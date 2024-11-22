KRAVEN THE HUNTER Director Wants Fans To Give Movie A Chance; Hopes It Will Wash Away Bad Taste Left By SSU

Kraven the Hunter is weeks away from arriving in theaters, but excitement is...well, it's pretty low. Now, filmmaker J.C. Chandor has shared why he'd like fans to give the latest SSU movie a chance...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter
Source: ComicBook.com

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (the "SSU") has failed to live up to expectations. While the Venom movies have been box office hits, the trilogy didn't receive an overly warm response from fans or critics and both Morbius and Madame Web were disasters on every level. 

With that in mind, it's hardly a surprise that excitement for Kraven the Hunter is muted at best. Most fans expect another Sony Marvel movie that fails to do right by the comic books, questioning why Kraven - one of Spider-Man's greatest villains - is getting the solo outing treatment rather than being saved for a future battle with the web-slinger. 

Talking to ComicBook.comKraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor reflected on the mixed response to the SSU movies that have preceded his and asked fans to give this long-delayed adventure a chance. 

"I don’t want to get too into the nitty-gritty of it, but here’s what I would say: for me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world...some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe]," the filmmaker acknowledged.

"Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been there’s been a mixed success rate," he continued. "People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance."

Chandor added, "I think they’ll realize that we’ve done everything we can to give them a pretty fun story. You’ll see when the movie’s over, there’s potential for a lot of things to happen. But my goal was to isolate our movie, protect it, and just tell a good damn story. And then we’ll have opportunities to do a lot of fun things."

This explains why Sony has recently started promoting Kraven the Hunter as a "standalone" tale, though the same thing happened with Madame Web and we all know how that went. 

There's a chance Chandor will deliver a solid effort here, but with fans eager to see Kraven battle Spider-Man in place of a mutant Rhino, it's going to be a challenge convincing them to spend money on another of these movies.

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/22/2024, 10:19 AM
I will die on this hill...

Instead of Spider-Man No Way Home Marvel already set up Spider-Man being revealed and framed as a murderer.

The next movie should have been Spider-Man/Parker on the run from law enforcement, having no place to seek refuge.

Jameson should have hired Kraven the Hunter to hunt down Spider-Man and the setting should have been around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
Imagine a snow covered New York and Kraven stalking Parker through the pristine white streets of the city after a new fallen snow where every footprint could be revealed with ease.

Especially focused around Christmas where people really ant to be with their families and Parker has left his family in turmoil because they are constantly harassing Aunt May and his friends due to their relationship with him.

In the end Parker ends up sharing space in Sanctum Sanctorum with Dr. Strange who takes him in to provide safety and casts and protection spell so even Kraven, who came very close to catching Parker many times, cannot even find him there.

That would have led more easily to No Way Home because Parker....after living there for several months and seeing what is happening to his friends...asks Strange to cast a spell to make everyone forget him.

Those two movies could have been the end to Home trilogy... Homecoming, Far From Home, .....Spider-Man: Home for the Holidays.....and No Way Home.


How can I see this but Marvel cannot?

Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/22/2024, 10:22 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - sounds like a fun concept. But i also enjoyed what we got so.. 🤷🏾‍♂️

What other pitches do you have for past movies that did really well? Have your own Endgame story board too?
Vigor
Vigor - 11/22/2024, 10:21 AM
I can't predict what's going to be a success or not
I was shocked venom got the support it did and really scratching my head how the marvels did so poorly despite being a much more entertaining movie than the former

It seems to come down to the shifting hive mindset of movie goers and their fickleness on certain topics (women leads, minority leads) rather than how comic accurate or entertaining something it is

That said I'll definitely check out Kraven on stream because it's rated R and I love the lead actor in things. But i can't imagine how this will go at the box office
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 10:22 AM
@Vigor - I don’t think GA has ever cared about comic accuracy honestly

Ultimately I think streaming has partly changed things aswell , people would rather wait to watch something at home rather then pay to see it and get food in theatres for the most part.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 11/22/2024, 10:21 AM
Fans of what? Just of films?

Cause I would imagine that fans of Kraven are fans of Kraven fighting Spider-Man. So let's not pretend that Sony is making these things for the fans.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/22/2024, 10:24 AM
Its KRAVIN TIME!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/22/2024, 10:28 AM
His comments are certainly fair imo.

As someone who hasn’t been a fan of the Venom films thus far (though I haven’t seen TLD) and hasn’t even checked out Morbius & Madame Web , I think this one looks alright…

It may not be the portrayal or story of the character certain fans want but him being more of an anti-hero in this aswell as the element of family drama certainly has precedent in the comics & other media which makes it moreso a loose adaptation then anything else but we’ll see.

Plus, JC Chandor has been an acclaimed director and certainly the best of the lot in the SUMC so far so that gives me some hope aswell.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/22/2024, 10:30 AM

Kraven + no Spidey = crap. End of story.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/22/2024, 10:32 AM
Part of me is; mmm, classic Spidey villain, give it a go.

Countered with; cheap, janky Rhino image. Flush it.
LSHF
LSHF - 11/22/2024, 10:38 AM
Looks like a decent action movie with lots of bloody violence. I don't really care about comic book accuracy, especially since I don't read the comics.

It looks fun.

