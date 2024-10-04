SILVER SURFER Project Reportedly Moving Forward - But Will It Focus On Shalla-Bal Or Norrin Radd?

SILVER SURFER Project Reportedly Moving Forward - But Will It Focus On Shalla-Bal Or Norrin Radd?

It seems Marvel Studios still has plans for a standalone project focusing on the Silver Surfer, but which version of the space-faring hero will it focus on?

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 04, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Silver Surfer

We've been hearing whispers of a Silver Surfer project for quite a while at this stage, and it seems Marvel Studios is still planning to give the space-faring hero the spotlight in his (or her?) own solo outing down the line.

A previous rumor claimed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman's multi-year deal with Marvel could potentially include helming episodes of a Silver Surfer Disney+ series, while another indicated that it was actually a Special Presentation that was in the works.

While it's not clear if this project is being developed for the big or small screen, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that the Sentinel of the Spaceways is still in the works, and Shakman is on board as a producer.

The question is: Which version of the Surfer will this project focus on?

The Fantastic Four reboot will introduce a female take on the character, with Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) taking on the role of Shalla-Bal.

In the original Marvel Comics continuity, Shalla-Bal was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, and was the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus came to devour their planet, Radd volunteered to become his herald in exchange for sparing Zenn-La. Later, when Franklin Richards took over as the new Galactus, he imbued Shalla with the same cosmic powers and allowed her to serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

Since the groundwork is already going to be laid in the upcoming movie, it would seem to make more sense to continue Shalla's story in a spin-off, but we have previously heard that the plan is for Garner to make just a single MCU appearance as this character. If accurate, this would obviously indicate that this movie or series will introduce Norrin Radd.

Cameras are still rolling on The Fantastic Four in the U.K.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

SILVER SURFER Solo Project Rumored To Be Moving Forward Following THE FANTASTIC FOUR Debut
Related:

SILVER SURFER Solo Project Rumored To Be Moving Forward Following THE FANTASTIC FOUR Debut
SILVER SURFER Series From FANTASTIC FOUR Director Matt Shakman Rumored To Be In Development
Recommended For You:

SILVER SURFER Series From FANTASTIC FOUR Director Matt Shakman Rumored To Be In Development
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Order66
Order66 - 10/4/2024, 2:02 PM
NORIN RADD. That’s all we’re asking for!
Timelessicons
Timelessicons - 10/4/2024, 2:03 PM
If it's not based on Radd...I imagine a lot of ppl aren't going to be too happy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 2:13 PM
@Timelessicons - yeah they won’t

The FF being in a different universe certainly gives them a leeway to have someone like Shalla Bal having become the Surfer in that reality then Norrin Radd

However once they crossover to the MCU , that won’t be there anymore but I also don’t see them giving up an award winning actress in Julia Garner (unless she herself doesn’t want to be long term).

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/4/2024, 2:06 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/4/2024, 2:07 PM
No Radd no watch.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 2:08 PM
Why not do both Norrin Radd & Shalla Bal?.

I know traditionally Surfer’s whole thing is him dealing with his loneliness or themes of existentialism but I feel like they have kinda already been exploring that with Bettany’s Vision so perhaps you could do a different take here…

Plus regardless of how people felt about the movie itself ,Doug Jones & Laurence Fishburnes take on the character was pretty perfect so I could see Feige trying to avoid that as he has certain characters ( i don’t agree with that but I could see that happening).

User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/4/2024, 2:11 PM
Give us Norrin Radd! I’ve been so upset that he wouldn’t be introduced into the MCU, this would be amazing.

Silver Surfer could easily carry his own cosmic franchise, crossing paths with countless other cosmic/ interstellar beings. Beta Ray Bill, Nova, Cap Marvel, even whatever incarnation of the Guardians they want to show.

Honestly I don’t care all that much as long as Norrin gets the spot light at some point. He would also be extremely valuable during Secret Wars
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/4/2024, 2:15 PM
Full disclosure: I'm fine with Shalla Bal Silver Surfer in TFF, but...

This should be Norrin Radd, in a post-Secret Wars reboot.

The original Stan Lee Silver Surfer ongoing is some of his best work ever. Adapt that. Mephisto as the villain.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/4/2024, 2:17 PM
Also, seriously, this has to be a big-ass silver screen big budget movie.

Ask Terrance Mallick if he wants to direct and when he turns you down, get Choe Zhao back and give her a chance to redeem herself after Eternals.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/4/2024, 2:19 PM
Based on that thumbnail, give me both. Freaky cosmic intelligent metal alloy dripping all over each other. Something suddenly came up.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/4/2024, 2:22 PM
For a while now, it feels like Disney is riding the success of the pre-Endgame era, when they actually focused on storytelling and the fans. Now, they seem to be exploiting the material to draw in comic fans while making strange decisions to appeal to a broader audience. In reality, it was the dedicated fans who showed up first, often bringing along their families and spouses.
narrow290
narrow290 - 10/4/2024, 2:25 PM
Just when you think they might've learned their lesson, I'm reminded SS is a damn female! What a mis-step, especially for SS first MCU outing
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 10/4/2024, 2:27 PM
Both?
Cleander
Cleander - 10/4/2024, 2:43 PM
Shelf the project bc there is no pivot after gender bending the character. dead on arrival.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 10/4/2024, 2:48 PM
Why would they create this problem? It should have just been Norin Radd the entire time. Making two Silver Surfers is just going to confuse people. It didn’t have to be a problem but this is going to be dumb. Nobody is going to pop for the girl Surfer but I’m dying to see the real one.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder