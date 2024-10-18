Andrew Garfield Says SPIDER-MAN Return Will Only Happen If It's "Additive To The Canon Of That Character"

Andrew Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man again feels inevitable, particularly after the glowing response his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home received from fans in 2021.

While Tobey Maguire's return as Peter Parker was also exciting, Garfield had the role taken from him by Sony and never even got to finish his trilogy. So, with the Multiverse in play heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the hope is he might swing into at least one more adventure.

Talking to People, Garfield elaborated on recent comments about what it would take to get him back in the costume as the Amazing Spider-Man.

"I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile," he explained. "I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, 'Okay. Leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk and it really, really worked.'"

"I'm so happy that they had the courage to do it. It's such a great idea. I would never have had that foresight. So I'm really just proud and happy that I get to be a part of that. But if there's something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure," Garfield added.

Garfield has also dropped some pretty strong hints that he's been in talks with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures about something.

While it makes sense for Sony to allow Marvel to use Tom Holland's Spider-Man in its Avengers movies, it's hard to say what they stand to gain from Garfield and Maguire's inclusion (it's not as if the character have their own solo outings on the way). With that in mind, there likely has to be a financial component at play which benefits Sony.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues churning out some bold claims about Garfield's MCU future...