DON'T MOVE Directors Reveal They've Discussed A SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Movie With Sam Raimi

Don't Move directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto reveal that they've discussed a Spider-Man: Miles Morales movie with Sam Raimi. Could the filmmakers be the ones to finally bring Miles to live-action?

By JoshWilding - Nov 14, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Many Netflix movies come and go without leaving much of a lasting impression; however, intense new thriller/horror Don't Move has proven itself a rare exception and a must-watch. 

Executive produced by Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, Adam Schindler & Brian Netto direct the movie after previously working with the filmmaker on Quibi's 50 States of Fright

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with the duo and asked if they have any dream projects. They'd start by revealing that Darkman - an original superhero created by Raimi in his 1990 cult classic - is somewhere near the top of their list. However, so is Miles Morales! 

"If we’re talking Sam-related, it’s Darkman," Schindler started. "We talked about Darkman [with him]. We’ve got a love and an affinity for Darkman."

Netto added, "Darkman was my favorite film for a good portion of my life. It was the movie, so Darkman would be really interesting. At some point, they’re going to take a crack at Miles Morales in live-action." Schindler then chimed in to say, "We talked about that [with Sam] too."

Rumour has it Raimi will return to helm Doctor Strange 3 for Marvel Studios, though the vast majority of fans remain eager to see him take another crack at the wall-crawler. That's not looking overly likely, though a Spider-Man: Miles Morales project produced by the legendary filmmaker and helmed by Schindler and Netto would be no bad thing. 

In fact, the latter has a personal connection to the young web-slinger which makes such a potential movie particularly meaningful.

"My wife is from Puerto Rico, so my son is biracial. He’s Black and Puerto Rican just like Miles," Netto explains. "The look on his face when he first saw Miles Morales matched the look on my face when I first saw Miles Morales, and it was just exciting to see."

"So, to bring Miles to life on the big screen one day would be incredible. They’re probably not going to do it tomorrow, so we have a little bit of time to work on that."

With Spider-Man 4 fast approaching, there's been a great deal of chatter about Miles Morales' long-overdue live-action debut. Talking at D23 Brazil this past weekend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he will be able to enter the MCU in live-action."

For now, the focus will remain on Miles in the animated Spider-Verse movies. Unfortunately, after losing its original 2024 release date, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse remains undated. 

Last month, Tom Holland said, "If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man Universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me." 

Do you think it's time for Miles Morales to get the live-action treatment?

Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/14/2024, 5:53 AM
Do we even need another Spiderman that has static shock and invisible women powers?
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 11/14/2024, 5:56 AM
Let Raimi direct something else already.
For example that Blade movie that will never happen
AC1
AC1 - 11/14/2024, 6:01 AM
I'm looking forward to Miles getting introduced in live action, but I really really hope it happens in the MCU and not in one of Sony's half baked spin-offs.

And I also hope they take a page out of the PlayStation games' playbook and have him share the mantle with Peter (rather than replacing Peter when he dies like in the original Ultimate comics run or kinda like Into The Spider-Verse) - especially when you consider how we've seen Tom Holland's version of Peter as such a young hero and having so many mentor-figures looking out for him - not just Iron Man but also Nick Fury, to an extent Mysterio before he turned out to be a bad guy, Doctor Strange, Tobey and Andrew's Spider-Men, it'd be the perfect character arc to have him take on that mentorship role and take Miles under his (web)wing.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 11/14/2024, 6:10 AM
I personally think it'd be fun to have raimi come back for a fourth movie and have Donald Glover as an older Miles. Could be fun and doesn't need a trilogy of movies but In my mind it just feels right.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/14/2024, 6:36 AM
Rather see Raimi make a Spider-Woman movie with Mayday Parker set in the Maguire trilogy, obviously with Maguire returning as an older Spider-Man looking to pass on the mantle to his daughter.

