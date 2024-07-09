TIME BANDITS: Lisa Kudrow Leads The Team & Taika Waititi Is The Supreme Being In Fun First Trailer

TIME BANDITS: Lisa Kudrow Leads The Team & Taika Waititi Is The Supreme Being In Fun First Trailer

Following a recent teaser image, Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi's small-screen take on Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Back in 2022, we got word that Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and frequent collaborator Jemaine Clement (Legion, What We do in the Shadows) were in the process of developing a reimagining of Terry Gilliam's '80s sci-fi classic Time Bandits for Apple TV+ with Friends alum Lisa Kudrow set to star.

Now, following a recent preview image spotlighting the new team, the first trailer has been released.

The series is described as "a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd," and based on this teaser, we will be revisiting quite a few locations and characters from Gilliam's film.

Kudrow will lead a cast that also includes Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations With Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane) and Rachel House (Heartbreak High).

Waititi will play The Supreme Being, while Clement is on board as his nemesis, Pure Evil.

The new take on Time Bandits will play out over 10 episodes, and follows Kevin as he falls in with a group of "expert thieves."

Though fans of the original may not be overjoyed at the prospect of a remake, Waititi promised that the show won't simply be a rehash of the movie during an interview with Screen Rant.

"It was both a challenge, but also, I think, made it possibly more exciting in terms of adapting something that wasn't just a straight remake of the film, as another film. We were careful not to draw too much, too close, from the film, because then what's the point. You can just watch the original. So we wanted to make our own version and to add our own flavor to it and spin off of it. And then obviously, with it being a series, you get more time with the characters, to develop them, and to develop their journeys."

Waititi is set to direct the first two instalments of the series, which will be co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television.

Kudrow is playing the team's leader Penelope; with Tuck as Kevin; Yi as Judy; Murphy as Alto; Nsengiyumva as Widgit; Temte as Bittelig; Thompson as Saffron, and House as Fianna.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

HIGHLANDER Reboot Starring Henry Cavill Gets Positive Production Update From Director Chad Stahelski
Donald Sutherland, Star Of THE HUNGER GAMES, DON'T LOOK NOW & KELLY'S HEROES, Passes Away Aged 88
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/9/2024, 2:02 PM
Mmmmm… Taika Waititi. Now there’s a snack!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/9/2024, 2:03 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 2:05 PM
@Nomis929 - Such a classic. A remake isn’t the worst idea, but having Waititi direct sure is.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2024, 2:11 PM
@Nomis929 - yeah if you're going to remake this film, you need a creator who doesn't have a constant overblown hard on for his own style and inclinations.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2024, 2:04 PM
Looks fun!
mountainman
mountainman - 7/9/2024, 2:05 PM
This almost looks like it could be some good family fun, but Waititi’s humor is atrocious and Lisa Kudrow is annoying.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/9/2024, 2:18 PM
@mountainman - Might be a generational thing, but due to my crush on Friends' Phoebe (not to mention the girl I went to college with who looked and acted just like her) Kudrow will always get a pass from me.
NateBest
NateBest - 7/9/2024, 2:06 PM
This looks like something that Taika Waititi will do well with... I LOVED the original when I was a kid, so I'll definitely be checking it out.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/9/2024, 2:07 PM
Looks interesting! Probably get around to watching it in a couple of years....soooo behind on TV shows.

User Comment Image
frottage
frottage - 7/9/2024, 2:08 PM
One must always consider a thoughtful response if one feels they must engage. But that looks proper sh1t.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2024, 2:10 PM
This looks inferior in really every way to Gilliam's. You can tell Waititi at the very least has a hand in the writing dept because man....his painful constant gag writing style is all over this. It just feels like a generic fantasy series.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/9/2024, 2:15 PM
Waititi and Clement have made some very funny/entertaining stuff over the years, so I'm willing to give this a shot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 2:19 PM
Ahh Taika Watiti , everyone’s favorite filmmaker on here…

Anyway , never seen the original film but this looks fun imo so I’ll check it out!!.

The humor pretty much worked for me and it seems to have heart & charm aswell to it which is nice.

