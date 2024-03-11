SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Says Movie Was "Robbed" At The Oscars On Sunday

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was once a firm favourite for the "Best Animated Feature" at this year's Oscars, with even some rumblings that it might be one of only a few animated movies to web up a "Best Picture" nomination as well.

Then, The Boy and The Heron came along.

That movie had been picking up a lot of awards heading into this past weekend so it wasn't overly surprising to see it beat the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel to that highly-coveted Oscar. The Studio Ghibli movie was hailed as a masterpiece and, ultimately, a deserving winner.

However, as we first explained on Toonado.com, Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore was understandably disappointed and took to X after the ceremony to make his feelings known...

*robbed — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024 Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready 😤 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024 Your right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners https://t.co/b4IRRrl9h4 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024 Everyone keeps telling me how my story is suppose to go…. NAH IMMA DO MY OWN THING — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2024

Spider-Verse franchise producer Christopher Miller also shared his thoughts on X. While clearly hurt by the loss, it's clear he has no problem with losing out to a legend like Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away).

Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 10, 2024 Animation is not a genre for children it is a medium for people and that medium is film



Just a reminder a propos of nothing — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 11, 2024

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki has shared the following statement about last night's win:

"As producer of The Boy and the Heron, I am extremely honored to receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Academy. I would also like to give my thanks to those who were involved in the production of this film, and to all those who worked to distribute the film worldwide." "This film began with director Hayao Miyazaki retracting his retirement statement. Following that, we spent seven years in the production of this work. It has been ten years since Hayao Miyazaki's previous film, The Wind Rises, during which time there have been dramatic changes in the environment surrounding films." "This film was truly difficult to bring to completion. I am very appreciative that the work that was created after overcoming these difficulties has been seen by so many people around the world, and that it has received this recognition. Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged a considerable amount. I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and taking this as a message to continue our work, I will devote myself to work harder in the future. Thank you very much."

Do you think Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a more deserving winner? Let us know in the comments section below.