me. Just spare me the constant shitstorms over how much you hate an over two decades old movie. That'd be nice.
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:44 AM
@Drace24 - God, I WISH I still had my unedited VHS copies of the Ot!
AllsGood - 2/11/2024, 10:15 AM
Don't matter what the Haters say Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) was a Box Office success. The Numbers don't lie.

DOMESTIC = $474,544,677

INTERNATIONAL = $552,538,030

WORLDWIDE = $1,029,275,933
AllsGood - 2/11/2024, 10:26 AM
@AllsGood - Even Dune (2021) even gets close to 1 Billion WORLDWIDE = $402,597,830.

Long-Range Box-Office Forecast: Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. March 1, 2024 Opening Weekend Range: $50M-$75M and a Domestic Total Range: $125M-$195M.
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:26 AM
@AllsGood -
Don't matter what the Haters say Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) was a Box Office success. The Numbers don't lie.

DOMESTIC = $352,390,543

INTERNATIONAL = $771,403,536

WORLDWIDE = $1,123,794,079


🤣
AllsGood - 2/11/2024, 10:32 AM
@Feralwookiee - Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) was a Box Office success. The Numbers don't lie it was a Huge box office success and keep getting new movies.

Feralwookiee - 2/11/2024, 10:34 AM
@AllsGood - Now tell us how box office success correlates to the quality of a film. 😝
Drace24 - 2/11/2024, 10:43 AM
@Feralwookiee - That wasn't even the point. @AllsGood just said that it was a financial success. That's a fact. Quality is subjective. Noone has authority over that. But it is interesting how you immediately got defensive, almost as if your hate for a 25 year old movie has become a part of your identity, so that you value every opposing opinion as an attack against yourself.
Drace24 - 2/11/2024, 10:29 AM
As someone who grew up with the prequels, watching them finally getting their rennaissance as of late feels so satisfying. They were always great movies. Most of the criticism is either ill-informed (like "it's all green screen" or "it's all politics", neither is true) or hypocritical because the same things could be said about the OT.

I understand why the OT is more iconic to people and I can relate to that. But they have been put on such a pedestal that it's really no wonder why old school fanboys have become such a toxic mess. When I hear them talk about their first experiences watching the OT in theatres and being introduced to this universe, that's exactly how I felt when I watched Phantom Menace. My dad went with me and he still teases me about how he couldn't keep me on my seat because of how excited I was. Phantom Menace is fantastic and I'm glad it finally gets the recognition it deserves.
MarkCassidy - 2/11/2024, 10:33 AM
I was obsessed with Star Wars when I was a kid, and was so excited when I heard about the prequels. I've never been so hyped walking into the cinema to see The Phantom Menace, and don't think I've ever been so disappointed as it slowly dawned on me that I was watching a load of bollocks.

Then I rewatched them all as an adult, and I have to say... they're still crap! Nah, I have grown to appreciate the good stuff more, but the bad is just SO bad.
bobevanz - 2/11/2024, 10:45 AM
It's waaaay better than Attack of The Clones, and I'd watch it a million times before ever watching the sequel trilogy. At least they tried to tell a [frick]ing story. I'll drop the ticket release time like always, can't count on the writers lol

