DON'T MOVE Directors Reveal They've Discussed A SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES Movie With Sam Raimi

Many Netflix movies come and go without leaving much of a lasting impression; however, intense new thriller/horror Don't Move has proven itself a rare exception and a must-watch.

Executive produced by Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, Adam Schindler & Brian Netto direct the movie after previously working with the filmmaker on Quibi's 50 States of Fright.

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with the duo and asked if they have any dream projects. They'd start by revealing that Darkman - an original superhero created by Raimi in his 1990 cult classic - is somewhere near the top of their list. However, so is Miles Morales!

"If we’re talking Sam-related, it’s Darkman," Schindler started. "We talked about Darkman [with him]. We’ve got a love and an affinity for Darkman."

Netto added, "Darkman was my favorite film for a good portion of my life. It was the movie, so Darkman would be really interesting. At some point, they’re going to take a crack at Miles Morales in live-action." Schindler then chimed in to say, "We talked about that [with Sam] too."

Rumour has it Raimi will return to helm Doctor Strange 3 for Marvel Studios, though the vast majority of fans remain eager to see him take another crack at the wall-crawler. That's not looking overly likely, though a Spider-Man: Miles Morales project produced by the legendary filmmaker and helmed by Schindler and Netto would be no bad thing.

In fact, the latter has a personal connection to the young web-slinger which makes such a potential movie particularly meaningful.

"My wife is from Puerto Rico, so my son is biracial. He’s Black and Puerto Rican just like Miles," Netto explains. "The look on his face when he first saw Miles Morales matched the look on my face when I first saw Miles Morales, and it was just exciting to see."

"So, to bring Miles to life on the big screen one day would be incredible. They’re probably not going to do it tomorrow, so we have a little bit of time to work on that."

With Spider-Man 4 fast approaching, there's been a great deal of chatter about Miles Morales' long-overdue live-action debut. Talking at D23 Brazil this past weekend, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he will be able to enter the MCU in live-action."

For now, the focus will remain on Miles in the animated Spider-Verse movies. Unfortunately, after losing its original 2024 release date, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse remains undated.

Last month, Tom Holland said, "If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man Universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me."

Do you think it's time for Miles Morales to get the live-action treatment?