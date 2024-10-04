SILVER SURFER Project Reportedly Moving Forward - But Will It Focus On Shalla-Bal Or Norrin Radd?

We've been hearing whispers of a Silver Surfer project for quite a while at this stage, and it seems Marvel Studios is still planning to give the space-faring hero the spotlight in his (or her?) own solo outing down the line.

A previous rumor claimed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman's multi-year deal with Marvel could potentially include helming episodes of a Silver Surfer Disney+ series, while another indicated that it was actually a Special Presentation that was in the works.

While it's not clear if this project is being developed for the big or small screen, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that the Sentinel of the Spaceways is still in the works, and Shakman is on board as a producer.

The question is: Which version of the Surfer will this project focus on?

The Fantastic Four reboot will introduce a female take on the character, with Emmy Award-winner Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) taking on the role of Shalla-Bal.

In the original Marvel Comics continuity, Shalla-Bal was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, and was the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus came to devour their planet, Radd volunteered to become his herald in exchange for sparing Zenn-La. Later, when Franklin Richards took over as the new Galactus, he imbued Shalla with the same cosmic powers and allowed her to serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

Since the groundwork is already going to be laid in the upcoming movie, it would seem to make more sense to continue Shalla's story in a spin-off, but we have previously heard that the plan is for Garner to make just a single MCU appearance as this character. If accurate, this would obviously indicate that this movie or series will introduce Norrin Radd.

Cameras are still rolling on The Fantastic Four in the U.K.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), will play Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One), will "flame on" as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear), will play Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain, and will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones). Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.