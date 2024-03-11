SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Says Movie Was "Robbed" At The Oscars On Sunday

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Says Movie Was &quot;Robbed&quot; At The Oscars On Sunday SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Says Movie Was &quot;Robbed&quot; At The Oscars On Sunday

The Boy and The Heron beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to win the "Best Animated Feature" Oscar this past Sunday, and Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore was a little unhappy with the decision...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2024 08:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Into The Spider-Verse
Source: Toonado.com

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was once a firm favourite for the "Best Animated Feature" at this year's Oscars, with even some rumblings that it might be one of only a few animated movies to web up a "Best Picture" nomination as well. 

Then, The Boy and The Heron came along. 

That movie had been picking up a lot of awards heading into this past weekend so it wasn't overly surprising to see it beat the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel to that highly-coveted Oscar. The Studio Ghibli movie was hailed as a masterpiece and, ultimately, a deserving winner. 

However, as we first explained on Toonado.com, Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore was understandably disappointed and took to X after the ceremony to make his feelings known...

Spider-Verse franchise producer Christopher Miller also shared his thoughts on X. While clearly hurt by the loss, it's clear he has no problem with losing out to a legend like Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away). 

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki has shared the following statement about last night's win:

"As producer of The Boy and the Heron, I am extremely honored to receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Academy. I would also like to give my thanks to those who were involved in the production of this film, and to all those who worked to distribute the film worldwide."

"This film began with director Hayao Miyazaki retracting his retirement statement. Following that, we spent seven years in the production of this work. It has been ten years since Hayao Miyazaki's previous film, The Wind Rises, during which time there have been dramatic changes in the environment surrounding films."

"This film was truly difficult to bring to completion. I am very appreciative that the work that was created after overcoming these difficulties has been seen by so many people around the world, and that it has received this recognition. Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged a considerable amount. I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and taking this as a message to continue our work, I will devote myself to work harder in the future. Thank you very much."

Do you think Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was a more deserving winner? Let us know in the comments section below.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Directors Reveal Just How Late Donald Glover's Prowler Cameo Was Added
Related:

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Directors Reveal Just How Late Donald Glover's Prowler Cameo Was Added
SPIDER-MAN Animated Movies Focusing On Villains And A Mysterious Female Character Rumored To Be In The Works
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN Animated Movies Focusing On Villains And A Mysterious Female Character Rumored To Be In The Works
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

dracula - 3/11/2024, 8:51 PM
lost to one of the greatest animation directors of all time
Mugens - 3/11/2024, 8:56 PM
@dracula - Just like Chris Miller said, if you're gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT.
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/11/2024, 8:54 PM
Aww poor baby.
DrReedRichards - 3/11/2024, 8:58 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -

Few things piss me off more than seeing a Buly Maguire meme used unironically. Using a bad Spidey movie to take a jab at a great one is one of them.
dagenspear - 3/11/2024, 9:01 PM
@DrReedRichards - Spider-Man 3 isn't a bad movie.
dagenspear - 3/11/2024, 9:01 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Is someone not allowed to say they don't like they didn't win?
DrReedRichards - 3/11/2024, 9:02 PM
@dagenspear -

You're right, Spider-Man 3 is a terrible movie.
J0HNS0N - 3/11/2024, 9:20 PM
@dagenspear - it’s not that he didn’t like it, he complained that he lost. And he’s allowed to, it’s just not a very gracious look.
dagenspear - 3/11/2024, 9:26 PM
@DrReedRichards - It's neither. Just a poorly structured movie to me.
DrReedRichards - 3/11/2024, 8:57 PM


FusionWarrior - 3/11/2024, 8:57 PM
Well so much for the whole trilogy winning Oscars and in any other year Across would have had a chance to win!
SonOfAGif - 3/11/2024, 8:59 PM
Two different kinds of animation.
theFUZZ008 - 3/11/2024, 8:59 PM
dagenspear - 3/11/2024, 9:02 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Is someone not allowed to say they don't like they didn't win?
MrDandy - 3/11/2024, 9:04 PM
As someone who thought SpiderVerse should have won, just let it go. Awards mean nothing. It was a legacy award for one of the best animation directors of all time. Let him have it. Boy and the Heron was still a gorgeous movies and worse films have won best Animated.
THEKENDOMAN - 3/11/2024, 9:05 PM
This Moore guy should shut the [frick] up!! Talking about Spiderverse affected so many lives, mate; it’s not that serious. Both movies were so entertaining, and I could watch them over again, but that’s where I left it; it was Oscar-worthy, but it was entertainment-worthy.
THEKENDOMAN - 3/11/2024, 9:07 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - TYPO: It Wasn't Oscar-worthy*
Fares - 3/11/2024, 9:08 PM
I haven't seen The Boy and the Heron yet to say which one I like more, but as far as ATSV goes, I don't really get all the hype. I thoroughly enjoyed it but I didn't come out of it with a long-lasting impression personally. The first movie did that, and the second one is just riding the wave that the first one created in my opinion.
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2024, 9:24 PM
@Fares - I honestly feel that way about the entire series.

They are solid but nothing more or less for me then that.
JohnPain - 3/11/2024, 9:13 PM


One should not lust after Oscar trinkets.
MyCoolYoung - 3/11/2024, 9:23 PM
I liked elementals more than any other animated movie I saw last year. I didn’t see the boy and the heron though
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2024, 9:26 PM
Understandable to be hurt but there’s no shame in losing , especially to a legend like Miyazaki…

Across was a solid film like Into The Spiderverse and I am looking forward to seeing how Beyond wraps it up!!.



Need to check out The Boy and The Heron aswell as the rest on the nominee list!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder