SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Responds To Online Backlash Over Past Interactions With Hailee Steinfeld

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore faced online backlash for his apparent response to Hailee Steinfeld's recent engagement. Now, he's weighed in on that...

By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Over the weekend, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Hailee Steinfeld announced her engagement to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Not long after that, Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore posted what many believed must be a response to the news. 

Taking to X, he shared, "There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply."

His comments went viral and in a since-deleted post, Moore later added, "Had no idea Hailee is engaged! That's amazing, I'm here reflecting on my 2024 goals that are rolling over into 2025. Gods timing." No one was buying it, prompting the actor to later say, "yall been twisting my words and f*ckin wit my name for years now."

The internet being the internet, a fan soon compiled a video of Moore and Steinfeld on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse press tour, with the former seemingly making his co-star uncomfortable by expressing his interest in the Spider-Gwen actor. 

Screen Rant caught up with Moore at FAN EXPO San Francisco 2024 this weekend and asked for his take on everything that's been said about him online over Thanksgiving weekend. 

"A lot of times we don’t get to do it with cast mates, right? Because I might be in New York, Jake [Johnson] might be in Chicago… and we do the voice work from wherever we are."

"The second movie Hailee and I worked more. And during interviews, I would speak about how much - I’m reading with Kemp Powers. I’m reading with Chris [Miller] or Phil Lord. So I’m always talking to older men every time either in person or whatever the lines are. [Laughs] And so, I spoke about how fun it was or how much easier it was working with my co-star. And then these video clips got put together."

"It’s been a tough weekend, my brother. The internet’s been killing me, I’m sorry."

It's hard to escape the feeling that people on social media once again ran wild by misinterpreting interactions they know little about. The way Moore has been portrayed as some sort of creep feels a step too far, regardless, particularly when he never mentioned Steinfeld outside of the post he deleted (after it received a fresh round of backlash from X users). 

Regardless of what you make of the entire situation, it's become a big talking point and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's press tour should be well worth keeping an eye on. 

Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/4/2024, 11:50 AM
The second clip in that video is crazy 😂
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/4/2024, 11:50 AM
Still less uncomfortable than Josh asking his interview guests questions about CBMs when the movie they’re promoting has nothing to do with CBMs
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/4/2024, 12:27 PM
@JFerguson - to be fair, I think it’s US law now that an entertainment journalist has to ask a performer about comic book movies.
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/4/2024, 11:50 AM
Haha he mackin on Hailee at every turn
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/4/2024, 11:50 AM
Hope they are happy
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/4/2024, 11:58 AM
That video is some real creep shit. Hoping that they at least discussed that as a stock answer before the junket.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/4/2024, 11:58 AM
Damn. Dude was THIRSTY
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 12/4/2024, 11:58 AM
Simpin’ ain’t easy

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/4/2024, 12:05 PM
Too many guys don't know how to take a hint.
User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/4/2024, 12:05 PM
lol I mean I don’t blame him , I don’t like women but Hailee Steinfeld has the looks and personality, so it’s understandable imo, she could turn me lmao jk

I mean the compiled clips really do tell a different story and Hailee’s reaction every time was hilarious xD
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/4/2024, 12:10 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - no one likes women actually
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/4/2024, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/4/2024, 12:07 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/4/2024, 12:12 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/4/2024, 12:16 PM
used in the last article... seems appropriate for this one too....

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 12/4/2024, 12:49 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Could you say it with the intend to offend?
Forthas
Forthas - 12/4/2024, 12:19 PM
Not sure if that is really a thing! I guess it could be but he could just be trying to be really nice. It is always a bad idea to comment on someones looks even if it is a compliment but some people do not ascribe to that philosophy.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/4/2024, 12:24 PM
This is some silly shit. She would #metoo his ass faster than he could blink if there was really a concern there.

At worst, she’s good looking, he’s transparent. Who gives a shit?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/4/2024, 12:43 PM
He tried to play in the snow and look where it got him lol. That press tour for the next movie is gonna be something.
Biggums
Biggums - 12/4/2024, 1:03 PM
She ain't all that bro. Know your value!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

