THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Is Beside Himself In Korean Trailer For Bong Joon Ho's MICKEY 17

Following the first official trailer for Bong Joon Ho's bonkers-looking Mickey 17, an international version featuring quite a bit of new footage has been released...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Bong Joon Ho fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at some footage from the Award-winning Parasite director's next project for quite a while, and the first teaser trailer for Mickey 17 was released earlier this week.

Now, an international version has found its way online, and while a lot of the footage is the same (minus the Sinatra tune), there are quite a few new shots.

The (supposedly loose) adaptation of Edward Ashton’s best-selling novel, Mickey7, stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman) as the title character, who is repeatedly cloned to help with the colonization of a dangerous ice-planet.

Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also star.

This trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect, as Mickey 17 joins forces with his latest clone, Mickey 18, in an attempt to stay alive when Mark Ruffalo's villain declares that all "multiples" - including the original - must be destroyed.

According to the book's synopsis: "A disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey7. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal… and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think.

What's it feel like to die?

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things). The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi. 

The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji. The production designer is Fiona Crombie. It is edited by Yang Jinmo. The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass. The costume designer is Catherine George.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 31, 2025, and internationally beginning on 28 January 2025.

Ok , that’s a good headline lol…

Honestly the more I see of this film , the more I think it’ll be enjoyable at the least so looking forward to it!!.

The only thing I have a question about thus far is that 18 seems to have a different personality & voice to 17 which hopefully they explain why that is the case…

Anyway , it’s a got a great cast too!!.

