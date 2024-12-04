KRAVEN THE HUNTER Director On Taking Liberties With The Comics; Says Movie Is "Heading Towards" SPIDER-MAN

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Director On Taking Liberties With The Comics; Says Movie Is &quot;Heading Towards&quot; SPIDER-MAN

Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor has talked more about how the upcoming movie follows the comic book "canon" and suggests there are plans for a meeting with Spider-Man somewhere down the line...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter
Source: ComicBook.com

Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe has not been well-received by fans. While there's no denying the success of the Venom franchise, those movies aren't particularly well-liked and Morbius and Madame Web were both critical and commercial disasters. 

One of the biggest issues is how many liberties with the source material the studio continues taking. Kraven the Hunter is a prime example of that, with a completely reimagined origin story for the villain, including a penchant for hunting gangsters and a mutant Rhino. Oh, and the notable lack of Spider-Man. 

Talking to ComicBook.com, Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor said he understands that "the audience obviously takes the foundational elements of the canon here really seriously – and so did we."

He added, "I think we wanted to always be servicing the movie and making a great movie that can stand on its own. And you don’t have to come into this really knowing anything. But if you do, I also wanted to take that really seriously."

"One of the fun things about signing up for one of these movies is you’re getting to try to take these, you know, generations of canon and actually take the best of it for your story and do something fascinating with it. So in our version of Kraven, I hope people will see that we’ve gone all the way back to the origin," the filmmaker continued.

"I don’t want to go too into much of the details with some of the other characters in it, but the Rhino, Calypso, certainly Chameleon – we took that same balance where even though we’ve maybe tweaked some things and updated them, it’s the spirit from those original books."

Chandor concluded by saying, "I think if you know that canon and you give us a chance, you’ll see that we’re trying to build off the spirit of that original document."

There's a strange air of desperation surrounding Kraven the Hunter's marketing campaign; from Chandor's pleas for fans to give the movie a chance to that 8-minute sneak peek, the director has now resorted to teasing future plans for Spider-Man. 

"Certainly for Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and I, 'Kraven’s Last Hunt' was our North Star, basically," he told the site. "So the character that we created, you know, if everyone comes out and supports the film and we get to keep telling this story, that is where we were heading towards. When people get a chance to see the whole film, I think they’ll see that we were very serious about what we were trying to do."

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

KRAVEN Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Suggests His Character Will Become A Full Villain By The End Of The Movie
Related:

KRAVEN Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Suggests His Character Will Become A Full Villain By The End Of The Movie
KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony Pictures Releases The First Action-Packed, Bloody 8 Minutes Of The Movie
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Sony Pictures Releases The First Action-Packed, Bloody 8 Minutes Of The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/4/2024, 11:13 AM
Okay I’m probably the only person who wants to see this, but come one dude, they said the same thing about Venom , and we’re three movies in and the only Spidey-Venom action we had was Venom licking a tv screen.


Let’s not kid ourselves here.

Unless this movie is a box office hit which I doubt , and even then Venim was and we never got the crossover lol , I don’t think we’ll be seeing Aaron Taylor Johnson against Tom’s Spider-Man lol

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 11:28 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - yeah , I don’t see it happening either though I don’t think it’s the filmmakers fault , maybe the studio is misleading them?.

Also I think it looks alright and will check it out but probably not in theaters
Vigor
Vigor - 12/4/2024, 11:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm pretty certain the studio is not only misleading the directors but also the actors

They probably all think they're signing up for the mcu
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 12/4/2024, 11:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I think it’s everyone’s fault , expect maybe the actors since they really only get the script and have to stick to it , unless they’re producers also.

I mean I do not believe these directors haven’t seen the backlash the other Sony movies have had, and they still sign on in the hopes of one day directing their villain against Spidey?

Idk unless they’re really naive, I think they just do it for a paycheck tbh
And I’ll go see it in theaters I actually think this one looks good, but yeah I think I’ll be in an empty theater haha
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/4/2024, 11:14 AM
So the Chameleon is also in it, I hadn’t heard that before.
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 12/4/2024, 11:22 AM
@Spike101 - he’s the Krsven’s brother in the comics
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2024, 11:15 AM
I like to believe what he's saying and that the movie will reflect that, bit based on those first 8 minutes and Sony's trackrecord I really doubt it'll be good.

Also, Chameleon is in this? That's cool. Would be fun if it's Dimitri from Far From Home.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 11:22 AM
@bkmeijer1 - nope

It’s Fred Hechinger , he’s Kraven brother in this like in the comics.

User Comment Image

He was recently Caracalla in Gladiator 2
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/4/2024, 11:27 AM
Hard to be interested in things that work towards Spider-man that should absolutely have Spider-man
Asterisk
Asterisk - 12/4/2024, 11:29 AM
The weird constant dicking around with Spider-Man appearing is so [frick]ing annoying. If you can’t use him don’t use him. Just make these supervillain monster mash movies. Imagine if this movie was just about Kraven hunting down The Lizard or even Vermin
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 11:32 AM
@Asterisk - him hunting even Morbius or Venom would be cool too
Tufasrox
Tufasrox - 12/4/2024, 11:31 AM
Desperate attempt to get people in.

I got an idea. Instead of bastardizing the source material - make an original movie with an original character that feels the same as a popular character but isn't. This way they can take all the creative liberties they want.

Aka: hard pass.
PC04
PC04 - 12/4/2024, 11:35 AM
Well that's a load of crap. It's such a shame because ATJ looks great as the character. He and Kraven as a character deserve better.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder