Satisfying SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE Conclusion Promised By Phil Lord And Christopher Miller

With films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), the Spider-Verse film franchise has been a huge hit.

Both movies received excellent reviews that praised its emotional depth, characters, storyline, and animation.

Into the Spider-Verse, which had a $90 million budget, made $384.3 million globally, surpassing box office estimates and proving that an animated Spider-Man film could be just as successful as live-action adaptations.

With a $100 million budget, Across the Spider-Verse generated $690.5 million worldwide, outperforming its predecessor. It was the sixth-highest grossing movie of 2023 and the highest grossing picture for Sony Pictures Animation.

But with the massive cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, fans of the animated Miles Morales trilogy are incredibly curious about how the series will conclude.

The trilogy's climax was initially scheduled to open in theaters in March, but Sony withdrew it from its release schedule after word spread that the third installment's animators were nowhere near being finished.

Indeed, several animators came out under pseudonyms to publicly express their dissatisfaction with the unsatisfactory working conditions and short turnaround times on Across the Spider-Verse.

While walking the Golden Globes red carpet last night, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller didn't address Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date or respond to the claims of harsh working conditions but they did tease that the trilogy would have a satisfying conclusion.

"It will be a very satisfying conclusion,” Lord told Deadline. “It goes even more emotionally deep into the relationships between Miles, Gwen, Peter B., [and Miles’] parents.”

“The big thing that’s interesting for Miles [in Beyond the Spider-Verse] is how do you deal with a sense of betrayal and turn it into something affirmative?” Lord added. “And I think that the thing that we try to do with these movies is represent goodness and show how the love that the characters in the movie have for Miles translates into his growth and success.”

“It’ll be a very satisfying conclusion”: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller tease of

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ | #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EZYAGzYXO4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2024

An animated spin-off series centered on Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen and Issa Rae's Jessica Drew has already been confirmed to be in development at Sony, and there's already talk of a live-action version of the Spider-Verse movie.

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed release date for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Current estimates suggest it might not arrive until late-2025, though this remains speculative.