SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND THE SPIDER-VERSE's Release Window May Have Been Revealed By Musician D4VD

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was meant to arrive in theaters last month, but between the demands of an animated franchise as visually distinct as this one and last year's WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes, a delay was seemingly inevitable.

Unfortunately, we don't know when the final instalment of the Spider-Verse trilogy will be released because, right now, it has no release date.

That might have just changed courtesy of a musician called D4VD (aka David Anthony Burke). A content creator for gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves, he's best known for his songs "Romantic Homicide" and "Here with Me," both of which experienced international chart success.

As we first explained on Toonado.com, he recently replied to a fan who said they enjoyed his new song, "Feel It" (which was written for Amazon Prime's Invincible). D4VD responded, "I can only make one happy song a year...See you next year when Spider-Man comes out."

Later, the musician was on a Twitch livestream and told a fan who asked if he was working on any more film or TV projects, "I got news for you buddy. Beyond the Spider-Verse. That’s all I‘m gonna say."

We'd say it's pretty likely D4VD is going to follow in the footsteps of artists like Post Malone and ASAP Rocky by contributing to Beyond the Spider-Verse soundtrack. However, the fact he says "See you next year when Spider-Man comes out" is arguably the biggest news here.

Sony Pictures would have to give D4VD some sort of timetable with when he'd need to finish a track by, so he'd likely have a pretty good indication that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is aiming for a 2025 release.

"What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse, and that I will be in it. That's all I can tell you," Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore previously said of the threequel. "The second movie is taking us to the third movie."

"Action...you can expect Miles and Gwen. You can expect everything [laughs] you're expecting the continuation from the second one," Moore teased. "You can expect to see The Spot; you can expect some action-packed energy and some dilemmas and problems to solve."

With any luck, Sony will share some official details on release plans for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse soon. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates as we have them.