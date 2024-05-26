BATGIRL Director's Reaction To Being Asked About SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumors Could Be VERY Telling

Batgirl and Ms. Marvel director Bilall Fallah has been asked about the rumours he and Adil El Arbi are in talks to direct Spider-Man 4, and the filmmaker's reaction may be telling. Check it out here...


By JoshWilding - May 26, 2024 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Rumours about who will direct Spider-Man 4 continue to swirl, with Ms. Marvel and Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah among those supposedly in the mix. 

Jon Watts helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home but appears ready to move on from the web-slinger. Despite also leaving The Fantastic Four, Kevin Feige is said to be keen on Watts returning to the MCU for another project. 

Appearing at a recent screening event for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Fallah was asked to speak on the Spider-Man 4 rumours and his reaction (refusing to answer the question while saying "I can't talk about that...") may be telling. 

While we're not suggesting this has confirmed his and El Arbi's involvement with the movie, it seems highly likely the duo are likely contenders.

After making a name for themselves with Bad Boys for Life, El Arbi and Fallah were enlisted by Marvel Studios to direct Ms. Marvel's premiere and finale. Those were the strongest episodes of the season, with stylistic choices which got fans excited for their approach to Batgirl. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav chose to scrap the near-completed movie as a tax write-off.

"All I will say is that we have the story," Feige said about Holland's highly anticipated Spider-Man return last February. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

See what you make of Fallah's reaction in the video below.

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and we're anticipating Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd making appearances as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man. 

As for who could direct Spider-Man 4, plenty of names are floating around online. Among them are Justin Lin, Drew Goddard and, most recently, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard.

In terms of plot details, those are few and far between; the latest rumour to have surfaced suggests the plan is to pit Spidey against The Kingpin's goons, including Shocker and The Scorpion. The latter would acquire the Venom symbiote introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for Peter Parker to eventually don the alien suit. 

Spider-Man 4 doesn't currently have a release date.

SethBullock
SethBullock - 5/26/2024, 6:48 AM
Batgirl looked terrible, not surprised it was cancelled.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 5/26/2024, 7:17 AM
@SethBullock - We didn't even have a trailer. Only one official publicity photo and mostly paparazzi shots.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/26/2024, 7:20 AM
@SethBullock - from some pictures??? Come on.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2024, 7:08 AM
If Bad Boys 4 makes more than Furiosa, I'm gonna be mad. It's crazy how the masses avoid amazing movies just to see dog shit like that. Fix this stupid 1 month to streaming deal, it's screwing over the movie theaters and it keeps the bums at home. Get your lazy asses off your couch and go see movies in theaters. They're open 7 days a week, they have matinee shows that are cheap af. I'm tired of the masses going to Marvel movies and or something that's mid af, only to shun fantastic movies like Furiosa. [frick] all the normies and cheap ass clowns, there's no excuse
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2024, 7:09 AM
Fall guy released on streaming 2.5 WEEKS LATER, 5 years ago it would have made at least 400 million just from keeping it in theaters for 6 months. This is ridiculous
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/26/2024, 7:17 AM
@bobevanz - im going to watch both furiosa and bad boys 4. Already watched fall guy.

Yeah, too bad fall guy underperformed. They had good marketing on that as well and it has top talemt around it. People are really lazy to go to a theater unless it is a fomo event like barbenheimer.

Will D&W have the same effect? We will see.

Also, HR released this article

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/box-office-100-million-1235906232/
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/26/2024, 7:19 AM
@bobevanz - on a side note, i enjoyed bad boys 3 so i disagree that 4 will be bad. Adil and Billal are great directors imo.

Will be interesting for them to have spider-man 4 because that will have a big budget. My point is they were to make do of a small budget, what more a bigger one
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/26/2024, 7:17 AM
This is probably just that old promotional trick. They got a movie in theaters right now, they need some buzz.

...I hope.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/26/2024, 7:20 AM
Who was it gonna be before? They were gonna have another bad director before these guys...








