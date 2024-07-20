Former SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Frontrunner Meg Donnelly Hopes To Play MCU's Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Meg Donnelly is best known for starring in Disney's Zombies franchise and the short-lived Supernatural spin-off, The Winchesters. She's also spent the past few years voicing Supergirl in the DC Animated Universe and was a frontrunner for the role in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Unfortunately, Donnelly narrowly missed out on playing the Maiden of Might when House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock beat her to the role. That doesn't mean she's giving up on playing a superhero, though!

Talking to The Hollywood Handle, Donnelly was asked who she would like to play in the MCU and made an undeniably spectacular suggestion.

"In the MCU? Ooh. I mean, I would [play] Gwen Stacy. I love her so that that would be really cool or like Spider-Gwen would be really cool," the actress said. "I don’t think they’re planning on it, but a live version of the Spider-Verse...that would be cool because she’s really awesome. There’s so many."

"My friend just sent me the other day like, Dazzler from X Men and she was like, I should go as her for Halloween and I was like that’d be cool," Donnelly added, hinting at another role we'd say she'd be a great fit for on the Marvel side.

Hailee Steinfeld voices Spider-Gwen in the animated Spider-Verse franchise but is the MCU's Hawkeye and arguably wouldn't be the right fit for a live-action version of the web-slinger.

Shockingly, Sony Pictures doesn't appear to have any plans for Gwen Stacy and there's been no indication of her swinging into the MCU either. We'd like to think that will eventually change, though, so it's good to see Donnelly throw her hat into the ring.

As for Dazzler, while rumours previously swirled that Taylor Swift would play the character in Deadpool & Wolverine, there's no reason the Crisis on Infinite Earths star can't play her in the eventual X-Men reboot.

"It was something that I really had to fight for to get an audition because I wanted to be a part of [it] and be Supergirl in any way. That was a dream of mine, to be a superhero on screen as well," Donnelly recently told us of her Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow audition. "So, I really fought for the audition and the fact that I got one and they liked it and I was then able to go and screen test."

"I was able to do stunts and do scenes on camera as Supergirl," she adds, revealing how close she came to being cast. "That was really all I could ask for; the fact I was able to do that. I still don't really feel like it was real, so it was just an honour. I think they're just going in a different direction and that's totally great but everyone there was so nice and incredible. It was surreal how nice they were [Laughs]."

"It was cool to get so close and hopefully be in the DCU in any way, that would be really cool. It was a great experience."

You can check out our interview with Donnelly in the player below.