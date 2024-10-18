Andrew Garfield Says SPIDER-MAN Return Will Only Happen If It's "Additive To The Canon Of That Character"

Andrew Garfield Says SPIDER-MAN Return Will Only Happen If It's &quot;Additive To The Canon Of That Character&quot;

Andrew Garfield has talked more about what it will take to get him to return as Spider-Man, reiterating recent comments about wanting to add something worthwhile to the character's canon. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 18, 2024
Source: People

Andrew Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man again feels inevitable, particularly after the glowing response his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home received from fans in 2021. 

While Tobey Maguire's return as Peter Parker was also exciting, Garfield had the role taken from him by Sony and never even got to finish his trilogy. So, with the Multiverse in play heading into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the hope is he might swing into at least one more adventure. 

Talking to People, Garfield elaborated on recent comments about what it would take to get him back in the costume as the Amazing Spider-Man. 

"I think what it would take is a great idea, a great concept. Something that is surprising and odd and fun, joyful. It has to be worthwhile," he explained. "I think we had such a great time on that last one that you want to just go, 'Okay. Leave it. It was great. It worked. It was a risk and it really, really worked.'"

"I'm so happy that they had the courage to do it. It's such a great idea. I would never have had that foresight. So I'm really just proud and happy that I get to be a part of that. But if there's something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure," Garfield added.

This comes after he recently said, "I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return."

Garfield has also dropped some pretty strong hints that he's been in talks with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures about something. 

While it makes sense for Sony to allow Marvel to use Tom Holland's Spider-Man in its Avengers movies, it's hard to say what they stand to gain from Garfield and Maguire's inclusion (it's not as if the character have their own solo outings on the way). With that in mind, there likely has to be a financial component at play which benefits Sony.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill continues churning out some bold claims about Garfield's MCU future...

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/18/2024, 12:47 PM
Hopefully he can get a 3rd movie one day.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/18/2024, 12:54 PM
Him in the venom verse wouldn't work Sony villain movies stink
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/18/2024, 12:58 PM

Just use Tobey & Garfield in Doom/Secret Wars, then tell them goodbye.

For you Brits and gen Z squirrels who think the 2 Garfield movies were great, you are wrong. They sucked and deserve to stay in their graves.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/18/2024, 1:06 PM
@DocSpock -

Agree on both accounts. I think I’m fine with cameo/ small roles in secret wars and then leave them be.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/18/2024, 1:10 PM
He's great as Spider-Man, honestly I'd like to see him get his own Black Suit storyline.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/18/2024, 1:14 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I kinda wanna the clone storyline with his Spider-Man. Think that fits in the TASM universe
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/18/2024, 1:14 PM
I feel like I have seen him give this response already…

I like Garfield and his version of Spider man (even if I wasn’t a big fan of his films overall) so I’m cool with him having a big role in Secret Wars for instance but I wouldn’t want him to be the SUMC’s Spider Man for his own sake.

If they do decide to continue the TASM series (which is slim to none imo) then doing a new Ultimates-esque take could be fun with him!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

